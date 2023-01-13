Restaurant header imageView gallery

Amano

review star

No reviews yet

702 Main Street

Caldwell, ID 83605

Order Again

Popular Items

Esquites
L.A. Birria Tacos
Chips y Salsa de Molcajete

Bottled Beer

Coors Light

$4.50

Corona Extra

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.00

Dos Equis Amber

$4.50

Dos Equis Lager

$4.50

Modelo Especial

$4.50

Modela Negra

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.50

Victoria

$4.50

Clausthaler N/A

$4.00

Bohemia

$4.50

Mexican Bottled Sodas

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$3.50

Fanta Pineapple

$3.50

Fanta Strawberry

$3.50

Jarrito Pineapple

$3.50

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.50

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.50

Jarritos Lime

$3.50

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.50

Jarritos Mango

$3.50

Jarritos Strawberry

$3.50

Jarritos Tamarindo

$3.50

Jarritos Watermelon

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Mexican Sprite

$3.50

Mexican Squirt

$3.50

Sidral Mundet

$3.50

Sparkling Water

Topo Chico

$3.50

Topo Chico Grapefruit

$3.50

Topo Chico Lime

$3.50

San Pellegrino (L)

$5.00

San Pellegrino ( M)

$3.50

Hot Drinks

Cafe de Olla

$6.00

Brewed with local roasted Flying M coffee and spices. Topped with cream

Local Coffee

$3.50

Lavender Earl Grey Tea

$3.50

English Breakfast Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

Green Tea-Bancha

$3.50

Local Snake River Tea

Green Tea-Citrus Mint

$3.50

Local Snake River Tea

Agua Fresca

Horchata

$4.00

Jamaica

$4.00

Flying M Iced Tea

$3.50

Fresh Squeezed Juice

House Made Lemonade

$4.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Appetizers

Chips y Salsa de Molcajete

$8.00

salsa de tomatillo, roasted dried chiles, chips

Guacamole con Hierbas

$16.00

serrano, herbs, chips

Ceviche Verde

$23.00

wild-caught lingcod, guava, herbs

Chamoy Sprouts

$12.00

sprouts, housemade chamoy, candied peanuts

Quesadilla de Flor de Calabaza

$16.00

hierloom blue corn tortilla, queso, crema, squash blossom

Esquites

$15.00

roasted corn, cotija, tajin

Tacos

Cochinita Pibil Tacos

$19.00

duroc achiote pork, pineapple habanero salsa, slaw

Baja Cali Fish Tacos

$27.00

wild-caught lingcod, habanero slaw

Carne Asada Tacos

$27.00

signature wood fired steak tacos

L.A. Birria Tacos

$24.00

braised beef, queso, consomme

Calabacita Tacos

$18.00

grilled squash, cheese, black beans

Entrees

Plato De Carne Asada

$45.00

Wood fired 10 oz skirt steak, accompaniments

Carnitas Michoacan

$26.00

duroc pork, salsa verde, accompaniments

Chile Colorado

$24.00

duroc pork, salsa de tomatillo and chiles, refried beans

Mole Coloradito

$39.00

local mcintyre farms quarter leg chicken, rice

Mole Verde

Mole Verde

$29.00

cauliflower, pistachio poblano sauce

Enchiladas

$22.00

queso chihuahua, roasted poblano

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$21.00

poblano stuffed with queso fresco, potato cakes

Pozole

$19.50

duroc pork, hominy, guajillo broth *All proceeds when purchasing this pozole will be donated to Idaho Immigrant Resource Alliance that helps support the farmworkers who help us eat year round! We hope you enjoy this meal from nuestra cocina.

Ancho Chile Duck

$34.00

Desserts

Lavender Tres Leches

Lavender Tres Leches

$15.00

french lavender, blackberries, chantilly

Sides

Side of Rice

$2.50

mexican rice

Side of Beans

$2.50

choice of refried beans

Side of Beans and Rice

$2.50

choice of refried beans with mexican rice

Tortilla Basket $$

$2.50

choice of tortillas (3 ea)

Dozen Tortillas

$6.00

choice of tortillas (1 dozen)

Salsa $$

$1.50

Kids

Kids Carne Asada Taco

$8.00

steak taco, choice of side, choice of drink

Kids Beans Rice and Tortillas

$8.00

refried beans, rice, side of corrn tortillas, choice of side, choice of drink

Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito

$8.00

bean, cheese burrito, choice of side, choice of drink

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

quesadilla on flour tortilla, choice of side, choice of drink

Sopa de Estrellas

$8.00

tomato broth star soup, choice of side, choice of drink

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday8:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Amano is a craft Mexican kitchen by James Beard nominated chef Salvador Alamilla that delivers tradition in a vibrant and modern setting. We source carefully and prepare food honestly to deliver the smell and taste of Mexico. From the tortillas hechas a mano using heirloom corn using the ancient process of nixtamalization in house, to the dishes that highlight the local harvest of Idaho, to the small batch destilados de agave; we deliver a hand crafted experience, hecho a mano.

Website

Location

702 Main Street, Caldwell, ID 83605

Directions

