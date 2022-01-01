Go
Toast

CAO Bakery and Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

7830 SW 24th St • $

Avg 4.3 (1503 reviews)

Popular Items

Tostada$2.00
French Fries$3.00
Jupina$2.00
Croissant Ham/Cheese$4.50
Croqueta House Ham$1.50
The Original$7.80
Cafe Con Leche (Medium)$2.50
Cafe Con Leche (Large)$3.00
Cortadito$2.15
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Delivery
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

7830 SW 24th St

Miami FL

Sunday12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 4:59 am, 5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Polo Norte - Coral Way

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Unseen Creatures Brewing & Blending

No reviews yet

Follow Us!
@UnseenCreatures

Il Bambino Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Karla Cuban Bakery

No reviews yet

At Karla Bakery we aspire to create a lush and flavorful experience without a moment of pause. To share the essence and culture of Cuba with vibrant colors bursting onto the walls, sultry echos of its music, bustling conversation and the lush flavors of yesterday and today.
We invite you to experience this proactive story unfolding: Join in.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston