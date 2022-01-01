Go
Butler Brew Works

Brewing up Adventurous Ales in downtown Butler!

101 S Main St • $$

Avg 4.6 (422 reviews)

Popular Items

Luck of the Irish Egg Rolls$8.00
Stuffed with corned beef, tangy sauerkraut, and fries with a side of Thousand Island dressing.
Cheese Burger$13.00
8 oz tri-muscle blend patty cooked to your preference. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of cheese.
Brewer's Pierogis$10.00
Locally made potato and cheese pierogis from Cheemo Perogie tossed with brussels sprouts, onions and craisins. All topped with a jalapeno lime vinaigrette.
Pub Pretzels$6.00
Served with a side of house-made Bantam amber ale beer cheese.
Bantam Burger$14.00
8 ounce tri-muscle beef blend patty with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and caramelized onions. Smothered with Bantam amber ale beer cheese.
Ale of Eros Bottle$12.00
1/2 lb Boneless Wings$6.00
Brisket Sliders$10.00
BBQ brisket topped with your choice of cheese.
Fish Sandwich$15.00
Creekside kolsch battered cod fillet fried and served on a hoagie bun. Topped with your choice of cheese and a side of red remoulade sauce.
Mardi On$17.00
A seafood medley po’ boy served on a hoagie bun. We loaded it up with cod, shrimp, and crawfish, then topped it all with pickled red onions, fresh lettuce and tomato, and red remoulade sauce for the perfect Fat Tuesday sandwich. Served with a side of fries.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

101 S Main St

Butler PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
