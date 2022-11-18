Tangie's Kitchen
No reviews yet
3106 Three Oaks Road, Ste D
Ste D
Cary, IL 60013
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Nachos
Enjoy a tray of nachos, sized to quench your hunger. Jalapenos and sour cream at your request.
Nacho Bizness! (Loaded Nachos)
Enjoy a tray of nachos, sized to quench your hunger. Nachos are Loaded with lettuce, tomatoes, ground beef, bacon bits, (jalapenos and sour cream at your request).
Loaded Fries
Enjoy our steak-cut fries topped with ground beef, lettuce, bacon and sour cream. Jalapenos (at your request).
Pizza Puff w/ fries
Enjoy a Chicago favorite! Pizza puff fried to a golden crisp and a side of fries.
Onion Rings w/ fries
Enjoy our delicious golden brown onion rings as an appetizer or a grab a large to fill you up!
Broc' n' Roll Bowl (Loaded Broccoli) GF
Would you like a quick satisfying go to? Try our signature broccoli bowl loaded with red and green peppers, cheese, and bacon. ***NOTE - Gluten free seasonings
Lunch & Dinner
Chicken Wings (GF)
Enjoy our seasoned chicken, fried to perfection. Fries and a drink included. Your choice of BBQ sauce, hot sauce, or lemon pepper added. ***NOTE - Gluten free seasonings
Big Boy!
Enjoy our signature over-sized beef hotdog w/fries. Wait until you see this Big Boy!
Super Tacos
Try to eat them alone or grab one for that special person in your life. Try our beef or chicken tacos on pita bread. Tacos comes with shredded cheese, lettuce, cucumber and diced tomatoes. Hot peppers and sour cream at your request. You will thank us later!
Cha-Cha Sliders
Not too sure what to do for lunch. Grab sliders! They are loaded with your choice of steak or chicken, topped with bell peppers, provolone and pepper jack cheese. A side of fries and a canned drink or bottled water compliments this lunch/dinner. Specify Drink
Tacos (GF)
Try our beef, chicken, or steak tacos. Tacos comes with shredded cheese, lettuce, cucumber and diced tomatoes. Hot peppers and sour cream at your request. You will thank us later! ***NOTE - Gluten-free seasonings
Dinner Specials
*Cowboy Ribeye Steak Dinner (GF)
Get your taste buds lost in this juicy, tender Cowboy Ribeye Steak dinner. This dinner includes 2 sides and a slice of Texas Toast. ***Please note Consumer Advisory in regards to raw or undercooked meats. Undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodbourne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions ((NOTE - this is Gluten Friendly))
Smothered Pork Chops and gravy w/ Rice or Mashed Potatoes
Prepare your taste buds for this soul food favorite. Try our pork chops, slowly cooked to perfection, smothered in a homemade gravy with onions, rested upon a bed of Jasmine rice. You will not want to miss out! Phone ahead to ensure we have you covered!
Baked Chicken Dinner
Baked chicken, seasoned to perfection with 1 side included. 1 pcs dinner includes 2 sides.
Catfish Dinner (Add $3.50 for additional fish)
Filets or nuggets!Either way you get them, your stomach will thank you! Our catfish is perfectly seasoned, dredged, and fried to perfection. A side of spaghetti and Texas toast completes this dish.
Catfish Tacos
Enjoy catfish tacos served with a twist of lemon, diced tomatoes, lettuce, and shredded cheese.
Italian Chicken Includes Fries
Take a journey down taste bud lane with us! Chicken like you've never had before sandwiched on French bread, dipped with hot peppers (if you are brave enough to choose this route). Seasonings include lemon, Italian seasoning, black pepper to name a few... the rest are under wraps, you and your tongue will want to know more - trust me!
Easy like Sunday morning
Collard greens, baked chicken, macaroni, sweet potatoes and cornbread slowly cooked to fuel your soul. This is the type of meal you take home to your loved ones and catch up on life as you eat. From our hearts to your tummies, with love!
Philly Steak
Try our delicious Philly Steak, cooked to just the right tenderness with onions, green and red peppers, pepper jack or provolone nestled in a perfectly grilled toasted bun. 20 oz Drink included
Kids Corner
Hot Dog and Fries
Enjoy a Hot dog and fries plain or with ketchup and mustard
Nuggets and Fries
Enjoy nuggets, fries with ketchup, BBQ or cheese sauce
Hamburger and Fries
Enjoy a hamburger plain or with ketchup and lettuce. Fries included.
