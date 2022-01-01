Bubbas BBQ Pit
Pleased to meat you!
1645 North Trekell Road
Popular Items
Location
1645 North Trekell Road
Casa Grande AZ
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Thirsty Donkey
Come in and enjoy!
Filiberto's Promenade at Casa Grande
Short on time? Order ahead!
Gallopin' Goose Saloon and Grill
Come in and enjoy some great American food, drinks, karaoke, and live music
Pita Patio Grill
With everything that is going on we are implementing Online Ordering. Please place your order, and when it is ready we can give you a call to let you know. You can come in to pick it up or call us at 520-635-5576 and we will bring it out to you. God Bless and be safe!!