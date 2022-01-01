CJ's Hot Wings
Best Wings In Columbia!
704 E Broadway
Location
704 E Broadway
Columbia MO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Goldie's Bagels
Modern Jewish bagel shop, bakery & deli
Shiloh Bar & Grill
American style Cuisine with a Full-Service Bar, merging the experience of Great Food and Night Life! Come in and enjoy!
Love Coffee - Tiger Hotel
Come in and enjoy!
Addison's
Come on in and enjoy!!!