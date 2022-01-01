Go
2451 FOREST AVE

CHICO, CA 95928

Popular Items

Small Famous Fry$5.09
Double Portion Famous Fries for 2
1/2 Seasoned Fry$5.09
Single Portion Seasoned Fries for 1
1/3 Pounder$7.39
Our Big 1/3 Pound single patty burger is basted with our Signature BBQ Sauce and includes 1 slice of American Cheese served on a sesame seed bun.
Double Burger$7.39
At 1/3 LB, this double classic patty burger basted with our signature BBQ Sauce, served on a regular bun, and includes 1 slice of American Cheese
Hamburger$5.29
Our classic single patty burger, basted with our Signature BBQ sauce, topped with American cheese and served on a regular bun.
1/2 Famous Fry$3.99
Single Portion Famous Fries for 1
Double Burger Meal$12.95
The Double Hamburger Meal comes with your choice of a half side, choice of cheese and a Large 22 ounce fountain drink.
1/4 Pounder$6.29
Single 1/4 LB patty burger basted with our signature BBQ Sauce, served on a sesame seed bun, and includes 1 slice of American Cheese
1/2 Pound Meal$15.05
The 1/2 LB Hamburger Meal comes with your choice of a half side, choice of cheese and a Large 22 ounce fountain drink.
Turkey Burger$8.39
A seasoned ground turkey patty, grilled and served on a sesame seed bun. Includes American Cheese.
check markFamily-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

2451 FOREST AVE, CHICO CA 95928

Directions

