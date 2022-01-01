Go
Toast

Buddy's Pizza

The Original Detroit Style Square Pizza Since 1946!

987 Wilshire Drive

No reviews yet

Location

987 Wilshire Drive

Troy MI

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

Sbarro

No reviews yet

Thanks for choosing Sbarro!

Beyond Juicery + Eatery

No reviews yet

Welcome to BEYOND at the Somerset Collection!

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

No reviews yet

The Great Greek, where the original, classic flavors of the Mediterranean are created daily from classic family recipes with fresh, authentic ingredients. Whether it’s a savory skewer from the grill, a crisp refreshing salad or wrap, a palate-pleasing appetizer, a tender gyro, dessert or more, The Great Greek is a contemporary take on timeless cuisine.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston