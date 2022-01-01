Go
Buba Noodle Bar

SOUPS • PHO • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES

36 Lowell St • $$

Avg 4.5 (701 reviews)

Popular Items

Crab Rangoon Eggroll$8.75
Extra Sauce$1.00
Spicy Fried Chicken Bao (2 baos)$12.50
house slaw, jalapeno, sriracha aioli
Buba Noodle$17.50
No broth dish, Wonton noodles with pork belly, ground chicken, bean sprouts, lettuce, egg, carrots, daikon, bok choy, shallots, housemade BBQ sauce.
Vegetable Broth
Veggie broth is simmered with daikon, carrot, mushroom, apple, cinamon, star anise, ginger and onion for 6-8 hours
Soft Boiled Egg$2.00
Spicy Homade Sate$1.00
Pork Belly Bao (2 baos)$12.50
pickle carrots, cilantro, pickled cucumber
Yaki Udon$18.00
Udon noodles, stir fry sauce, mushrooms, carrots, scallions, fried shallots
Chicken Broth
Chicken broth is simmered with chicken bone, onion and ginger for 6-8hours.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

36 Lowell St

Manchester NH

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
