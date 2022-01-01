Caffe Lodi
At 1 Rockefeller Plaza, Caffè Lodi is inspired by the Italian aperitivo bar culture. It's a place where you could stop by at any time of day for an espresso, a simple bite, or a cocktail. Lodi is designed to be elegant, yet familiar.
Drawing from Italian bar culture, our cocktails will be modern interpretations of classic aperitivi, highlighting seasonal flavors and native ingredients.
1 Rockefeller Plaza
Location
New York NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
