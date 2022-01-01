Go
Epic Chophouse is a local Mooresville treasure, offering exquisite steaks and seafood, specialty cocktails, generous portions, and an atmosphere like no other near Lake Norman. Perfect for any day, any reason, special occasions, impressing clients, or just relaxing at the bar with friends old and new.

SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

104 S Main St • $$$

Avg 4 (585 reviews)

Popular Items

Pecan Crusted Breast of Chicken$21.00
Hand Breaded Breast of Chicken in Crushed Pecans, Gently Fried & Laced with Lemon-Maple Glaze
Chophouse Cheese Toast$8.00
Our Famous Four Cheese Spread Broiled atop Fresh Baked French Baguette Croustades
Petite Filet Mignon$41.00
Our "Petite" Version 8 oz. Center Cut!
House Salad$9.00
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onion, Chopped Egg, Smithfield Ham, Bacon & Herbed Croutons
Shanghai Shrimp$13.00
8 Lightly Battered Flash Fried Shrimp with a Sweet, Tangy, Spicy Sauce
Ribeye 104 South$32.00
House Cut 14 oz. Ribeye, with Roast Garlic Butter & Smoked Salt
The Epic Burger$17.00
Our 10 oz. Premium Burger on Herb Brioche Bun with Grilled Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Dijon, Mayonnaise, Ketchup, Crisp Lettuce, Tomato & Pickles
Epic Cake$15.00
Epic Caesar$9.00
Roasted Roma Tomatoes, Herbed Croutons, Spiced Pecans, Aged Ramano tossed with Crisp Romaine
The Iceberg Wedge$10.00
Crisp Iceberg Lettuce, Topped with Bacon, Tomatoes, Danish Bleu Crumbles & European Bleu Cheese Dressing
Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

104 S Main St

Mooresville NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
