Restaurant info

Amano is a craft Mexican kitchen by James Beard nominated chef Salvador Alamilla that delivers tradition in a vibrant and modern setting. We source carefully and prepare food honestly to deliver the smell and taste of Mexico. From the tortillas hechas a mano using heirloom corn using the ancient process of nixtamalization in house, to the dishes that highlight the local harvest of Idaho, to the small batch destilados de agave; we deliver a hand crafted experience, hecho a mano.

Website