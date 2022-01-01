The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

The Great Greek, where the original, classic flavors of the Mediterranean are created daily from classic family recipes with fresh, authentic ingredients. Whether it’s a savory skewer from the grill, a crisp refreshing salad or wrap, a palate-pleasing appetizer, a tender gyro, dessert or more, The Great Greek is a contemporary take on timeless cuisine.



GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

708 West Big Beaver Road • $$