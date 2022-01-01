Bourbons
We invite friends, family, and perfect strangers to gather and enjoy delicious southern inspired food, craft cocktails, craft beer and wine in a chic environment.
440 W. Main St.
Location
Brighton MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
