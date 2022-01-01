Cafe Services

Go
Popular Items

Deli Turkey & Cheese$6.99
Oven Roasted Turkey, Sliced Cheese, Green Leaf Lettuce and Tomato on Choice Of Bread
Breakfast Sandwich with Meat$3.79
Cage Free Egg and Cheese with Choice of Meat on an English Muffin.
Not Your Average Caesar Salad$4.99
Shaved Parmigiana Cheese Tossed with Crisp Romaine Lettuce & Garlic Herb Croutons.
Signature French Fries$2.49
Our Signature Fries Deep Fried to Golden Perfection & Seasoned
Tater Tots$2.49
A Fan Favorite Deep Fried To Perfection.
Build Your Perfect Burger$4.49
A 5 oz. Burger that you can Customize to make it Absolutely Delicious!
Shaved Steak and Cheese$7.99
Marinated Shaved Steak on a Classic Sub Roll with American Cheese.
Tuna Melt$5.95
Freshly Made Tuna Salad, American Cheese and Tomato on Toasted White Bread.
Chicken Wrap$6.99
Grilled or Fried Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, Mayo, & Your Choice Of Sauces!
Chicken Sandwich$5.95
Choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce and Tomato
Location

4 Crosby Drive

Bedford MA

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
SaturdayClosed
