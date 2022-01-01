Cary restaurants you'll love
Cary's top cuisines
Must-try Cary restaurants
More about Cary Ale House & Brewing Company
FRENCH FRIES
Cary Ale House & Brewing Company
208 W Main St, Cary
|Popular items
|Chop Chop
|$10.95
artisan greens, English cucumber, red onion, crispy chickpeas, peppered bacon, the Devil’s egg with maple-balsamic vinaigrette - select "add chicken" when ordering for the chicken
|Haddock
|$12.95
Your choice of blackened or beer battered haddock, baby arugula, slaw, chipotle remoulade
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.95
10 oz. of buttermilk marinated tenders, hand dipped in house breading, fried, with your choice of house dipping sauce
More about Cary Dairy Ice Cream Cafe
ICE CREAM
Cary Dairy Ice Cream Cafe
395 Cary Algonquin Rd Ste E, Cary
|Popular items
|Turtle Sundae
|$7.50
A classic! Your choice of up to (2) flavors of ice cream, topped with hot fudge, caramel and pecans! Served with homemade whipped cream and a cherry on top.
|Shake
|$6.25
Classic shake made with any flavor of your choice, topped with homemade whipped cream!
|Dole Whip
|$5.60
Just like in Disney World! Refreshingly delicious, enjoy this fruit-flavored soft serve sorbet. *Dairy & Gluten-Free, Vegan*
More about The Tracks Bar & Grill
The Tracks Bar & Grill
108 W Main Street, Cary