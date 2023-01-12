Casa Julia Tex Mex
12629 IH-10 E
Mont Belvieu, TX 77523
Popular Items
BAR MIXER
SOFT DRINKS
Margaritas
The Diver
Cadillac
El Diablo
El Dorado
El Rey
Julia's Favorite
Perfect Patron
Superior 1942
Loco Chamoy
Rama Rita
Skinny
Superior 70
Swirl Sangria
Tropical Margarita
Una Mas
HOUSE MARGARITAS
CONTAINS ALCOHOL! FROZEN OR ON THE ROCKS
TROPICAL MARGARITAS
CONTAINS ALCOHOL! WATERMELON, MANGO, STRAWBERRY, TAMARIND. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED FROZEN
GALLON SKINNY MARGRITAS ON THE ROCKS ONLY
GALLON TOP SHELF MARGARITAS FROZEN ONLY
Beer
DRFT DOS EQUIS LAGER
DRFT MICHELOB ULTRA
DRFT MILLER LITE
DRFT MODELO ESPECIAL
BTL DOS EQUIS LAGER
BTL MICHELOB ULTRA
MICHELOB GOLD
BTL MILLER LITE
BTL MODELO ESPECIAL
BLUE MOON
BUD LIGHT
BUDWEISER
COORS LIGHT
CORONA EXTRA
CRAWFORD BOCK
HEINEKEN
KARBACH LOVE STREET
NEGRA MODELO
ODOULS
PACIFICO
Cocktails
BERRIES MOJITO
Bloody Mary
BLUE HAWAIIAN
CHOCOLATE MARTINI
CJs MULE
COSMO
DAQUIRI
HURRICANE
IRISH COFFEE
LEMON DROP MARTINI
LONG ISLAND
MEXICAN MARTINI
Mimorita
MIMOSA
OLD FASHIONED
PAINKILLER
PALOMA
PINACOLADA
RANCH WATER
RUM PUNCH
SANGRIA
Screwdriver
WHITE RUSSIAN
Starters
CHICHARRONES
Home made pork rinds
CHILE CON QUESO AMARILLO
Home made chile con queso
CHILE CON QUESO BLANCO
Home made queso blanco
GUACAMOLE
Handmade Guacamole, fresh lime juice, pico de gallo, queso fresco
MIXTA PLATTER
Chicken Diablos, chicken flautas, chicken quesadillas, combo nachos. Served with guacamole, sour cream, jalapenos, & 2oz chile con queso on the side.
TRIO
Sampler of our queso blanco, queso amarillo, and guacomole
Soups & Salads
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
Chicken and tomato broth, Ranchero style chicken, with carrots, zucchini, yellow squash. Topped with cheese, tortilla strips.
CJ’S SALAD
Spring mix, strawberries, mandarin, mango, blue berries, caramelized nuts and queso fresco, mango balsamic vinaigrette.
COBB SALAD
Grilled chicken on a bed of lettuce, bacon, avocado, boil eggs, black olives, diced tomatoes, and cheddar and monterrey cheese.
HOUSE SALAD
Green leaf and ice burg lettuce mix. Red onion, roma tomato, cucumber, red bell pepper, shredded cheddar & tortilla strips.
SESAME TUNA SALAD
Arugula, kale, apples, carrots, avocado, red pepper, red onions, cucumbers, radish, sesame seeds.
SOUP + SALAD
Chicken soup and our house salad
TACO SALAD BOWL
Taco meat or ranchero chicken, shredded lettuce, pinto beans, corn, cheddar and monterrey cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and tortilla strips
Lunch
ONE (Lunch Fajitas)
Our traditional and famous Fajitas
TWO (Lunch Soup & Salad)
Chicken soup and house salad
THREE (Lunch Quesadilla)
Lunch portion quesadilla, served with sour cream & jalapenos. Side of rice and beans
FOUR (Chkn Enchilada & Chkn Tostada)
Ranchero chicken enchilada, Ranchero chicken tostada side of rice and beans
FIVE (Fajita Taco & Tortilla Soup)
Beef taco al carbon and chicken soup side of rice and beans.
SIX (Tamal, Bf Cspy Taco, Flauta)
Pork Tamale, crispy taco, chicken flauta, side of rice and beans
SEVEN (Lunch Burrito JJ)
Burrito ranchero chicken / taco meat side of rice and beans
EIGHT (Tilapia Veracruz)
Grilled tilapia topped with ranchero sauce. Served with cilantro rice and black beans
NINE (Bf Enchilada & Chz Enchilada)
One ground beef and One cheese enchilada. Rice and beans
Fajitas For One
Fajitas For Two
Best Of Julia
CARNE GUISADA
Mexican stewed meat, carrots, and potatoes. Rice and beans
POLLO ACAPULCO
Tender chicken fajita on a bed of grilled onions topped with scallops, shrimp, and Acapulco sauce, rice and beans, pico de gallo and guacamole on the side.
MAHI ACAPULCO
Grilled Mahi fillet served over asparagus paired with grilled vegetables topped with scallops, shrimp, and Acapulco sauce, pico de gallo and sliced avocado.
CHILES RELLENOS
Stuffed Poblano pepper with monterrey cheese; smothered in ranchero salsa, sour cream drizzled on top. Served with rice & beans.
CHICKEN FLAUTAS
3 Flautas stuffed with ranchero chicken and cheese. Served with mexican rice and refried beans.
CHICKEN & PORK TAMALES
Three tamales, chicken or pork and topped with gravy or suiza sauce, melted mix cheese. Rice and Beans.
SHRIMP BROCHETTE
Six bacon wrapped shrimp stuffed with jalapeno pepper and monterrey cheese, over grilled onions, guacamole and pico de gallo on the side. Choice of rice and beans.
CHICKEN DIABLOS
Six bacon wrapped jalapeno peppers stuffed with fajita chicken and monterrey cheese, over grilled onions. Guacamole and pico de gallo on the side. Choice of rice and beans
EL GORDO BURGER
6oz beef patty, 4oz BBQ brisket, bacon, cheese, caramelized onions, avocado. Topped with a pickle. French fries
Tacos & Enchiladas
CASA ENCHILADAS
Three taco meat, Ranchero chicken or cheese enchiladas; choice of Gravy, Sour cream, Ranchero salsa, Green tomatillo sauce, Chile con queso or Suiza sauce .
CHICKEN SUIZAS ENCHILADAS
Three chicken enchiladas topped with suiza sauce, monterry cheese, sliced avocado and your choice of rice and beans.
CARBON ENCHILADAS
Two beef or chicken fajita enchiladas, choice of chile con queso amarillo or blanco Served with pico de gallo and guacamole
ENCHILADAS TEXANAS
Two brisket enchiladas topped with chile con queso blanco, BBQ sauce and monterry cheese. Rice and beans.
VEGGIE ENCHILADAS
Two enchiladas with grilled vegetables, spinach and monterrey cheese topped with ranchero sauce Rice and Beans.
ENCHILADAS DEL MAR
Two Shrimp and crawfish stuffied enchiladas topped with white wine cream sauce. Rice and beans.
TEXMEX TACOS
Three Crispy or soft tacos topped with lettuce, diced tomatoes and shredded cheese. Rice and Beans
BARBACOA TACOS
Three corn tortillas with homemade Barbacoa, onions and cilantro. Rice and Beans
MARISCO TACOS
Two Grill or fried seafood tacos topped with spicy cabbage slaw mix, creamy jalapeno sauce.
TACOS CARBON BEEF/CHICKEN
Two fajita tacos with guacamole and pico de gallo on the side. Rice and Beans
STREET TACOS
Two carnitas tacos, two barbacoa tacos; chopped onion and cilantro. Green sauce on the side. Rice and beans.
