Tangie's Kitchen

The Last Dragon

$14.75

Get ready to feel the burn! Try our gourmet, all beef, 1/2 lb. patty with just the right kick to bring out the inner (fire-breathing) dragon in you! Take your mouth on a journey of sweet and hot as we deliver a spicy patty seasoned to perfection with jalapenos, onions, bacon, & herbs topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and grilled onions on a sweet onion Hawaiian roll. Seasoned steak fries, a grilled jalapeno and drink compliments this masterpiece. Mayo or our signature spicy ranch sauce can be added at your request