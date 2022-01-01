Carolina Pancake House
Come in and enjoy!
2800 N Kings Hgwy • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2800 N Kings Hgwy
Myrtle Beach SC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Sea Captains House - Myrtle Beach
Come in and enjoy!
Masala Indian Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Earth Cafe - Myrtle Beach
Come in and enjoy!
Croissants Bistro & Bakery
Bonjour, Y'all!