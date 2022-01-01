Go
Toast
  • /
  • Lincoln
  • /
  • Cappy's Hotspot Bar and Grill

Cappy's Hotspot Bar and Grill

Great food, entertainment, & atmosphere. Famous for our wings & small town feel.

5560 South 48th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

10 Piece Wings$10.99
Chili Cheese Fries$6.50
One pound of our crispy beer-battered fries topped with homemade chili and piles of melted cheddar cheese or aged cheddar cheese sauce
Crispy Chx Bacon Ranch$6.75
Chicken fried chicken topped with bacon, ranch pepper jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served on a gourmet bun
15 Piece Wings$16.50
See full menu

Location

5560 South 48th Street

Lincoln NE

Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Napoli's Italian Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Press Box

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Copal Mexican Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Hiro 88

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston