Cary restaurants you'll love

Cary restaurants
  • Cary

Cary's top cuisines

American
American
Brewpubs & breweries
Brewpubs & Breweries
Dessert & ice cream
Dessert & Ice Cream
Gastropubs
Gastropubs
Must-try Cary restaurants

Cary Ale House & Brewing Company image

FRENCH FRIES

Cary Ale House & Brewing Company

208 W Main St, Cary

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chop Chop$10.95
artisan greens, English cucumber, red onion, crispy chickpeas, peppered bacon, the Devil’s egg with maple-balsamic vinaigrette - select "add chicken" when ordering for the chicken
Haddock$12.95
Your choice of blackened or beer battered haddock, baby arugula, slaw, chipotle remoulade
Chicken Tenders$8.95
10 oz. of buttermilk marinated tenders, hand dipped in house breading, fried, with your choice of house dipping sauce
More about Cary Ale House & Brewing Company
Cary Dairy Ice Cream Cafe image

ICE CREAM

Cary Dairy Ice Cream Cafe

395 Cary Algonquin Rd Ste E, Cary

Avg 4.9 (138 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Turtle Sundae$7.50
A classic! Your choice of up to (2) flavors of ice cream, topped with hot fudge, caramel and pecans! Served with homemade whipped cream and a cherry on top.
Shake$6.25
Classic shake made with any flavor of your choice, topped with homemade whipped cream!
Dole Whip$5.60
Just like in Disney World! Refreshingly delicious, enjoy this fruit-flavored soft serve sorbet. *Dairy & Gluten-Free, Vegan*
More about Cary Dairy Ice Cream Cafe
The Hidden Tap image

 

The Hidden Tap

203 E. MAIN STREET RD., Cary

No reviews yet
More about The Hidden Tap
The Tracks Bar & Grill image

 

The Tracks Bar & Grill

108 W Main Street, Cary

No reviews yet
More about The Tracks Bar & Grill

