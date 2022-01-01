Go
Toast

Carolina Pancake House

Come in and enjoy!

2800 N Kings Hgwy • $

Avg 4.4 (670 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2800 N Kings Hgwy

Myrtle Beach SC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sea Captains House - Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Masala Indian Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Earth Cafe - Myrtle Beach

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Croissants Bistro & Bakery

No reviews yet

Bonjour, Y'all!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston