American
Gastropubs
Brewpubs & Breweries

Cary Ale House & Brewing Company

463 Reviews

$$

208 W Main St

Cary, IL 60013

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Curds
Classic Burger
Chicken Tenders

Appetizers

Poutine Full

$11.95

Hand-cut fries, smothered in rosemary-pepper gravy, topped with duck confit and fresh cheese curds - when ordering for take out toppings will be separate.

Poutine Half

$6.95

Hand-cut fries, smothered in rosemary-pepper gravy, topped with duck confit and fresh cheese curds

Cheese Curds

$7.95

Farm fresh cheddar cheese curds, fried in house stout batter accompanied by our homemade jalapeño jelly dipping sauce

Chicken Tenders

$8.95

10 oz. of buttermilk marinated tenders, hand dipped in house breading, fried, with your choice of house dipping sauce

Pretzel Twists

$5.95+

Two large classic twists sprinkled with salt and served with your choice of pub cheese or mustard butter

Crispy Chevre

$12.95

French goat cheese rolled in crushed pistachio and fried served with spiced honey reduction drizzle, granny smith apple slices, & flat bread pieces

The Devils Egg

$7.95

Halved hardboiled Eggs filled with creamy egg yolk topped with a dab of sriracha and a piece of candied bacon

Buffalo Cauliflower

$8.95

Fresh cauliflower breaded, fried and tossed in house buffalo sauce

Hummus Crudite

$9.95

6 oz. house made hummus topped with fresh tomato and onion served with pita, cucumber, celery and carrot

Crab Cakes

$13.95

Crab cakes breaded and fried over lemon garlic aioli topped with micro greens

From the Garden

The Greek

$9.95

Artisan greens w/ cherry tomatoes, English cucumber, Kalamata Olives, crumbled feta with onion balsamic vinaigrette

Panzanella

$10.95

Artisan greens and arugula, red onion, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, green peppers, croutons, parmesan and red wine vinaigrette

Summer Garden

$10.95

Artisan greens, Craisins, apple slices, red onion, candied walnuts, over herbed goat cheese schmear with honey citrus vinaigrette

Chop Chop

$10.95

artisan greens, English cucumber, red onion, crispy chickpeas, peppered bacon, the Devil’s egg with maple-balsamic vinaigrette - select "add chicken" when ordering for the chicken

Sammys

Pork Belly Cubano

$13.95

Pork belly, ham, house pickles, Swiss, Dijonnaise on hoagie

Haddock

$12.95

Your choice of blackened or beer battered haddock, baby arugula, slaw, chipotle remoulade

Hot Ham Sammy

$8.95

Ham, your choice of American or Swiss cheese, dijonnaise

Pulled Pork

$9.95

Braised pork shoulder hand shredded, bathed in a tangy bbq sauce topped with house made onion straws

Smokehouse

$11.95

Our house BBQ pulled pork on a pretzel roll, smothered with melted cheddar and topped with granny smith apple slices, our house slaw and onion straws

Andouille

$10.95

Andouille sausage, caramelized onion and your choice of saffron lime sauce or whole grain mustard

French Dip

$12.95

Braised Beef Brisket, chopped topped with caramelized onion and Swiss cheese served with Au Jus

Veggie Sandwich

$9.95

Hummus spread, cucumber, tomato, artisan greens, red onion, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, marinated tofu, red wine vinaigrette

Pork Belly BLT

$11.95

BBQ Pork Belly Sliders

$13.95Out of stock

Thuringer Sausage Sammy

$11.95Out of stock

Sloppy Joe

$11.95

House Made sloppy Joe with cheddar, fried onion straws and fried jalapeno coins

Chicken Sammys

Rooster

$12.95

garden tomato, butter lettuce, onion jam, peppered bacon and smoked Gouda

Classic

$10.95

Choice of cheese, garden tomato, butter lettuce, Mayo

Buffalo

$11.95

House Buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles or ranch dressing

BBQ

$11.95

Stout BBQ sauce, Gouda, red onion, cilantro

Alehouse Hot

$12.95

Our take on the Nashville Hot Chicken, served with mayo over house made pickles and dressed slaw

Burgers

pork belly, cheddar, topped with chopped red onion and our signature pub sauce
Classic Burger

$10.95

choice of cheese, butter lettuce, tomato & onion

Pub Burger

$13.95

Pork belly, cheddar, chopped red onion and our signature pub sauce

BBQ Burger

$11.95

Stout BBQ sauce, cheddar, pickled red onion

Entree Bowls

Mac n Cheese

$10.95

Cavatappi pasta tossed in house cheese sauce with red peppers

Blackened Shrimp n Grits

$16.95

Blackened shrimp over cheddar grits topped with pico-de-gallo and saffron-lime sauce

Jambalaya

$17.95

shrimp, andouille sausage, chicken, peppers, celery, onion over rice with Cajun broth

Quinoa

$13.95

Mediterranean style Quinoa heirloom cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, red and green pepper with marinated tofu (like feta) with red wine vinaigrette

Carnitas

$17.95

White rice, black bean corn salsa, roasted pork, avocado-lime crema, cotija cheese, diced green chilies, fresh cilantro

Sides

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Cole Slaw

$3.00

Side Veggies

$4.00

Soup

$5.00

Toast

$1.00

Specials

Blackened shrimp with orzo, spinach arugula, cherry tomato, zucchini, onion and feta cheese served as a cold salad with lemon-garlic vinaigrette!

Creamy Pumpkin Pasta with Chorizo

$15.95Out of stock

Kids Menu

KIDS Chicken Tenders

$6.95

6 oz Chicken Tenders, Fried served with a side of fries

KIDS Pretzel

$6.95

One large pretzel with pub cheese served with your choice of side

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Grilled cheese with choice of side

KIDS Ham Sammy

$6.95

Hot Ham Sandwich with American or Swiss Cheese and choice of side

Desserts

Bread Pudd'n

$8.95

Southern style (dense cake-like) topped with maple whiskey butter sauce

Merch

Stickers

$1.00

Jerky

$8.95Out of stock

Packaged Beer (Crowlers of House Brewed Beer)

High Road, IPA Crowler (32 oz can)

$14.00

Classic "West-coast" style IPA - citrus hop aroma, malt background, and medium bitterness. 6.7% ABV

Gilded Hammer, Golden Ale Crowler (32 oz can)

$12.00

Crisp, clean golden ale brewed as an ale substitute for a lager beer with mild bitterness. 5.8% ABV

Saison Du Blah (32oz Can)

$12.00

Yam Yam! Imperial Brown Ale (32oz Can)

$14.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

The Cary Ale House is a brewpub focusing on high quality craft beer and gastro-pub food made from scratch daily in our kitchen!

Location

208 W Main St, Cary, IL 60013

Directions

