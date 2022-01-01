Go
Bybee-Q Pit

We are a buffet style bbq restaurant. Food is instant and ready to eat. We are only open as long as we have food, creating a demand for our product. Everything from bbq sauce to salad dressings is made by hand by us.

222 North Plymouth Ave

Location

New Plymouth ID

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
