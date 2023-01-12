Restaurant header imageView gallery

Casa Julia Tex Mex

12629 IH-10 E

Mont Belvieu, TX 77523

Popular Items

QUESADILLAS
CASA ENCHILADAS
CHILE CON QUESO BLANCO

BAR MIXER

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Topo Chico

$4.50

N/A Pinacolada

$5.00

N/A DAQUIRI

$5.00

SOFT DRINKS

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.75

Dr. Pepper

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Orange Fanta

$3.75

Root Beer

$3.75

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Water

Coffe

$3.00

Margaritas

The Diver

$13.00

Cadillac

$13.00

El Diablo

$12.00

El Dorado

$11.00

El Rey

$12.00

Julia's Favorite

$12.00

Perfect Patron

$12.00

Superior 1942

$33.00

Loco Chamoy

$10.00

Rama Rita

$10.00

Skinny

$12.00

Superior 70

$20.00

Swirl Sangria

$10.00

Tropical Margarita

$10.00

Una Mas

$8.00

Beer

DRFT DOS EQUIS LAGER

$6.50

DRFT MICHELOB ULTRA

$6.50

DRFT MILLER LITE

$5.50

DRFT MODELO ESPECIAL

$6.50

BTL DOS EQUIS LAGER

$5.50

BTL MICHELOB ULTRA

$5.50

MICHELOB GOLD

$5.50

BTL MILLER LITE

$4.50

BTL MODELO ESPECIAL

$5.50

BLUE MOON

$5.50

BUD LIGHT

$4.50

BUDWEISER

$4.50

COORS LIGHT

$4.50

CORONA EXTRA

$5.50

CRAWFORD BOCK

$5.50

HEINEKEN

$5.50

KARBACH LOVE STREET

$5.50

NEGRA MODELO

$5.50

ODOULS

$6.00

PACIFICO

$5.50

Cocktails

BERRIES MOJITO

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

BLUE HAWAIIAN

$10.00

CHOCOLATE MARTINI

$11.00

CJs MULE

$10.00

COSMO

$12.00

DAQUIRI

$8.00

HURRICANE

$11.00

IRISH COFFEE

$9.00

LEMON DROP MARTINI

$12.00

LONG ISLAND

$9.00

MEXICAN MARTINI

$13.00

Mimorita

$9.00+

MIMOSA

$7.00+

OLD FASHIONED

$12.00

PAINKILLER

$9.00

PALOMA

$12.00

PINACOLADA

$8.00

RANCH WATER

$12.00

RUM PUNCH

$10.00

SANGRIA

$9.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

WHITE RUSSIAN

$11.00

Starters

CHICHARRONES

$6.00

Home made pork rinds

CHILE CON QUESO AMARILLO

$10.00

Home made chile con queso

CHILE CON QUESO BLANCO

$10.00

Home made queso blanco

GUACAMOLE

$12.00

Handmade Guacamole, fresh lime juice, pico de gallo, queso fresco

MIXTA PLATTER

$21.00

Chicken Diablos, chicken flautas, chicken quesadillas, combo nachos. Served with guacamole, sour cream, jalapenos, & 2oz chile con queso on the side.

TRIO

$14.00

Sampler of our queso blanco, queso amarillo, and guacomole

Soups & Salads

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

$10.00

Chicken and tomato broth, Ranchero style chicken, with carrots, zucchini, yellow squash. Topped with cheese, tortilla strips.

CJ’S SALAD

$18.00

Spring mix, strawberries, mandarin, mango, blue berries, caramelized nuts and queso fresco, mango balsamic vinaigrette.

COBB SALAD

$18.00

Grilled chicken on a bed of lettuce, bacon, avocado, boil eggs, black olives, diced tomatoes, and cheddar and monterrey cheese.

HOUSE SALAD

$8.00

Green leaf and ice burg lettuce mix. Red onion, roma tomato, cucumber, red bell pepper, shredded cheddar & tortilla strips.

SESAME TUNA SALAD

$19.00

Arugula, kale, apples, carrots, avocado, red pepper, red onions, cucumbers, radish, sesame seeds.

