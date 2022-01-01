Go
Cary Dairy Ice Cream Cafe

Offering super-premium, responsibly-sourced ice cream, delicious soft-serve, a cup of Conscious Cup's special Cary Dairy blend coffee, mouth-watering locally-baked goods, and more!

ICE CREAM

395 Cary Algonquin Rd Ste E

Avg 4.9 (138 reviews)

Popular Items

Double Scoop$5.35
Double scoop of flavor(s) of your choice! Up to 2 flavors.
Strawberry Paczki$3.95
FAT TUESDAY:
1. Choose the option to "Schedule Pickup For Later"
2. Choose the date you'd like to pick up your Paczkis (any date between Thursday February 24th and Tuesday March 1st) *If you want Paczkis for 2/24 please place your order by 12pm on 2/23​*
Cherry Paczki$4.00
FAT TUESDAY:
1. Choose the option to "Schedule Pickup For Later"
2. Choose the date you'd like to pick up your Paczkis (any date between Thursday February 24th and Tuesday March 1st) *If you want Paczkis for 2/24 please place your order by 12pm on 2/23​*
Raspberry Paczki$2.50
FAT TUESDAY:
1. Choose the option to "Schedule Pickup For Later"
2. Choose the date you'd like to pick up your Paczkis (any date between Thursday February 24th and Tuesday March 1st) *If you want Paczkis for 2/24 please place your order by 12pm on 2/23​*
Apple Paczki$3.60
FAT TUESDAY:
1. Choose the option to "Schedule Pickup For Later"
2. Choose the date you'd like to pick up your Paczkis (any date between Thursday February 24th and Tuesday March 1st) *If you want Paczkis for 2/24 please place your order by 12pm on 2/23​*
Custard Paczki$2.50
FAT TUESDAY:
1. Choose the option to "Schedule Pickup For Later"
2. Choose the date you'd like to pick up your Paczkis (any date between Thursday February 24th and Tuesday March 1st) *If you want Paczkis for 2/24 please place your order by 12pm on 2/23​*
Lemon Paczki$3.95
FAT TUESDAY:
1. Choose the option to "Schedule Pickup For Later"
2. Choose the date you'd like to pick up your Paczkis (any date between Thursday February 24th and Tuesday March 1st) *If you want Paczkis for 2/24 please place your order by 12pm on 2/23​*
Pint To-Go$6.55
Super-premium ice cream to be shared with a few friends, or enjoyed by yourself!
Blueberry Paczki$3.95
FAT TUESDAY:
1. Choose the option to "Schedule Pickup For Later"
2. Choose the date you'd like to pick up your Paczkis (any date between Thursday February 24th and Tuesday March 1st) *If you want Paczkis for 2/24 please place your order by 12pm on 2/23​*
Buttercream Paczki$3.95
FAT TUESDAY:
1. Choose the option to "Schedule Pickup For Later"
2. Choose the date you'd like to pick up your Paczkis (any date between Thursday February 24th and Tuesday March 1st) *If you want Paczkis for 2/24 please place your order by 12pm on 2/23​*
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering

Location

395 Cary Algonquin Rd Ste E

Cary IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

