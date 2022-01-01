Go
Toast

Caliche Coffee

Caliche Coffee Bar & Ranch Road Roasters offers locally roasted coffee and great coffee drinks. Food offerings include bowls, avocado toast, scones, muffins and breakfast tacos.

338 W Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bourbon Pecan Coffee Cake$35.00
house made yellow cake layered with cinnamon | cocoa | topped with candied pecan | toasted oat streusel | salted bourbon caramel
Serves 4
Vegetarian Quiche$40.00
spinach | asparagus | shallot | roasted bell pepper | gruyere cheese | custard | puff pastry | 8” round pie
Breakfast Taco
scrambled eggs | tomato | cheddar cheese | cilantro | black beans | roasted potato | flour tortilla
Ranch Road Taco
shredded beef barbacoa | roasted potato | chopped spinach | smokey ancho salsa | scrambled egg | flour tortilla
Nutella French Toast Strata$30.00
country white bread | sweet vanilla bean custard | sliced strawberries | whipped Nutella
Severs 4
Farmhouse Breakfast Bake$35.00
bacon | Canadian bacon | savory custard | cherry tomato | shallot | roasted potato | cheddar cheese | green onion | sweet basil
Serves 4
Caliche Kolache
choice of jalapeño cheese sausage or beef sausage
See full menu

Location

338 W Main St

Fredericksburg TX

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Speakeasy at Salvation Spirits

No reviews yet

A specialty cocktail laboratory hidden in plain sight.

The Edge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Perspective Cellars

No reviews yet

Come in and gain perspective!

Western Edge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston