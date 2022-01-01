Go
Carlucci's Waterfront

Popular Items

3 Layer Red Velvet$9.00
A traditional southern favorite, filled & frosted with sweet cream cheese icing, finished with red velvet cake crumb & shaved chocolate. Voted Best Of Burlington County!
Vodka Rigatoni$23.00
Rigatoni pasta sautéed in a pink blush vodka sauce w/ peas & prosciutto
Rigatoni Bolognese$32.00
Chicken Marsala$28.00
Sautéed in a marsala wine sauce w/mushrooms, served w/ potato & vegetable
9 Oz Filet Mignon$48.00
Gnocchi Sorrentino$24.00
Chicken Finger With Fries$15.00
Chicken Parmigiana$28.00
Breaded, deep-fried golden, topped w/ homemade tomato sauce & melted mozzarella, over linguine
Mozzarella In Corrozza$16.00
Breaded mozzarella, deep-fried golden, served/ marinara sauce
Seafood Cannelloni$38.00
Pasta sheets, rolled, stuffed with a blend of: chopped shrimp, crabmeat, Italian herbs, bread crumbs, served in a brandy cream sauce, with a touch of marinara, topped with baby shrimp
Location

876 Centerton Rd

Mount Laurel NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
A family-owned Italian restaurant which offers gluten-free and vegetarian/vegan options. Perfect for date nights, family dinners, business meetings, showers and celebrations. Catering services offered as well.

