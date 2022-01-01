Go
Toast
  • /
  • Troy
  • /
  • Greek
  • /
  • The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

The Great Greek, where the original, classic flavors of the Mediterranean are created daily from classic family recipes with fresh, authentic ingredients. Whether it’s a savory skewer from the grill, a crisp refreshing salad or wrap, a palate-pleasing appetizer, a tender gyro, dessert or more, The Great Greek is a contemporary take on timeless cuisine.

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

708 West Big Beaver Road • $$

Avg 4.8 (3202 reviews)

Popular Items

French Fries$2.50
Avgolemono Soup$3.95
Traditional Greek Chicken and Lemon Soup Served with Pita
Great Greek Gyro -Chicken$7.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
Traditional Gyro$6.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN
Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki
Pita Bread$0.95
Chicken Souvlaki$12.95
Two Skewers of Grilled Chicken Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
Small Greek Salad$5.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
Large Greek Salad$7.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
Great Greek Gyro$7.95
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

708 West Big Beaver Road

Troy MI

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Condado Tacos

No reviews yet

Pick Up Only

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

The Breakroom

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Buddy's Pizza

No reviews yet

The Original Detroit Style Square Pizza Since 1946!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston