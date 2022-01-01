Go
Caffe Lodi

At 1 Rockefeller Plaza, Caffè Lodi is inspired by the Italian aperitivo bar culture. It's a place where you could stop by at any time of day for an espresso, a simple bite, or a cocktail. Lodi is designed to be elegant, yet familiar.
Drawing from Italian bar culture, our cocktails will be modern interpretations of classic aperitivi, highlighting seasonal flavors and native ingredients.

1 Rockefeller Plaza

Location

1 Rockefeller Plaza

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Noodle Edition

Proper Food

Eat Well & Good

Vegan On The Fly

Vegan On The Fly is a quick service restaurant located in Midtown Manhattan. We offer customers quick and tasty Vegan Food, while staying true to the NYC street food culture. Come try out our famous On the fly burger, All Vegan Gyro, Chopped Cheez's and more!

NAYA

