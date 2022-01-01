Go
Toast

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

Come in and enjoy!

5400 Kingston Pike • $$

Avg 4.7 (570 reviews)

Popular Items

Lemon (12)$10.00
Our melt-in-your-mouth, soft-baked shortbread cookies with a sweet, lemon icing.
Vanilla$1.00
Our melt-in-your-mouth, soft-baked shortbread cookies with a sweet, vanilla icing. Colored baby blue.
9" Peanut Butter Cream
Peanut butter and cream cheese are sweetened and whipped into a rich filling that is set into an Oreo cookie crust.
Seasonal - 9" Lemon Ice Box
Add a little sunshine to your day with this refreshing blend of tangy citrus and sweet creamy filling in our buttery graham cracker crust. Of course, it wouldn't be complete without our signature, whipped cream cheese topping. Pretty and perfect for your Spring table.
4" Pie Pack$16.00
*Choose THIS if you're wanting to order at least 4 mini pies! This price includes an automatic discount of $1.00*
Choose 4 of our delicious flavors to create your own sampler of mini pies!
9" Coconut Cream
A Southern tradition at pot lucks and holidays. This pie stays in demand all year long. The filling is cooked over the stove top giving it a sweet, rich flavor and the beauty of a coconut sprinkled meringue on top.
Dozen Minis$42.00
*Choose THIS if you're wanting to order at least 12 mini pies! This price includes an automatic discount of $9.00*
Choose 12 of our delicious flavors to create your own sampler of mini pies!
9" Key Lime
Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling (no sour after taste here y'all), then we pipe on a generous border of whipped cream cheese topping and top it of with a sweet key lime glaze and a sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs.
Vanilla (12)$10.00
Our melt-in-your-mouth, soft-baked shortbread cookies with a sweet, vanilla icing. Colored baby blue.
Lemon$1.00
Our melt-in-your-mouth, soft-baked shortbread cookies with a sweet, lemon icing.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5400 Kingston Pike

Knoxville TN

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0151

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden

No reviews yet

Sushi Bar

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

No reviews yet

The Taste of Southern Tradition!!

Hard Knox Pizza

No reviews yet

Open for Dining Room and Patio Seating - plus Curbside/Pick-Up. We are a Knoxville based, woman-owned, artisan pizza restaurant engaged in the authentic old-world art of making wood-fired pizza. Everything at Hard Knox is fresh and locally sourced whenever possible, developed in-house, made fresh every day and then cooked at over 750 degrees in our wood fired oven.
Order online for fast carryout!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston