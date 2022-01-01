Burrito Loco
Come in and enjoy!
BURRITOS • FRENCH FRIES
391 E Plaza Dr • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
391 E Plaza Dr
Mooresville NC
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Dive Bar
Come in and enjoy!
ParBlu
Come in and enjoy!
Epic Chophouse
Epic Chophouse is a local Mooresville treasure, offering exquisite steaks and seafood, specialty cocktails, generous portions, and an atmosphere like no other near Lake Norman. Perfect for any day, any reason, special occasions, impressing clients, or just relaxing at the bar with friends old and new.
Tims Table
Now Hiring! Visit the Cafe between 1pm thru 4pm to speak with a manager.