Cafe Gulistan

Order for pick-up and enjoy! Note: all pick-up times are in YOUR time zone. An order for 6pm Central will be done at 7pm Eastern.

13581 Red Arrow Hwy

Popular Items

Hummus$9.95
8 oz. container with warm pita.
Ispanak$20.95
Spinach, onion, mushrooms, bell peppers, and walnuts marinated in a mango coconut curry sauce served over three falafils with a side of basmati rice.
Izgara Shrimp$26.95
Curry marinated shrimp grilled and served with apricot-sesame chutney, basmati rice and curried vegetables.
Pita
Kabob Cambo$28.95
Marinated and grilled lamb, beef, chicken, and shrimp served with red wine tomato-basil sauce, apricot-sesame chutney, curried vegetables and basmati rice.
Falafel Platter$18.95
Fresh, homemade falafels served with basmati rice, curried vegetables, sumak salad, and garlic dill yogurt sauce, or tahini sauce (vegan).
Kavurma$21.95
A traditional Kurdish wedding dish with cubes of lamb sirloin sauteed in a tomato-basil sauce with mushrooms, onion, and fresh tomatoes, served with basmati rice
Split Pea$9.95
Vegan
Sultan's Tava$19.95
A vegetarian dish made with chickpeas, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, and carrots sauteed in a light tomato, garlic, curry sauce and served with basmati rice.
Sampler Platter$17.95
Hummus, babaghanoush, sumak salad, lentil pilaf, ezme, marinated olives, and tabouleh served with warm pita.
Location

Sawyer MI

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
