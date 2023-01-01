  • Home
  • /
  • Baytown
  • /
  • CritterRunners Crawfish Farm & Boil House - 7815 Delynn St
Restaurant header imageView gallery

CritterRunners Crawfish Farm & Boil House 7815 Delynn St

review star

No reviews yet

7815 Delynn St

Baytown, TX 77521

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

FOOD

COMBOS

Critter Combo

$55.00

Love Bug Combo

$100.00

Mardi Gras Combo

$80.00

Shrimp N Snowcrab

$20.00

CRAB

Dungeness Cluster

$15.00

King Crab Leg

$20.00

King Crab Dinner

$25.00

Snow Crab Cluster

$15.00

Snow & King

$20.00

CRAWFISH

Crawfish 1 Lb

$11.00

Crawfish 2lb

$17.98

Crawfish 3lb

$23.97

Crawfish 5lb

$20.00

Crawfish 10lb

$50.00

AYCE Shrimp & Crawfish

$45.00

5lb For $25

$25.00

10lb For $50

$50.00

Cat Crawfish

$97.50

Ayce Crawfish Refill 2lb

Ayce Shrimp Refill 1\2lb

ADD ONS

Two Day Burn

$0.23

Mushrooms

$2.00

Corn

$0.75

Sausage

$3.00

Potatoes

$0.50

Boudin

$3.00

Butter

$0.23

Cocktail Sauce

$0.23

Crawfish Sauce

$0.23

Lemon Juice

$0.23

Side Spice

$0.23

Crackers

$0.09

Lg Garlic Butter

$2.00

Lg Crawfish Sauce

$2.50

FRIED

Fried Fish

$12.99

12 Fried Shrimp

$12.99

Fish N Shrimp

$13.99

Boudin Ball

$3.99

Boiled Shrimp

1/2 LB Shrimp

$7.99

1 LB Shrimp

$13.99

3 LB Shrimp

$38.99

5 LB Shrimp

$58.99

DRINKS

NA BEVS

Sprite

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Cup Of Ice

$0.50

BEER

Budlight

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Lonestar

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Corona Extra

$3.50

Dos Equis

$3.50

IPA (Karbach Hopadillo)

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Modelo

$3.50

Shiner Blonde

$3.50

Shiner Bock

$3.50

Stella Artois

$3.50

Yuengling Lager

$3.00

Yuengling Flight

$3.50

Truly

$3.50

White Claw

$3.50

Twisted Tea

$3.50

Topo Chico Seltzer

$3.50

Twisted Tea Rasberry

$5.00

LIQUOR

Absolut

Deep Eddy

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

Deep Eddy Lemon

Deep Eddy Peach

Deep Eddy Orange

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

Dripping Springs

Enchanted Rock

Grey Goose

Ketel One

McCormick

Smirnoff

Stoli

McCormick

Titos

$7.00

Well Vodka

$2.50

Well Whiskey

$2.50

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Crown

$4.00

Crown Vanilla

$4.00

Skewball

Fireball

$3.00

Bulleit

Makers Mark

$6.00

Jameson

$6.00

Well Tequila

$2.50

Patron

$7.00

Casamigos

Don Julio

Jose Cuervo

Well Gin

$2.50

Tanqueray

Bombay

Seagram's Gin

Jager

Gran Marnier

Peach Schnaps

Watermelon Pucker

Rumpleminz

Well Rum

$2.50

Captain Morgan

SHOTS/MIXED DRINKS

Bloody Mary

Jager Bomb

Green Tea

Ranch Water

Hurricane

Margarita

$5.00

LIVE

Live Sack

$25.00

Crawfish Spice Bag

$10.00

RETAIL

T Shirts

T Shirt

$15.00

XXL T Shirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7815 Delynn St, Baytown, TX 77521

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cadillac Jack's - Cadillac Jack's
orange starNo Reviews
9118 N. Highway 146 Mont Belvieu, TX 77523
View restaurantnext
Iguana Joe's
orange starNo Reviews
9118 N. Highway 146 Mont Belvieu, TX 77523
View restaurantnext
Sports bar & eatery with specialty chicken wings & other pub grub, plus event nights
orange starNo Reviews
5003 Garth Rd Baytown, TX 77521
View restaurantnext
King's BBQ Baytown - 4603 Garth Rd
orange star4.3 • 768
4603 Garth Rd Baytown, TX 77521
View restaurantnext
BUD's BBQ - 4505 Garth Rd
orange star2.0 • 7
4505 Garth Rd Baytown, TX 77521
View restaurantnext
Nara Thai - Baytown
orange starNo Reviews
4505 Garth Rd. Baytown, TX 77521
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Baytown

Someburger - 1002 DECKER DR
orange star4.4 • 1,058
1002 DECKER DR Baytown, TX 77520
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 064 - Baytown
orange star4.6 • 927
6503 Garth Rd Baytown, TX 77521
View restaurantnext
King's BBQ Baytown - 4603 Garth Rd
orange star4.3 • 768
4603 Garth Rd Baytown, TX 77521
View restaurantnext
The Barn Whiskey Bar - 6910 FM 3180 RD
orange star4.6 • 350
6910 FM 3180 RD Baytown, TX 77523
View restaurantnext
El Mana Taqueria
orange star4.8 • 27
4314 Hugh Echols Baytown, TX 77521
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baytown
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Seabrook
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Kemah
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
League City
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Friendswood
review star
Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Texas City
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston