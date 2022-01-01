Go
Break'N Eggs Creperie image
Breakfast & Brunch
Dessert & Ice Cream

Break'N Eggs Creperie

Open today 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

5235 Main Street

Williamsville, NY 14221

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

California Benedict$14.25
Two Poached Eggs, Avocado, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Hollandaise Sauce
(34a) Strawberry Nutella Crepe$8.75
w/ whipped cream
Egg$1.50
Beignets$10.25
Buttermilk Pancakes$12.50
Choice of 3 Plain, Banana, or Chocolate Pancakes, served with fresh fruit and pure Maple Syrup
(34) Banana Nutella Crepe$7.75
w/ whipped cream
(33) Strawberry Crepe$8.75
w/ Honey Butter, whipped cream and Strawberry Coulis
Local Breakfast$11.95
Two Eggs, choice of Peameal Bacon, Bacon or Sausage, White, Wheat, or Rye toast, Fresh Fruit and crispy Breakfast Potatoes
French Toast$11.95
Three thick slices of French Bread soaked in a vanilla custard grilled and served with Home-made Strawberry Honey butter, fresh fruit and local NY State Maple Syrup
(10) - Breakfast Crepe$13.95
Two Eggs your way, Choice of Swiss, Brie, Cheddar, or Goat Cheese, served with Ham, Bacon, or Sausage, Home Fries and Fresh Fruit
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm

Location

5235 Main Street, Williamsville NY 14221

Directions

Nearby restaurants

La Nova Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Buffalo's Best Pizzeria Since 1957

Giancarlo's Sicilian Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Enjoy Western New York's premier dining experience in the comfort of your own home.

D'Avolio - Williamsville

No reviews yet

If you need curbside pickup, please call the restaurant to let them know you are here.

Newbury Salads

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Break'N Eggs Creperie

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston