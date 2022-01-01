Go
Becker's Bar & Grill

Becker's Bar & Grill featuring Cottage Inn Pizza. Sit down and relax and have a drink and meal at our cozy Bar & Grill, located in the heart of New Hudson. Enjoy Cottage Inn Pizza favorites or traditional bar & grill favorites!

30751 Milford Road

Popular Items

20 oz Soda's$1.99
Choose from popular Pepsi products.
Chicken Tenders & Fries$9.99
Deep fried chicken tenders, served with a side of fries and a choice of sauce.
Fish & Chips w/ tartar sauce$11.49
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.49
A crispy chicken breast, deep fried, and served on a brioche bun with mayo and a pickle. Served with a generous side of fries. Can substitute for a grilled chicken breast.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$13.99
The Becker Burger$11.99
Our hamburger patty, brushed with a light coating of our Becker zip sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle, on a brioche bun. Served with a large order of fries.
Beef Slider$3.00
2 oz beef slider with grilled onions, pickle and tomato on a brioche bun
Crispy Chicken Slider$3.00
Crispy chicken slider with cheese, pickle, tomato, and kickin' sauce on a brioche bun.
WINGS Boneless
Boneless wings with the sauce served on the side or rolled in the sauce.
Pretzel Stix 3 pc$5.99
Warm, soft Bavarian style pretzel stix topped with garlic butter and salted parmesan cheese and a side of beer cheese.
30751 Milford Road

New Hudson MI

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
