Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

Come and enjoy! We are a scratch bakery that makes all of our pies in house and are made fresh daily. We are open Monday-Saturday from 10am-7pm and closed on Sundays.

4610 Long Prairie Road #120

Popular Items

9" Lemon Ice Box$26.00
Add a little sunshine to your day with this refreshing blend of tangy citrus and sweet creamy filling in our buttery graham cracker crust. Of course, it wouldn’t be complete without our signature, whipped cream cheese topping. Pretty and perfect for your Spring table.
4 Inch Grannys Apple$5.00
Granny Smith apples covered in brown sugar, butter, and spice, packed to peak into our shortbread crust and topped with our house-made apple crumble.
9" Coconut Cream$26.00
A Southern tradition at pot lucks and holidays. This pie stays in demand all year long. The filling is cooked over the stove top giving it a sweet, rich flavor and the beauty of a coconut sprinkled meringue on top.
Dozen Thumbprints$10.00
**Must have 24-48 hours notice** Our melt-in-your-mouth house made shortbread is hand rolled, pressed, and baked to make these soft, irresistible cookies. Filled with a perfectly sweetened vanilla or seasonal icing. **Color may vary than photograph shown**
Tag and Raffia Ribbon$1.00
Please list the colors of raffia you'd like (up to 2) and the type of tag. Tag Options are: Happy Birthday, Congratulations, Thank You, etc. Call shop to check tag availability.
Vanilla with Lemon Icing (Seasonal)$1.00
**Must have 24 hours notice** Our melt-in-your-mouth house made shortbread is hand rolled, pressed, and baked to make these soft, irresistible cookies. Filled with a perfectly sweetened vanilla or seasonal icing.
9" Key Lime$26.00
Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling (no sour after taste here y'all), then we pipe on a generous border of whipped cream cheese topping and top it of with a sweet key lime glaze and a sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs.
4 Pie Pack$18.00
*Choose THIS if you're wanting to order at least 4 mini pies! This price includes an automatic discount*
Choose 4 of our delicious flavors to create your own sampler of mini pies!
9" Grannys Apple$26.00
Granny Smith apples covered in brown sugar, butter, and spice, packed to peak into our shortbread crust and topped with our house-made apple crumble.
Dozen 2" Party Pies$20.00
**Must have 24 hour notice** One dozen of our 2” pies. The box includes (3) 2” key lime, (3) 2” coconut cream, (3) 2” peanut butter cream and (3) 2” chocolate cream. These are the only flavor choices that can be done in the 2” pies. If you want to change the quantity of flavors (ex: have all of one flavor), please select your flavor(s) & list what you want in the special instructions box.
4610 Long Prairie Road #120

Flower Mound TX

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
