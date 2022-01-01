Go
Dukes of Highland

Duke's is the perfect place to enjoy awesome food in our recently renovated family friendly dining room or in our bar area. We have very creative specials and a wide variety of menu items. We are sure you will be able to find what you are looking for from appetizers, incredible salads, sandwiches, wraps, burgers, pizza, entrees, fiesta flavors and desserts. And don't forget about our homemade soups, especially our famous Mexican Tortilla Soup. We have a wide selection of wines, bottled beer, and seven draft beers, not to mention our extensive liquors to choose from.

1200 S Milford Road

Popular Items

Chicken Cobb Salad$13.00
4 oz Dressing/Sauce$1.00
Grilled Chicken Wrap$9.00
Mex Tort Soup
Cali Club$10.00
Sliders$10.00
House Salad$4.00
Chicken Strips$10.00
Hand battered and served with celery sticks.
Burger$10.00
2 oz Dressing/Sauce$0.50
Highland MI

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
