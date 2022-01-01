Go
Bulla Gastrobar

Inspired by spain’s tapas scene, bulla’s tantalizing creations are served as they’re prepared, to be shared amongst good friends and paired with a great wine.

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

110 S Orlando Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (3706 reviews)

Popular Items

Truffle Carbonara$19.50
Linguini, wild mushrooms, bacon, garlic cream, green peas, 63 degree egg
Kale Caesar Salad$10.00
Serrano-caesar dressing, Manchego cheese, homemade croutons
Lentil Soup$8.00
Traditional Spanish lentil soup with chorizo, potatoes and carrots
Brisket Montaditos$14.00
Slow braised brisket, tomato marmalade, guindilla peppers, tetilla cheese
Sauteed Garlic Shrimp$13.00
"Gambas al Ajillo" sauteed in olive and touch of red pepper flakes
Serrano Ham Croquettes$8.50
Serrano ham croquettes, fig jelly
Chorizo Stuffed Dates$12.00
Medjool dates, homemade chorizo, wrapped in bacon. Served with an arugula salad
Paella Seafood$39.50
Valencia style rice, calamari, prawns, clams, shrimp, red sofrito, saffron
Churros (12)$12.00
Traditional fried dough, dulce de leche, chocolate sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

110 S Orlando Ave

Winter Park FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
The Glass Knife

No reviews yet

The Glass Knife. A genuine place. That comes from a genuine place. We exist to share. And invite you to rediscover an honest feeling of welcoming. In an uplifting, elegant communal setting – where you’ll fit in whether wearing a suit or sandals. The food we serve is an homage to the things you love most about life and the people you love spending it with. Cakes and desserts may be our calling card. But our sweet and savory menu options and exclusive Onyx Coffee offerings, make breakfast and lunch a delicacy, too.

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Sixty Vines

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