SOUP + SALAD

$15.00

Chicken soup and our house salad

TACO SALAD BOWL

$17.00

Taco meat or ranchero chicken, shredded lettuce, pinto beans, corn, cheddar and monterrey cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortilla strips

Nachos/Quesadillas

QUESADILLAS

$12.00

PICK YOUR MEAT AND MAKE IT GREAT

Lunch

Lunch is Monday-Friday 11am-2pm. Add 2$ to order outside of lunch hours.

ONE (Lunch Fajitas)

$13.00

Our traditional and famous Fajitas

TWO (Lunch Soup & Salad)

$11.00

Chicken soup and house salad

THREE (Lunch Quesadilla)

$11.00

Lunch portion quesadilla, served with sour cream & jalapenos. Side of rice and beans

FOUR (Chkn Enchilada & Chkn Tostada)

$12.00

Ranchero chicken enchilada, Ranchero chicken tostada side of rice and beans

FIVE (Fajita Taco & Tortilla Soup)

$14.00

Beef taco al carbon and chicken soup side of rice and beans.

SIX (Tamal, Bf Cspy Taco, Flauta)

$13.00

Pork Tamale, crispy taco, chicken flauta, side of rice and beans

SEVEN (Lunch Burrito JJ)

$11.00

Burrito ranchero chicken / taco meat side of rice and beans

EIGHT (Tilapia Veracruz)

$16.00

Grilled tilapia topped with ranchero sauce. Served with cilantro rice and black beans

NINE (Bf Enchilada & Chz Enchilada)

$11.00

One ground beef and One cheese enchilada. Rice and beans

Fajitas For One

FAJITAS FOR ONE

$16.00

SIGNATURE CJ'S FAJITAS

Fajitas For Two

FAJITAS FOR TWO

$29.00

SIGNATURE CJ'S FAJITAS

Best Of Julia

Some of our House Favorites

CARNE GUISADA

$23.00

Mexican stewed meat, carrots, and potatoes. Rice and beans

POLLO ACAPULCO

$22.00

Tender chicken fajita on a bed of grilled onions topped with scallops, shrimp, and Acapulco sauce, rice and beans, pico de gallo and guacamole on the side.

MAHI ACAPULCO

$26.00

Grilled Mahi fillet served over asparagus paired with grilled vegetables topped with scallops, shrimp, and Acapulco sauce, pico de gallo and sliced avocado.

CHILES RELLENOS

$17.00

Stuffed Poblano pepper with monterrey cheese; smothered in ranchero salsa, sour cream drizzled on top. Served with rice & beans.

CHICKEN FLAUTAS

$14.00

3 Flautas stuffed with ranchero chicken and cheese. Served with mexican rice and refried beans.

CHICKEN & PORK TAMALES

$16.00

Three tamales, chicken or pork and topped with gravy or suiza sauce, melted mix cheese. Rice and Beans.

SHRIMP BROCHETTE

$25.00

Six bacon wrapped shrimp stuffed with jalapeno pepper and monterrey cheese, over grilled onions, guacamole and pico de gallo on the side. Choice of rice and beans.

CHICKEN DIABLOS

$21.00

Six bacon wrapped jalapeno peppers stuffed with fajita chicken and monterrey cheese, over grilled onions. Guacamole and pico de gallo on the side. Choice of rice and beans

EL GORDO BURGER

$17.00

6oz beef patty, 4oz BBQ brisket, bacon, cheese, caramelized onions, avocado. Topped with a pickle. French fries

Tacos & Enchiladas

CASA ENCHILADAS

$14.00

Three taco meat, Ranchero chicken or cheese enchiladas; choice of Gravy, Sour cream, Ranchero salsa, Green tomatillo sauce, Chile con queso or Suiza sauce .

CHICKEN SUIZAS ENCHILADAS

$14.00

Three chicken enchiladas topped with suiza sauce, monterry cheese, sliced avocado and your choice of rice and beans.

