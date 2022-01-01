Go
Calli Baker's Firehouse Bar & Grill

Come on in and enjoy! Locally owned. Dedicated to First Responders.

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

910 Lake Arrowhead Rd • $$

Avg 5 (5 reviews)

Popular Items

Fired up Philly$13.50
Firehouse Wings (8)$12.00
Battalion Burgers$12.50
Firehouse Wings (6)$6.00
House Salad$8.00
Stuffed Banana Peppers$9.50
Chicken Tender Basket$9.50
FDNY$14.00
Personal FDNY Pizza$6.00
Classic Dip$13.50
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

910 Lake Arrowhead Rd

Myrtle Beach SC

Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
