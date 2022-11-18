Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tangie's Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

3106 Three Oaks Road, Ste D

Ste D

Cary, IL 60013

Appetizers

Nachos

$5.00

Enjoy a tray of nachos, sized to quench your hunger. Jalapenos and sour cream at your request.

Nacho Bizness! (Loaded Nachos)

$8.00+

Enjoy a tray of nachos, sized to quench your hunger. Nachos are Loaded with lettuce, tomatoes, ground beef, bacon bits, (jalapenos and sour cream at your request).

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$7.50

Enjoy our steak-cut fries topped with ground beef, lettuce, bacon and sour cream. Jalapenos (at your request).

Pizza Puff w/ fries

$7.50

Enjoy a Chicago favorite! Pizza puff fried to a golden crisp and a side of fries.

Onion Rings w/ fries

$5.50+

Enjoy our delicious golden brown onion rings as an appetizer or a grab a large to fill you up!

Broc' n' Roll Bowl (Loaded Broccoli) GF

Broc' n' Roll Bowl (Loaded Broccoli) GF

$6.50+

Would you like a quick satisfying go to? Try our signature broccoli bowl loaded with red and green peppers, cheese, and bacon. ***NOTE - Gluten free seasonings

Lunch & Dinner

**These items are served daily.**
Chicken Wings (GF)

Chicken Wings (GF)

$11.50+

Enjoy our seasoned chicken, fried to perfection. Fries and a drink included. Your choice of BBQ sauce, hot sauce, or lemon pepper added. ***NOTE - Gluten free seasonings

Big Boy!

$6.50

Enjoy our signature over-sized beef hotdog w/fries. Wait until you see this Big Boy!

Super Tacos

Super Tacos

$9.50+

Try to eat them alone or grab one for that special person in your life. Try our beef or chicken tacos on pita bread. Tacos comes with shredded cheese, lettuce, cucumber and diced tomatoes. Hot peppers and sour cream at your request. You will thank us later!

Cha-Cha Sliders

Cha-Cha Sliders

$8.50+

Not too sure what to do for lunch. Grab sliders! They are loaded with your choice of steak or chicken, topped with bell peppers, provolone and pepper jack cheese. A side of fries and a canned drink or bottled water compliments this lunch/dinner. Specify Drink

Tacos (GF)

Tacos (GF)

$5.50+

Try our beef, chicken, or steak tacos. Tacos comes with shredded cheese, lettuce, cucumber and diced tomatoes. Hot peppers and sour cream at your request. You will thank us later! ***NOTE - Gluten-free seasonings

Dinner Specials

Note - Dinner specials will be available after 5 pm. Selected dinner for the day will be featured in house and online for ordering. *See Advisory for undercooked foods*

*Cowboy Ribeye Steak Dinner (GF)

$41.50

Get your taste buds lost in this juicy, tender Cowboy Ribeye Steak dinner. This dinner includes 2 sides and a slice of Texas Toast. ***Please note Consumer Advisory in regards to raw or undercooked meats. Undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodbourne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions ((NOTE - this is Gluten Friendly))

Smothered Pork Chops and gravy w/ Rice or Mashed Potatoes

Smothered Pork Chops and gravy w/ Rice or Mashed Potatoes

$13.50+

Prepare your taste buds for this soul food favorite. Try our pork chops, slowly cooked to perfection, smothered in a homemade gravy with onions, rested upon a bed of Jasmine rice. You will not want to miss out! Phone ahead to ensure we have you covered!

Baked Chicken Dinner

Baked Chicken Dinner

$14.50+

Baked chicken, seasoned to perfection with 1 side included. 1 pcs dinner includes 2 sides.

Catfish Dinner (Add $3.50 for additional fish)

$18.50+

Filets or nuggets!Either way you get them, your stomach will thank you! Our catfish is perfectly seasoned, dredged, and fried to perfection. A side of spaghetti and Texas toast completes this dish.

Catfish Tacos

Catfish Tacos

$8.50+

Enjoy catfish tacos served with a twist of lemon, diced tomatoes, lettuce, and shredded cheese.

Italian Chicken Includes Fries

Italian Chicken Includes Fries

$13.50

Take a journey down taste bud lane with us! Chicken like you've never had before sandwiched on French bread, dipped with hot peppers (if you are brave enough to choose this route). Seasonings include lemon, Italian seasoning, black pepper to name a few... the rest are under wraps, you and your tongue will want to know more - trust me!

