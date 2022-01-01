Buddy Brew Coffee
We believe coffee should be extraordinary. That’s why we only source beans that are in the top 2% in quality in the world, and pay top prices so farmers can thrive. Every cup is freshly roasted, expertly brewed and perfectly poured. #BrewGoodDoGood
3304 W. Bay to Bay Blvd
Popular Items
Location
3304 W. Bay to Bay Blvd
Tampa FL
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 6:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Chill Brothers
Come in and enjoy!
Louis Pappas Fresh Greek
Come in and enjoy!
Datz
Ever since Datz’s opening on January 28, 2009, it has been a revolving door of invention and reinvention. In it’s current state, Datz is comfort food with flair. It’s a craft beer oasis, a bourbon lover’s paradise, a foodie wonderland filled with bacon, cheese, and house-made breads.
Datz also offers an eclectic cocktail menu with artisanal liquors found nowhere else in Tampa and boasts a seasonal menu change that reflects a growing community appetite for unique, new entrees.
In 2013, Datz became part of restaurant group with the addition of a whimsical, scratch bakery next door, Dough with Owners Roger and Suzanne Perry at the helm.
In 2014, Datz Restaurant Group added Roux to the mix, an upscale New Orleans-style kitchen with a South Tampa twist.
Datz is an award-winning restaurant and has been featured on Good Morning America, Travel Channel, Food Network, Cooking Channel, and FYI.
For more information please email info@datztampa.com
Cru Cellars
Come in and enjoy!