Wicked Tuna

The Wicked Tuna, Myrtle Beach’s premiere waterfront dining experience. A place where friends meet for a unique culinary experience of fresh handmade cocktails, the freshest seafood, steaks, and sushi, and the best views on the Marshwalk.
Our obsession with fresh seafood and top grade beef shine through in our signature cuisine. And our own fishing fleet insures our "Hook to Plate" fresh philosophy every day. We invite you to enjoy a truly unique dining experience. Where the environment is enchanting, the views exceptional, and the hospitality is impeccable. Come get Wicked!
Our obsession with fresh seafood and top grade beef shine through in our signature cuisine. And our own fishing fleet insures our “Hook to Plate” fresh philosophy every day. We invite you to enjoy a truly unique dining experience. Where the environment is enchanting, the views exceptional, and the hospitality is impeccable. Come get wicked.

110 Ocean Blvd

Popular Items

Tempura Shrimp Maki Roll$7.00
Inside: Tempura fried shrimp, kani, and avocado.
Outside: Sweet glaze drizzle.
Fat Crab Specialty Roll$17.00
Inside: Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and blue crab mix.
Outside: Spicy crab mix and spicy mayo drizzle.
Grilled Seafood Platter$37.00
A combination of our local fresh catch, house made crab cake, shrimp, and scallops. Served with creamy mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Fried Calamari$13.00
crispy fried calamari served with a side of house made remoulade.
Spicy Tuna Maki Roll$7.00
Inside: Minced ahi tuna mixed with spicy mayo and sriracha.
Bacon Cheeseburger$15.00
8 oz. USDA prime ground filet and ribeye patty topped with cheddar cheese, thick sliced bacon, and served on a toasted brioche bun. Served at a Medium Well Temperature.
All Sandwiches served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and crispy fries.
California Maki Roll$7.00
Inside: Cucumber, avocado, and kani.
Outside: Masago.
Yum Yum Specialty Roll$17.00
Inside: Shrimp tempura and kani.
Outside: Ahi tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, sweet glaze, and masago.
Wicked Tuna Specialty Roll$18.00
Inside: Tempura shrimp, lobster salad, and cucumber.
Outside: Seared ahi tuna topped with 7 spice, ponzu sauce, sweet chili, and wasabi mousse.
Shrimp Po'Boy$15.00
All Sandwiches served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and crispy fries.
Location

Myrtle Beach SC

Myrtle Beach SC

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