Easy like Sunday morning

$15.00

Collard greens, baked chicken, macaroni, sweet potatoes and cornbread slowly cooked to fuel your soul. This is the type of meal you take home to your loved ones and catch up on life as you eat. From our hearts to your tummies, with love!

Philly Steak

Philly Steak

$14.50+

Try our delicious Philly Steak, cooked to just the right tenderness with onions, green and red peppers, pepper jack or provolone nestled in a perfectly grilled toasted bun. 20 oz Drink included

Kids Corner

Hot Dog and Fries

$5.00

Enjoy a Hot dog and fries plain or with ketchup and mustard

Nuggets and Fries

$7.00

Enjoy nuggets, fries with ketchup, BBQ or cheese sauce

Hamburger and Fries

$7.00

Enjoy a hamburger plain or with ketchup and lettuce. Fries included.

Nachos

$4.00

Treat your little ones to a tray of nachos that's sure to please their tummy!

Grilled Cheese and fries

$5.00

Sides

Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$4.50+

Large baked potato with salt, pepper, butter and cheese. Sour cream upon request. Loaded baked potato includes everything above with broccoli, bacon and shredded cheese.

Asparagus

$4.00
Broccoli - Gluten-free!

Broccoli - Gluten-free!

$5.00

Betcha can't say this is how your mom made it! Our Broccoli is made with red and green bell peppers, bacon, and shredded cheese. Steamed to perfection. This will for sure have your taste buds calling for more! ***NOTE - Gluten free seasonings

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Corn

$2.00

Buttery, juicy, ooh wee!!!!

Spaghetti

$5.00+

Saucy, saucy saucy!!!! We didn't skip on the flavor. Enjoy this spaghetti alone or as a side to compliment a dish. Either way, your heart and soul will thank you, trust me!

Cornbread

$2.00+

Sweet cornbread topped with a buttery, honey sauce. Speaking of lip smacking? This is sure get you in trouble at the table.

Fries

$3.50+

Enjoy our golden, crispy fries.

Cheesy Macaroni - Gluten-Free!

Cheesy Macaroni - Gluten-Free!

$6.00+

Very cheesy, very satisfying! 5 cheeses melted down, baked and ready to take you on a tastebud ride! Don't say we didn't warn you! Enjoy!

Lasagna (Gluten-free)

$8.00+

Not 1, not 2, but 3 layers!!! Our lasagna is made with 5 cheeses, Italian sausages and ground beef, served with Texas toast. Who could ask for anything more!

Chicken and Shrimp Alfredo

$6.00

Garlic and Cheese Texas Toast

$1.25

Dirty Rice

$5.00

Specialty Burgers

Burgers are Gluten friendly. Please speak with cashier for options. You are free to sub regular burger buns for GF buns. Upcharge is $.50
The Last Dragon

The Last Dragon

$14.75

Get ready to feel the burn! Try our gourmet, all beef, 1/2 lb. patty with just the right kick to bring out the inner (fire-breathing) dragon in you! Take your mouth on a journey of sweet and hot as we deliver a spicy patty seasoned to perfection with jalapenos, onions, bacon, & herbs topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and grilled onions on a sweet onion Hawaiian roll. Seasoned steak fries, a grilled jalapeno and drink compliments this masterpiece. Mayo or our signature spicy ranch sauce can be added at your request

Put a Steak in me, Im done!

Put a Steak in me, Im done!

$16.75

Enjoy our hand-crafted burger made with sirloin steak and beef coupled together to make our mouth-watering house special. Green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, pepper jack or American cheese (your choice) and grilled onions complete this burger. Steak fries and a drink included

Lily's Bacon Cheese Burger

$11.50

Enjoy our hand-crafted burger with pepper jack, cheddar, and mozzarella cooked into the burger adding a cheesy kick! Lettuce, tomatoes, American or Pepper jack cheese (your choice) and bacon compliments this burger. We finished this masterpiece off with a toasted bun. Fries and drink included

Freak Show Burger

$13.50+

Get your taste buds on the dance floor with this juicy hand crafted freak of a burger! The Freak Show comes on an onion roll, with lettuce, tomatoes, raw onions, a fried egg and our specialty spicy ranch sauce. Fries and drink are included. You may order al a carte as well.

Pasta

We heard you wanted Pasta! Check out our Chicken and shrimp Alfredo. We've added broccoli and jalapenos to wake up the flavor! Pair this dish with cheesy garlic toast or go it alone, either way, we promise you will be back!

