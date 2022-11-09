The Other Side
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
The Other Side is a sober bar in downtown Crystal Lake, IL. Our venue offers a relaxed atmosphere for people in recovery or living a sober lifestyle. Here you can enjoy a fun night out with likeminded people away from the pressures of drugs and alcohol.
135 Beardsley St, Crystal Lake, IL 60014
