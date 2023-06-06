Restaurant header imageView gallery

OK Charley’s

No reviews yet

2901 Marne Hwy, Mt

Laurel Township, NJ 08054

Market Menu

Plates

1 Main 2 Sides

2 Main 2 Sides

$23.85

3 Mains 3 Sides

$33.85

1M2S Fix

$16.85

Meats a la Carte

Brisket

$9.00+

Pulled Pork

$7.00+

Pork Spare Ribs

$8.50+

Sandwiches a la Carte

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Chopped Beef Sandwich

$11.00

Sides a la Carte

Potato Salad

$14.85+

Little Potatoes, Celery, & Sweet Onion, diced in our Housemade Dressing (tangy, mayo based), Herbs & Spices

Mac & Cheese

$14.85+

Elbow Pasta, Sharp Cheddar, Crispy Cheddar Crumble

Baked Beans

$14.85+

Rotating Veggie

$14.85+

Chili Crunch Slaw

$14.85+

Specials

Pastrami Pork Belly

$32.00+

Personal Cheesecake

$10.00

Beverages

Topo Chico

$3.00

Maine Root Soda

$3.00

Virgil's Cream Soda

$3.00

Market Preorder Menu

Meats by the LB/Rack

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving authentic Craft Barbecue in the Greater Philadelphia Area

Website

Location

2901 Marne Hwy, Mt, Laurel Township, NJ 08054

Directions

