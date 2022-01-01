Go
BriteSmith Brewing

5611 Main Street

Popular Items

Margherita$18.00
tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil
BSB Double Smash Burger$16.50
Swiss American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, special sauce
Caesar$14.00
chopped romaine, shaved parmesan, warm potato croutons, classic caesar dressing
Fried Chicken Sandwich$19.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, tomato jam, deviled yolk, lettuce and red onion.
BriteSmith Pretzel$10.50
beer cheese, house mustard
Korean Cheesesteak$19.00
Braised short rib, house kimchi, Swiss American blend, cucumber, jalapeno, Sriracha lime aioli, scallions, sesame seeds.
Pepperoni Pizza$19.00
tomato, mozzarella, parmesan
Wild Mushroom Pizza$22.00
Oyster & Shitake mushrooms, fontina, truffle oil, parmesan
BSB Chopped$15.50
shaved Brussels sprouts, pancetta, provolone, chickpeas, cucumber, olive, Dijon vinaigrette
Meat Street$22.00
house sausage, pepperoni, pancetta, mozzarella, chili-honey
Location

5611 Main Street

Williamsville NY

Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
