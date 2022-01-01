Go
Bubba's Gourmet Burghers & Beer - Southpointe

Simply the best Burgher you have ever eaten.
Our Burghers are a proprietary blend of NY Strip Steak, Ribeye, Sirloin and Brisket!
Ground fresh and never frozen.
We operate a from scratch kitchen...come taste the difference.

Popular Items

Boneless Wings$12.00
No bones? No problem! Just under a pound of our boneless wings. More than 20 sauces to choose from!
Bacon Ranch Burgher$14.00
Signature blend burgher with lettuce, tomato, mild chddar cheese, bacon and our house-made bacon ranch sauce.
Fish Sandwich$13.00
Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
Fresh cut mozzarella, hand dipped in our house-made beer batter deep fried.
The Bubba Burgher$15.00
Signature blend gourmet burgher, thick-cut bacon and more shredded cheddar than your arteries are ready for! We toss extra fried cheese on there too!
P.B.C.$14.00
Signature gourmet burgher topped with beer cheese, deep fried pickel slices, lettuce and tomato.
Wild Wild West Burgher$14.00
Signature blend gourmet burgher, fried onion strings, BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and bacon.
The Steakhouse Burgher$14.00
Portabella mushrooms and onions cooked in worcestershire at blazing temperatures atop a signature gourmet burgher. Lettuce tomato, swiss cheese and a house-made horseradish mayo.
Classic Burgher$12.50
Signature gourment burgher, your choice of cheese, lettuce , tomato and onion.
Buffalo Chicken Dip$10.00
We whip up an amazing dip with our award winning buffalo sauce. Served with your choice of tortilla chips or fried pita chips.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

114 Southpointe Blvd,

Canonsburg PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
