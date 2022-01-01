Go
Toast
  • /
  • Sparks
  • /
  • Carolina Kitchen and Barbeque Co.

Carolina Kitchen and Barbeque Co.

We are a locally family owned and operated BBQ restaurant that serves, Traditional Southern
BBQ. “ Put the South in your mouth!” Nothing fancy…just simply exceptional! We believe creativity and fresh ingredients are the key to a delicious experience to remember!
All meats including Wagyu Beef Brisket are smoked fresh daily. Our side dishes, rubs and sauces are all made in house. Daily lunch specials are available that are designed to keep you coming back for the “Southern faves you crave.”

950 Glendale Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hand Breaded Chicken Strips$8.99
Hand Breaded Chicken Strips, Served With Two Fixins
Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.75
Carolina Style Pulled Pork Sandwich
St Louis Pork Ribs
St. Louis Cut Pork Ribs Served, With Two Fixins and Cornbread
Beef Brisket Plate$12.75
Brisket, Served With Two Fixins & Cornbread
Cornbread (2)$1.75
Fried Catfish$11.00
Cornmeal Breaded Catfish
Ribs-No Sides
Smoked St. Louis Style Pork Ribs
Build Your BBQ Combo$16.00
Pick Your Smoked Meats and Fixins Here.
Order as little or as much as you want. Then pick your sides.
Brisket Sandwich$10.75
Wagyu Brisket Sandwich ,Served with House Fried Chips
Beef Brisket$24.00
See full menu

Location

950 Glendale Avenue

Sparks NV

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Reicher's Atomic Chicken

No reviews yet

Delivery only chicken joint.

Carolina Barbeque- Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blind Onion Pizza & Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Loco Ono - Prater

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston