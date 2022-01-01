Buffalo Brothers Wake Forest

Go
Buffalo Brothers is a family friendly sports bar restaurant with homemade dishes and a fun atmosphere! Awww Man Now I want Wings!!!!

11735 RETAIL DRIVE

Popular Items

1# Boneless Wings$20.00
Choice of wings sauce (up to 2) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (2)
Fries$3.00
Crinke-cut fries, kosher salt
10 Wings$14.50
Choice of wings sauce (1) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (1)
Bacon Cheese Fries$10.00
Crinkle-cut fries, mozzarella & cheddar, crumbled bacon / Ranch
Egg Rolls$9.00
Finely diced mushrooms, peppers & onions, shaved ribeye & mozzarella. Drizzled with Thai sauce (Ingredients cannot be removed or substituted)
20 Wings$27.00
Choice of wing sauce (up to 2) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (2)
1/2# Boneless Wings$11.00
Choice of wings sauce (1) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (1)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Breaded chicken tenders, choice of wing sauce, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, flour tortilla / Ranch or Blue Cheese / Choice of Side
1/2# Tenders Combo w/ Side$11.00
Plain or tossed in choice of wing sauce (1) / Choice of ranch, blue cheese or honey mustard (1) / Choice of Side
Side of Ranch$0.60
Location

11735 RETAIL DRIVE

WAKE FOREST NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