CARBON ENCHILADAS

$18.00

Two beef or chicken fajita enchiladas, choice of chile con queso amarillo or blanco Served with pico de gallo and guacamole

ENCHILADAS TEXANAS

$19.00

Two brisket enchiladas topped with chile con queso blanco, BBQ sauce and monterry cheese. Rice and beans.

VEGGIE ENCHILADAS

$17.00

Two enchiladas with grilled vegetables, spinach and monterrey cheese topped with ranchero sauce Rice and Beans.

ENCHILADAS DEL MAR

$21.00

Two Shrimp and crawfish stuffied enchiladas topped with white wine cream sauce. Rice and beans.

TEXMEX TACOS

$14.00

Three Crispy or soft tacos topped with lettuce, diced tomatoes and shredded cheese. Rice and Beans

BARBACOA TACOS

$15.00

Three corn tortillas with homemade Barbacoa, onions and cilantro. Rice and Beans

MARISCO TACOS

$16.00

Two Grill or fried seafood tacos topped with spicy cabbage slaw mix, creamy jalapeno sauce.

TACOS CARBON BEEF/CHICKEN

$19.00

Two fajita tacos with guacamole and pico de gallo on the side. Rice and Beans

STREET TACOS

$15.00

Two carnitas tacos, two barbacoa tacos; chopped onion and cilantro. Green sauce on the side. Rice and beans.

Tex Mex Favorites

Combo Plates

BURRITO JJ

$19.00

Refried beans, mexican rice, taco meat, Chile con queso. Topped with Gravy, mix monterrey, and shredded cheese, lettuce. Guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side

EL PATRON

$15.00

Pork tamal, crispy taco, beef enchilada. Mexican rice and refried beans.

JULIA

$17.00

Chicken enchilada, Spinach Quesadilla, Crispy Rancheo Chicken Taco. Mexican rice and Refried beans

CASA PLATE

$18.00

Beef taco al carbon, ground beef enchilada, Flauta. Mexican rice and refried beans

LA CHELY

$17.00

Chicken enchilada, cheese enchilada, nacho combo. Mexican rice and refried beans

TEJANO PLATE

$20.00

Pork tamal, brisket enchilada, chicken diablos. Mexican rice and refried beans

Fajita Special

Wednesday Only!!!!

MONDAY FAJITA SPECIAL

$34.00

COMBO FAJITAS F0R TWO

Desserts

Something Sweet to really complete your meal

CUATRO LECHES

$8.00

SOPAPILLAS

$8.00

CHURROS

$8.00

FLAN

$8.00

CHOCOLATE TRES LECHES

$8.00

On The Lighter Side

Looking for a Lighter Meal? Choose from here

BEEF ASADA LIGHTER SIDE

$27.00

Served on a bed of asparagus with grilled veggies and sliced avocado on the side. Topped with house made chimichurri sauce.

CHICKEN BREAST ASADA LIGHTER SIDE

$23.00

Served on a bed of asparagus with grilled veggies and sliced avocado on the side. Topped with house made chimichurri sauce.

SALMON LIGHTER SIDE

$29.00

Served on a bed of asparagus with grilled veggies and sliced avocado on the side. Topped with house made chimichurri sauce.

TUNA LIGHTER SIDE

$29.00

Served on a bed of asparagus with grilled veggies and sliced avocado on the side. Topped with house made chimichurri sauce.

Kids Menu

Kids Enchilada

$6.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.00

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

PB & J

$6.00

To Go Packs

FAJITA PACK

$56.00

24 OZ FAJITA, RICE, BEANS, GUACAMOLE, PICO, TORTILLAS, CHIPS AND SALSA, CHILE CON QUESO

TACO PACK

$64.00

8 SOFT OR CRISPY TACOS WITH RANCHERO CHICKEN OR GROUND BEEF, RICE, BEANS, SHREDED CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, CHISPS AND SALSA, SOUR CREAM

