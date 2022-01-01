Go
Bubbas BBQ Pit

Pleased to meat you!

1645 North Trekell Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sweet and Spicy Jalapeno Corn Muffin$2.29
A traditional corn muffin with a kick of jalapenos and a sweet glaze on top. Served with butter.
Mac and Cheese$2.29
Our Mac and Cheese is sure to be a favorite, loaded with cheesy goodness and elbow macaroni.
1/3lb Pulled Pork Sandwich$3.79
Loaded Baked Potato w/ Chopped Brisket$12.99
Our loaded baked potato is massive, weighing in over 1 pound. Includes cheddar cheese, butter, sour cream, green onions and your choice of pulled pork, chopped brisket, or hot links. Add Bacon or Coleslaw for the ultimate loaded potato!
The Harold Sandwich$10.99
Our Signature Pulled Pork topped with diced onion, mayo, bacon cheese and pickled jalapenos on a toasted brioche bun.
Chopped Brisket Sandwich$9.49
Our moist Chopped Brisket is smoked for over 10 hours and served on a toasted brioche bun.
1/3lb Pulled Pork Sandwich Combo$6.79
Chopped Brisket Platter$8.99
Our chopped Brisket is slow smoked for 10 hours for a nice smoky, juicy flavor.
Loaded Baked Potato w/ Pulled Pork$11.69
Our loaded baked potato is massive, weighing in over 1 pound. Includes cheddar cheese, butter, sour cream, green onions and your choice of pulled pork, chopped brisket, or hot links. Add Bacon or Coleslaw for the ultimate loaded potato!
Pulled Pork Sandwich$7.19
Our tender, juicy, smoked, pulled pork served on a toasted brioche bun.
Location

1645 North Trekell Road

Casa Grande AZ

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