Chicken and Shrimp Alfredo Special - Lunch

$8.00

Chicken and Shrimp Alfredo Special - Large

$13.50

Condiments

BBQ Sauce (GF)

$0.75

Ketchup

$0.25

Mayo

$0.25

Drinks

20 oz Pops

$2.00

2 Ltr Pops

$3.00

18.5 oz Lipton Brew

$3.25

Bottled Water

$2.00

Refill/Novelty Cup

$3.00

12 oz Can

$1.25

Jolly Ranchers ($3 more for novelty Cup

$5.00+

Brisk Flavored Teas

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.25

Popcorn

Enjoy gourmet popcorn from Deanan Gourmet Popcorn. Try Caramel, Kettle cooked, Dark chocolate or Vanilla.
Kettle Cooked

Kettle Cooked

$1.25
Vanilla

Vanilla

$1.25
Dark Chocolate

Dark Chocolate

$1.25
Caramel

Caramel

$1.25

Potato Chips

Route 11 chips seasoned to perfection, crispy and tastebud satisfying!
BBQ

BBQ

$2.25
Salt N Vinegar

Salt N Vinegar

$2.25
Lightly Salted

Lightly Salted

$2.25

Yes Bar

Gluten Free snack!!! Great tasting gourmet bars. they can hold you over til lunch or dinner time, offer a bit of energy or just work as a quick snack!
Apple Cinnamon Crisp

Apple Cinnamon Crisp

$2.75
Dark Chocolate

Dark Chocolate

$2.75
Salted Maple Pecan

Salted Maple Pecan

$2.75

Q's Gourmet Pecans

Gluten-free pecans. great flavors.
Maple Bourbon Pecan

Maple Bourbon Pecan

$4.50
Autumn Roast pecans

Autumn Roast pecans

$4.50

Pecans/Almonds/Pistachios

Smoked Almonds Tin

Smoked Almonds Tin

$2.50
Smoked Almonds - Pouch

Smoked Almonds - Pouch

$1.50
Roasted & Salted Mixed Nuts - Pouch

Roasted & Salted Mixed Nuts - Pouch

$1.50
Toasted Cashews Dusted in Cacao, Vanilla & Sea Salt - Pouch

Toasted Cashews Dusted in Cacao, Vanilla & Sea Salt - Pouch

$1.50
Rosemary & Sea Salt Pistachios Tin

Rosemary & Sea Salt Pistachios Tin

$2.50

Donuts

Gluten-free Donuts!!!!We've sourced these donuts just for you! They are allergy free and delicious!

Vietnamese Cinnamon Donut

$3.75
Red Velvet Cake

Red Velvet Cake

$3.75
Gingerbread Donut

Gingerbread Donut

$3.75
Very Blueberry Donut

Very Blueberry Donut

$3.75

Macarons

How cute and cuddly!!!! They are also Gluten-free! Enjoy these delicate sweets!
Macarons Teddy Bear Design

Macarons Teddy Bear Design

$4.00
Macarons Unicorn

Macarons Unicorn

$4.00

Pretzels

Try our slightly sweet treat from the Hangover Pretzel company mixed with a splash of cinnamon. We call it a dessert pretzel...but eat them anytime.
Brown Sugar Cinnamon

Brown Sugar Cinnamon

$6.50

Soft Opening Menu

Broc' n' Roll Bowl (Loaded Broccoli) GF

$6.50

Nachos (Includes beef)

$5.00

Chicken and Shrimp Alfredo

$6.50

4 chicken wings and fries w/ can pop

$11.50

Dirty Rice

$3.50+

Lily's Bacon Cheese Burger and fries w/ can pop

$9.50

The Last Dragon

$11.50

Pizza puff and fries w/ can pop

$7.50

Spare ribs (4 bones) and fires w/ side

$12.50

Rib tips and fries w/ side

$12.50

Chicken Dinner w One side

$14.50

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$12.50

Have a hearty lunch or dinner with our Jasmine rice, grilled bell peppers and onions complimented with tender, juicy grilled chicken breast all nestled in our eco-friendly lunch/dinner bowl. Enjoy!!!!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Welcome to Tangie's Kitchen where you can enjoy fast food, a taste of Soul food and BBQ! We have Gluten friendly menu items including the ribs and wings! We invite you with open arms! Food have a way of turning strangers into friend/family!!!!

3106 Three Oaks Road, Ste D, Ste D, Cary, IL 60013