ENCHILADA PACK

$56.00

8 Enchiladas, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Red Salsa, Chili Con Queso, Tortilla Chips

Appetizer Pack

$48.00

Chicken diablos, Chicken Quesadillas, Chicken Flautas, Chicharrones, Chile con Queso, Salsa, Tortilla Chips

SINGLES/ SAUCES/ SIDES

Enchilada

$5.00

Flauta

$4.00

Taco

$3.00

Tamale

$4.00

Tostada

$3.00

2oz Chile Con Queso

$2.00

2oz Gravy

$1.50

2oz Green Tomatillo Sauce

$1.50

2oz Queso Blanco

$2.00

2oz Ranchero Sauce

$1.50

2oz Sour Cream Sauce

$1.50

2oz Suiza

$1.50

3oz Green Salsa

$2.00

3oz Red Salsa

$2.00

Marisco Cream Sauce

$4.00

2oz Chimichurri Sauce

$1.50

EXTRA SALAD DRESSING

$1.00

3 Diablos

$12.00

3 Shrimp Brochette

$12.00

4oz Fajita Beef

$8.00

4oz Fajita Chicken

$6.00

4oz Ground Beef

$4.00

6 Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Avacado Slices

$2.00

Beans

$2.00

Corn Tortillas

$1.50

Flour Tortillas

$1.50

Fresh Jalapenos

$1.50

Grilled Veggies

$4.00

Guacamole

$2.50

Jalapeno Sausage

$8.00

Lettuce

$1.00

MM Jalapenos

$1.50

Pickled Jalapenos

$1.50

Pico

$1.00

Rice

$2.00

Rice and Beans

$4.00

Shredded Cheddar

$1.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Sour Cream & Cheese

$2.00

Torreados

$1.50

BY THE 1/2 & GALLON

Margaritas by the 1/2 AND GALLON!!

HOUSE MARGARITAS

$25.00+

CONTAINS ALCOHOL! FROZEN OR ON THE ROCKS

TROPICAL MARGARITAS

$35.00+

CONTAINS ALCOHOL! WATERMELON, MANGO, STRAWBERRY, TAMARIND. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED FROZEN

GALLON SKINNY MARGRITAS ON THE ROCKS ONLY

$75.00

GALLON TOP SHELF MARGARITAS FROZEN ONLY

$65.00

GALLON N/A BEVERAGES

$11.00

TEA, LEMONADE

BY THE DOZEN

DOZEN ENCHILADAS

$15.00

Dozen Enchiladas choice of filling and topping.

DOZEN FLOUR OR CORN TORTILLAS

$6.00

Dozen Tortillas

DOZEN TAMALES

$30.00

Dozen Tamales with Topping

DOZEN CHICKEN DIABLOS

$40.00

DOZEN BACON WRAPPED CHICKEN DIABLOS

DOZEN SHRIMO BROCHETTE

$45.00

DOZEN SHRIMP BROCHETTE

DOZEN CHICKEN FLAUTAS

$36.00

DOZEN CHICKEN AND CHEESE FLAUTAS

BY THE PINT/QUART

CHILE CON QUESO

$15.00+

GUACAMOLE

$20.00+

PICO DE GALLO

$10.00+

RED SALSA

$10.00+

GREEN SALSA

$12.00+

RICE

$6.00+

PINT OF RICE

BEAN

$6.00+

BY THE POUND

1LB FAJITA BEEF

$39.00

ONE POUND OF FAJITA BEEF

1LB FAJITA CHICKEN

$35.00

ONE POUND OF FAJITA CICKEN

1LB TORTILLA CHIPS

$4.00

ONE POUNF OF OUR FRESH TORTILLA CHIPS

WHOLE DESSERTS

WHOLE CUATRO LECHES

$45.00

12 PIECES

WHOLE SOPAPILLAS

$30.00

40 PIECES

WHOLE CHURROS

$35.00

40 PIECES

WHOLE FLAN

$45.00

12 PIECES

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casa Julia where families come to dine the finest Tex Mex around. Come and enjoy our fun and friendly service!

Location

12629 IH-10 E, Mont Belvieu, TX 77523

Directions

