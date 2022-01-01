Go
Cadillac Jack's

9118 N. Highway 146

Popular Items

Potato, Egg & Cheese$3.29
Chicken Fajita, Egg, & Cheese.$4.79
Bean & Cheese Taco$1.99
Jalapeños Sausage Egg & Cheese$3.29
Beef Fajita Egg & Cheese$5.25
The Cadillac$3.99
Avocado, pico, potato, peppered bacon, egg & spicy cheese blend.
Bacon Egg & Cheese$3.29
El Hefe$5.99
Marinated outside skirt steak with grilled onions, bell pepper, and a premium spicy cheese blend. (Pico available on request)
Chorizo Egg & Cheese$3.29
Barbacoa Cilantro & Onions$3.99
Location

9118 N. Highway 146

Mont Belvieu TX

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
