Gus's Carryout

For over 60 years, it has been our family's tradition to provide our guests the finest food and highest quality of service. All of our restaurants and carry outs use only the freshest ingredients and produce.

PIZZA

8694 W Grand River Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (307 reviews)

Popular Items

Mostaccioli Ala Carte$9.99
Served with meat sauce or marinara
4oz Ranch Dip$1.75
Full Bag Breadsticks$6.99
12" Cheese$11.99
4oz Cheese Dip$2.25
RG Greek Salad$12.99
Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese.(Feeds 3-4)
Pizza/Salad Combo 19.99$19.99
Large one topping pizza a dozen bread sticks and a small greek salad.
16" Cheese$13.99
1/2 Bag Breadsticks$4.99
Slab Of Ribs Ala Carte$22.99
a whole slab of our famous meaty, lean ribs basted with our special sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

8694 W Grand River Ave

Brighton MI

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
