Rookies Pub and Grill Crystal Lake

review star

No reviews yet

72 N Williams St

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

FOOD

Appetizers

Saganaki

$10.99

The Flaming Cheese! Served with pita bread.

Shrimp Zingers (1/2 LB)

$13.99

Shrimp Zingers (1 LB)

$19.99

Cauliflower Wings

$11.99

Chicken Fingers App

$11.99

battered chicken tenders, served with choice of BBQ, Ranch, Honey mustard or Buffalo

Macho Nachos

$14.99

tortilla chips topped with white queso, cheddar jack & chihua hua cheeses, olive salsa, refried beans, pico de gallo, jalapenos, shredded lettuce & cholula sour cream drizzle

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$11.99

Ellsworth Farm white cheese curds fried & served with sriracha ranch

Ghost Cheese Curds

$11.99

King Pretzel

$14.99Out of stock

Served with cheese sauce and dusseldorf mustard

Pretzel Bites

$11.99

Taylor Street Bites

$11.99Out of stock

Served with sriracha ranch

Popeye Bites

$11.99Out of stock

Italian beef, giardiniera, mozzarella cheese, wrapped in a crispy wonton, served with horseradish sour cream

Mini Tacos

$11.99

crispy mini chicken tacos topped with cheddar jack cheese, tomatos, shredded lettuce & cholula sour cream

Quesadillas

$10.99

Chihua & cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo, served with cholula sour cream & salsa

Chips And Salsa

$8.99

Salads

Berry Nut Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens,walnuts, egg, avocado,strawberries, cranberries, tomato, cuccumbers,carrots, served with pita

BBQ Chop Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens, pico de gallo, tomatoes, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, Windy City BBQ sauce & cripy onion straws.

Mediterranean Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, kalamata olives, cuccumbers, onions, pepperocinis, crumbled feta cheese, served with pita

Ty Cobb Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens, bacon, egg, tomatoes, avocado, bleu cheese & croutons.

MVP BURGERS

MVP Burger

$14.99

Broiled juicy steak burger on a bun, add your cheese & toppings

Aaron Rodgers Burger

$16.99

Topped with sharp cheddar cheese, bacon & cheese curds

All American Patty Melt

$15.99

Grilled onions, bacon, swiss on grilled marble rye

Grilled Shrimp Burger

$16.99

Veggie Burger

$14.99

grilled chipotle black bean patty topped with pico de gallo, avocado & pepper jack cheese

All Star Sandwiches

Gyros Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled pita, tomato, onion & tzatziki sauce

Gyros Plate

$16.99

Mountain of gyros, onion,tomato & tzatziki

The Michael Jordan

$17.99

Italian Beef

$14.99

thin-sliced roast beef topped with choice of sweet peppers or giardiera on a french oll

Reuben

$15.99

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, 1000 island, sauerkraut on marble rye

The Club House

$15.99

Smoked turkey, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheddar cheese on toasted white bread

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$14.99

Hall Of Fame Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Blackened, grilled or fried, topped with bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo, onion strings, pepper jack cheese on a pretzel bun

BGD Fish Sandwich

$15.99

Best gosh darn beer battered cod, American velveeta cheese, chipotle slaw, tomato & tartar sauce on a gourmet bun

Beef Brisket Melt

$17.99

slow roasted beef brisket, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, Windy city BBQ sauce on grilled white bread

Chicken Club Wrap

$14.99

Crispy, cajun, or grilled chicken strips, with cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing in a wheat tortilla

All American Specialties

Grecian Skirt Steak

$19.99

Choice of Greek Style (lemon, oregano, feta, tomato, Texas (bacon, BBQ saice, cheddar jack) or Plain Jane (broiled or blackened)

Chicken Finger Basket

$16.99

Battered chicken tenders, served with cole slaw & choice of BBQ, Ranch, Honey Mustard or Buffalo

Pub Fish & Chips

$18.99

Beer Battered cod fillets, with cole slaw, tarta sauce & lemon

Fried Shrimp Basket

$19.99

Chicken & Waffles

$16.99

Battered chicken tenders over a malted waffle, served with bourbon maple syrup

Pub Mac & Cheese Madness

$15.99

Cavatappi pasta, cheddar jack, american & mozzarella cheese sauce topped with cracker garlic crumbs, served with garlic bread

Buffalo Mac & Cheese Madness

$17.99

Brisket Mac & Cheese Madness

$18.99

Chicken Parmesan

$17.99

Battered chicken tenders, over cavatapi with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella cheese,served with garlic bread

Tacos

Fish Tacos

$15.99

Grilled or Fried cod, chipotle slaw,avocado, chiuahua cheese, pico de gallo, cholula sour cream and salsa verde

Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos

$16.99

Crispy buffalo chicken, lettuce,avocado, bleu cheese, pico de gallo, cholula sour cream and salsa verde

Steak Tacos

$17.99

Seasoned steak, lettuce,avocado, chiuahua cheese, pico de gallo, cholula sour cream and salsa verde

Chicken Tacos

$14.99

Seasoned chicken, lettuce,avocado, chiuahua cheese, pico de gallo, cholula sour cream and salsa verde

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$8.99

Warm fudge brownie, topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream

Waffle Sundae

$8.99

Malted waffle, topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream

Chocolate Volcano

$8.99

Apple pie, caramel, ice cream & whipped cream

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.99

Cookie Monster

$8.99

The Big Daddy

$12.99

Malted waffle, fudge brownie, upside down vanilla ice cream cone, strawberries, caramel, whipped cream

Sides

Cup Of Soup

$4.99

Bowl Of Soup

$5.99

Cup of Chili

$5.99

Bowl of Chili

$6.99

Side Garden Salad

$5.99

Side Greek Salad

$6.99

Side Berry Nut Salad

$7.99

Side Fruit

$3.99

Side Coleslaw

$3.99

Side Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Side Refried Beans

$2.99

Side of Fries

$4.99

Side of Cheese Fries

$5.99

Side of Greek Fries

$5.99

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Side of Tater Tots

$5.99

Side of Chili Cheese Fries

$5.99

Side Onion Rings

$6.99

Side Potato Chips

$3.99

Side Celery and Carrots

$3.99

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Greek

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Mild Sauce

$0.50

Side Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side Red Salsa

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Salsa Verde

$0.50

Side Tzatziki

$0.50

Side Sriracha Ranch

$0.50

Side Horseradish Cream

$0.50

Side Tarter Sauce

$0.50

Side Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Side Mayo

Side Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.99

Kids Mini Cheeseburger

$8.99

Kids Mini Hamburger

$8.99

Kids Gyros

$8.99

Kids Waffle & Egg

$8.99Out of stock

Kids Pizza Bread

$7.99

Kids Pepperoni Pita Pizza

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Quesadilla

$7.99

Kids Fish N Chips

$9.99Out of stock

Kids Chicken Breast

$8.99

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$7.99

Kids Mini Tacos

$7.99

Kids Ribs

$10.99Out of stock

Kids Buttered Noodles

$7.99

Kids Marinara Noodles

$7.99

PIZZA

14"

14" Cheese

$19.99

10" Gluten Free

10" Gluten Free Cheese

$17.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

72 N Williams St, Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

