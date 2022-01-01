Caffe Lodi

At 1 Rockefeller Plaza, Caffè Lodi is inspired by the Italian aperitivo bar culture. It's a place where you could stop by at any time of day for an espresso, a simple bite, or a cocktail. Lodi is designed to be elegant, yet familiar.

Drawing from Italian bar culture, our cocktails will be modern interpretations of classic aperitivi, highlighting seasonal flavors and native ingredients.



1 Rockefeller Plaza