Nachos
Treat your little ones to a tray of nachos that's sure to please their tummy!
Grilled Cheese and fries
Sides
Baked Potato
Large baked potato with salt, pepper, butter and cheese. Sour cream upon request. Loaded baked potato includes everything above with broccoli, bacon and shredded cheese.
Asparagus
Broccoli - Gluten-free!
Betcha can't say this is how your mom made it! Our Broccoli is made with red and green bell peppers, bacon, and shredded cheese. Steamed to perfection. This will for sure have your taste buds calling for more! ***NOTE - Gluten free seasonings
Mashed Potatoes
Corn
Buttery, juicy, ooh wee!!!!
Spaghetti
Saucy, saucy saucy!!!! We didn't skip on the flavor. Enjoy this spaghetti alone or as a side to compliment a dish. Either way, your heart and soul will thank you, trust me!
Cornbread
Sweet cornbread topped with a buttery, honey sauce. Speaking of lip smacking? This is sure get you in trouble at the table.
Fries
Enjoy our golden, crispy fries.
Cheesy Macaroni - Gluten-Free!
Very cheesy, very satisfying! 5 cheeses melted down, baked and ready to take you on a tastebud ride! Don't say we didn't warn you! Enjoy!
Lasagna (Gluten-free)
Not 1, not 2, but 3 layers!!! Our lasagna is made with 5 cheeses, Italian sausages and ground beef, served with Texas toast. Who could ask for anything more!
Chicken and Shrimp Alfredo
Garlic and Cheese Texas Toast
Dirty Rice
Specialty Burgers
The Last Dragon
Get ready to feel the burn! Try our gourmet, all beef, 1/2 lb. patty with just the right kick to bring out the inner (fire-breathing) dragon in you! Take your mouth on a journey of sweet and hot as we deliver a spicy patty seasoned to perfection with jalapenos, onions, bacon, & herbs topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and grilled onions on a sweet onion Hawaiian roll. Seasoned steak fries, a grilled jalapeno and drink compliments this masterpiece. Mayo or our signature spicy ranch sauce can be added at your request
Put a Steak in me, Im done!
Enjoy our hand-crafted burger made with sirloin steak and beef coupled together to make our mouth-watering house special. Green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, pepper jack or American cheese (your choice) and grilled onions complete this burger. Steak fries and a drink included
Lily's Bacon Cheese Burger
Enjoy our hand-crafted burger with pepper jack, cheddar, and mozzarella cooked into the burger adding a cheesy kick! Lettuce, tomatoes, American or Pepper jack cheese (your choice) and bacon compliments this burger. We finished this masterpiece off with a toasted bun. Fries and drink included
Freak Show Burger
Get your taste buds on the dance floor with this juicy hand crafted freak of a burger! The Freak Show comes on an onion roll, with lettuce, tomatoes, raw onions, a fried egg and our specialty spicy ranch sauce. Fries and drink are included. You may order al a carte as well.
Pasta
Condiments
Popcorn
Potato Chips
Yes Bar
Q's Gourmet Pecans
Pecans/Almonds/Pistachios
Donuts
Macarons
Pretzels
Soft Opening Menu
Broc' n' Roll Bowl (Loaded Broccoli) GF
Nachos (Includes beef)
Chicken and Shrimp Alfredo
4 chicken wings and fries w/ can pop
Dirty Rice
Lily's Bacon Cheese Burger and fries w/ can pop
The Last Dragon
Pizza puff and fries w/ can pop
Spare ribs (4 bones) and fires w/ side
Rib tips and fries w/ side
Chicken Dinner w One side
Grilled Chicken Bowl
Have a hearty lunch or dinner with our Jasmine rice, grilled bell peppers and onions complimented with tender, juicy grilled chicken breast all nestled in our eco-friendly lunch/dinner bowl. Enjoy!!!!
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Welcome to Tangie's Kitchen where you can enjoy fast food, a taste of Soul food and BBQ! We have Gluten friendly menu items including the ribs and wings! We invite you with open arms! Food have a way of turning strangers into friend/family!!!!
3106 Three Oaks Road, Ste D, Ste D, Cary, IL 60013