Tex Mex Favorites
BURRITO JJ
Refried beans, mexican rice, taco meat, Chile con queso. Topped with Gravy, mix monterrey, and shredded cheese, lettuce. Guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side
EL PATRON
Pork tamal, crispy taco, beef enchilada. Mexican rice and refried beans.
JULIA
Chicken enchilada, Spinach Quesadilla, Crispy Rancheo Chicken Taco. Mexican rice and Refried beans
CASA PLATE
Beef taco al carbon, ground beef enchilada, Flauta. Mexican rice and refried beans
LA CHELY
Chicken enchilada, cheese enchilada, nacho combo. Mexican rice and refried beans
TEJANO PLATE
Pork tamal, brisket enchilada, chicken diablos. Mexican rice and refried beans
Fajita Special
Desserts
On The Lighter Side
BEEF ASADA LIGHTER SIDE
Served on a bed of asparagus with grilled veggies and sliced avocado on the side. Topped with house made chimichurri sauce.
CHICKEN BREAST ASADA LIGHTER SIDE
Served on a bed of asparagus with grilled veggies and sliced avocado on the side. Topped with house made chimichurri sauce.
SALMON LIGHTER SIDE
Served on a bed of asparagus with grilled veggies and sliced avocado on the side. Topped with house made chimichurri sauce.
TUNA LIGHTER SIDE
Served on a bed of asparagus with grilled veggies and sliced avocado on the side. Topped with house made chimichurri sauce.
To Go Packs
FAJITA PACK
24 OZ FAJITA, RICE, BEANS, GUACAMOLE, PICO, TORTILLAS, CHIPS AND SALSA, CHILE CON QUESO
TACO PACK
8 SOFT OR CRISPY TACOS WITH RANCHERO CHICKEN OR GROUND BEEF, RICE, BEANS, SHREDED CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, CHISPS AND SALSA, SOUR CREAM
ENCHILADA PACK
8 Enchiladas, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Red Salsa, Chili Con Queso, Tortilla Chips
Appetizer Pack
Chicken diablos, Chicken Quesadillas, Chicken Flautas, Chicharrones, Chile con Queso, Salsa, Tortilla Chips
SINGLES/ SAUCES/ SIDES
Enchilada
Flauta
Taco
Tamale
Tostada
2oz Chile Con Queso
2oz Gravy
2oz Green Tomatillo Sauce
2oz Queso Blanco
2oz Salad Dressing
2oz Ranchero Sauce
2oz Sour Cream Sauce
2oz Suiza
3oz Green Salsa
3oz Red Salsa
Marisco Cream Sauce
2oz Chimichurri Sauce
EXTRA SALAD DRESSING
3 Diablos
3 Shrimp Brochette
4oz Fajita Beef
4oz Fajita Chicken
4oz Ground Beef
6 Grilled Shrimp
Avacado Slices
Beans
Cilantro
Corn Tortillas
Diced Onions
Flour Tortillas
Fresh Jalapenos
Grilled Veggies
Guacamole
Jalapeno Sausage
Lettuce
MM Jalapenos
Pickled Jalapenos
Pico
Rice
Rice and Beans
Shredded Cheddar
Side Fries
Sour Cream
Sour Cream & Cheese
Torreados
BY THE DOZEN
DOZEN ENCHILADAS
Dozen Enchiladas choice of filling and topping.
DOZEN FLOUR OR CORN TORTILLAS
Dozen Tortillas
DOZEN TAMALES
Dozen Tamales with Topping
DOZEN CHICKEN DIABLOS
DOZEN BACON WRAPPED CHICKEN DIABLOS
DOZEN SHRIMO BROCHETTE
DOZEN SHRIMP BROCHETTE
DOZEN CHICKEN FLAUTAS
DOZEN CHICKEN AND CHEESE FLAUTAS
BY THE PINT/QUART
BY THE POUND
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Casa Julia where families come to dine the finest Tex Mex around. Come and enjoy our fun and friendly service!
12629 IH-10 E, Mont Belvieu, TX 77523