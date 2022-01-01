Burger Hut Burgers
Open today 7:00 AM - 10:00 PM
1811 Reviews
$
2451 FOREST AVE
CHICO, CA 95928
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
2451 FOREST AVE, CHICO CA 95928
Nearby restaurants
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0351
No Reviews
2061 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Parkway Chico, CA 95928
View restaurant