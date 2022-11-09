Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Other Side

135 Beardsley St

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Breakfast

Croissant & Egg Sandwich

$6.00

Bacon, Tomato, Jack Cheese & Spinach

Sausage & Egg English Muffin

$6.00

Cheddar, Arugula & Caramelized Onions

Avocado Toast

$5.00

Everything Spice, Chili Flakes, Tomato & Basil

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

Berries & Granola

Raspberry-Peach Acai Bowl

$7.00

Banana, Flax Seed, Granola, Almond Milk

Fresh Fruit

$1.00

GF Cherry Almond Friand

$3.75

GF Chocolate Friand

$4.00

GF Pumpkin Friand

$4.00

GF/DF Cinnamon Swirl

$4.00

GF Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Granny Smith Apple & Sunflower Oatmeal

$5.00

Toasted Coconut & Cinnamon

$5.00

Roasted Almond & Himalayan Pink Salt

$5.00

Croissant

$3.75

Konrad's Fresh Baked Pastry

Chocolate Croissant

$3.75

Konrad's Fresh Baked Pastry

Almond Croissant

$3.75

Konrad's Fresh Baked Pastry

Banana Walnut Muffin

$3.75

Konrad's Fresh Baked Pastry

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

Konrad's Fresh Baked Pastry

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.75

Konrad's Fresh Baked Pastry

Jalapeno Cheddar Scone

$4.00

Triple Berry Scone

$4.00

White Chocolate Raspberry Scones

$4.00

Day Old Pastries

$1.50

Salads/Bowls

Chicken & Almond Protein Bowl

$12.00

Quinoa, Black Beans, Spinach, Tomato, Radish, Cilantro, Avocado LIme Creme

Proscuitto & Macerated Peach Salad

$11.00

Goat Cheese, Toasted Pine Nuts, Spicy Chile & Spring Greens with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Roasted Vegetable Salad

$7.00

Arugula, Quinoa, Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Onion, Basil, Pine Nuts, Ponzu

Sliders

Adobo Chicken Sliders

$9.00

Jalapeno Slaw, Jack Cheese, Avocado Creme, Green Onion, Garlic Roll

Korean BBQ Pork Sliders

$9.00

Braised Pork, Pickled Carrots, Cucumber, Radish, Spicy Chile, Cilantro, Thai Chile Mayo

Chicken Pesto Sliders

$9.00

Caramelized Onion Jam, Roasted Tomato, Chicory, Country Italian Bread

Pot Roast Sliders

$10.00

Jalapeno & Garlic Spread, Pickled Carrot & Crispy Onioin on Brioche

Portobello & Goat Cheese Sliders

$9.00

Tomato, Spinach, Crispy Onion, Brioche

Flatbread

Classic Margherita

$9.00

Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella & Basil

Chipotle Chicken

$9.00

Jack Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado, Lime Creme & Cilantro

Proscuitto, Fig & Arugula

$10.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, Pickled Red Onion & Balsamic Reduction

Sweet Heat BBQ Beef

$10.00

Coleslaw, Roasted Tomato, Green Onion, Cheddar, Alabama White BBQ Drizzle

Roasted Veggie

$9.00

Rosemary Portabello Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Tomato & Herbed Goat Cheese Spread

Barista Drinks

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Espresso Shot

$3.50

Triple Shot

$4.50

Red Eye

$4.50+

Cappucino

$5.00+

Cafe Americano

$3.85+

Cafe au Lait

$3.40+

Cortado

$4.50

Flat White

$3.85+

Tazo Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Macchiato

$4.00

Open Drink

$0.00+

Latte

$5.00+

Vanilla-Carmel Latte

$5.25+

Raspberry White Mocha

$5.25+

Pumpkin Spice

$5.25+

Cinnamon Roll

$5.25+

Mocha

$5.25+

Rocky Road

$6.00+

Spiced Chai Latte

$5.00+

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

16oz Cold Brew

$4.25

16oz Nitro Brew

$5.00

Retail Beverages

Liquid Death Mountain Water

$2.75

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

$2.75

Liquid Death Mango Chainsaw

$2.75

Liquid Death Berry It Alive

$2.75

Alani Breezeberry

$3.25

Alani Cosmic Stardust

$3.25

Alani Hawaiian Shaved Ice

$3.25

Simply Orange Juice

$3.25

Red Bull

$3.25

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.25

Red Bull Tropical

$3.25
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
The Other Side is a sober bar in downtown Crystal Lake, IL. Our venue offers a relaxed atmosphere for people in recovery or living a sober lifestyle. Here you can enjoy a fun night out with likeminded people away from the pressures of drugs and alcohol.

135 Beardsley St, Crystal Lake, IL 60014

