Buddy Brew Coffee

We believe coffee should be extraordinary. That’s why we only source beans that are in the top 2% in quality in the world, and pay top prices so farmers can thrive. Every cup is freshly roasted, expertly brewed and perfectly poured. #BrewGoodDoGood

3304 W. Bay to Bay Blvd

The Kennedy$11.00
Pan roasted turkey breast, muenster cheese, avocado & sriracha aioli between two slices of Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat toast. Served with chips.
Latte$4.50
12 or 16 oz. beverage consisting of espresso and steamed milk. Available iced in a 16 oz. cup.
Croissant$4.00
Buttery croissant baked to a golden brown.
P.B. Banana Toast$5.50
House-made peanut butter on a slice of toasted Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat, topped with bruleed banana and drizzled with honey.
Avocado BLT$11.50
Avocado, bacon, pickled green tomatoes, arugula and Duke's mayo between two toasted slices of Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat. Served with chips.
Avocado, Chili, Lime$9.00
1/2 Avocado on Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat toast drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, sprinkled with Red Pepper Chili Flakes & Salt/Pepper served with a wedge of lime.
Classic Chai Latte$5.00
Cappuccino$4.25
8 oz. beverage consisting of a double espresso and velvety steamed milk.
Cold Brew$4.50
A 16 oz iced cup of our cold brewed coffee
Cup of Brew$2.50
A 12 or 16 oz. cup of freshly brewed specialty coffee.
Tampa FL

Sunday6:00 am - 6:30 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:30 pm
Chill Brothers

Louis Pappas Fresh Greek

Datz

Ever since Datz’s opening on January 28, 2009, it has been a revolving door of invention and reinvention. In it’s current state, Datz is comfort food with flair. It’s a craft beer oasis, a bourbon lover’s paradise, a foodie wonderland filled with bacon, cheese, and house-made breads.

Datz also offers an eclectic cocktail menu with artisanal liquors found nowhere else in Tampa and boasts a seasonal menu change that reflects a growing community appetite for unique, new entrees.
In 2013, Datz became part of restaurant group with the addition of a whimsical, scratch bakery next door, Dough with Owners Roger and Suzanne Perry at the helm.
In 2014, Datz Restaurant Group added Roux to the mix, an upscale New Orleans-style kitchen with a South Tampa twist.
Datz is an award-winning restaurant and has been featured on Good Morning America, Travel Channel, Food Network, Cooking Channel, and FYI.
For more information please email info@datztampa.com

Cru Cellars

