Coctel Lounge

Dinner

Charcuterie

Cheese Garden

$21.00

Chefs choice meats, cheese, seasoned cherry tomatoes, assorted olives & chilled grilled asparagus

The Grape Vine

$18.00

Chef selection of cheeses, assorted grapes & procured accoutrements

Salads

Brussel Sprout Salad

$14.00

Caesars Classic

$9.00

House Salad

$9.00

Joy Salad

$10.00

Rolling Crab

$28.00

Seafood Roasted Tomatoes

$24.00

Flatbreads

Fire Goat

$15.00

Manhattan Flatbread

$21.00

Margherita

$14.00

Tacos

Adobo Tacos

$16.00

Mojorones Tacos

$21.00

Steak Tacos

$24.00

Sliders

Beef Slider

$15.00

Buff Chkn Slider

$14.00

Salmon Slider

$22.00

Shareables

Bacon Burger

$16.00

Buffalo Kicker

$16.00

Cod Fondue

$21.00

Curry Pops

$18.00

Filet

$52.00

Fontinaroni Aracini

$12.00

Linguini

$21.00

Lobster Risotto

$52.00

Manhattan Bruschetta

$18.00

Meatballs

$14.00

Midnight Wagyu

$85.00

Ocean Steak

$21.00

Pesto Lamb

$40.00

Rosemary Shrimp

$24.00

Salmon Croquettes

$18.00

Shrimp Ceviche

$21.00

Snappin Crudo

$35.00

The Ruby

$22.00

Truffle Ravioli

$45.00

AB Compliment

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Water

Lemonade

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$2.99

Soda Water

Sprite

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.50

OJ

$3.50

Topochico

$4.00

Tonic Water

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Blue Red Bull

$4.00

Red Red Bull

$4.00

Yellow Red Bull

$4.00

Coconut Red Bull

$4.00

Bottled Water

$3.50

Sides

1 oz Filet

1 oz Wagyu

1 Piece Lamb

$5.00

Add Avocado

$2.00

Add Bacon

$3.00

Add Candy Bacon

$5.00

Add Shaved Truffles

$5.00

Add Truffle Oil

$5.00

BC Crumbles

$0.99

Bread Basket

$5.00

Brussels

$5.00

Chicken

$9.00

Cod

$12.00

Corn Tortilla

$2.00

Extra Bread

$2.00

Extra Cheese

$0.99

Extra Meatball

$4.00

Extra Mushrooms

$3.00

Extra Patty

$5.00

Extra Plantains

$2.00

Flour Tortilla

$2.00

Fried Lobster Tail

$15.00

Fries

$5.00

Garlic Butter Foam

$0.99

Garlic Mash

$5.00

Green beans

$5.00

Pico Fries

$8.00

Salmon

$12.00

SD Ancho Aioli

$0.99

SD Bread Butter Oil

$0.99

SD Buff Sauce

$0.99

SD Caesar

$0.50

SD Chimichuri

$0.99

SD Dijon

$0.50

SD Horseradish Creme

$0.99

SD Marinara

$0.99

SD Mint Pesto

$0.99

SD Olives

$2.00

SD Onions

$0.99

SD Pickles

$0.99

SD Pico

$0.99

SD Ranch

$0.50

SD Rice

$5.00

SD Spicy Aioli

$0.99

Shrimp

$9.00

Steak

$12.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Tuna

$12.00

Dessert

Chocolate Mousse

$8.00

Crème brûlée

$9.00

Poached Pears

$11.00

Smores

$13.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Cocktails & Shots

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Appletini

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Birthday Coctel

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blueberry Ranch Water

$12.00

Cape Cod

$8.00

Carajillo

$11.00

Coctels On The Beach

$9.00

Cafe Old Fashioned

$15.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Elderflower Gin & Tonic

$13.00

Empressive Paloma

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

French 75

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Habanero Spritz

$12.00

House Margarita

$8.00

Hurricane

$8.00

La Cura

$12.00

Limelight

$14.00

Liquid Marijuana

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$8.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Martini

$12.00

Mexican Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mint Julep

$9.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

The Hill Old Fashion

$14.00

Patio Painkiller

$11.00

Pink 75

$12.00

Ranch Water

$8.00

Sangria

$9.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sidecar

$8.00

Spicy Lover

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

The Spicy Lemon

$11.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Shots

Apple Jolly Rancher

$7.00

Blow Job

$7.00

Blue Hawaiian

$7.00

Breakfast Shot

$8.00

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Cherry Bomb

$7.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$7.00

Coctels On The Beach

$8.50

Cuervo Gold

$6.00

Cuervo Silver

$6.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$6.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$6.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$6.00

Fireball

$6.00

Four Horsemen

$8.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Kamikaze

$7.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.00

Liquid Marijuana

$7.00

Little Bit Whiskey

$8.50

Mexican Candy Shot

$8.50

Mind Eraser

$7.00

Mini Cosmo Shot

$8.50

PB & J

$7.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$7.00

Purple Hooter

$7.00

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$7.00

Red Head Slut

$7.00

Scooby Snack

$7.00

Screwball

$6.00

Spicy Lemon Drop Shot

$8.50

Star F*kr

$8.00

The Eagle Shot

$8.50

Tickled Pink Shot

$8.50

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

White Tea

$7.00

Ladies Night

House White Wine

$5.00

House Red Wine

$6.00

Pink 75

$10.00

Kids

Kids Meals

Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00
Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Your neighborhood craft cocktail bar & tapas restaurant

10857 Eagle Drive, unit B, Mont Belvieu, TX 77523

