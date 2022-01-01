- Home
- /
- Crystal Lake
- /
- Julie Ann's Frozen Custard
Julie Ann's Frozen Custard
No reviews yet
6500 Northwest Highway, Unit A
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Cups and Cones
Baby Scoop
Very small scoop of custard in a cup or baby cone
Single Scoop
Plain scoop of custard on a cup or a cake cone
Double Scoop
Two scoops of custard in a cup or a cake cone
Triple Scoop
Three scoops of custard in a cup or a cake cone
Single Scoop Waffle Cone
Large scoop of custard in a waffle cone
Dog Dish
Baby scoop of vanilla custard with two dog treats.
Double Scoop Waffle Cone
Two large scoops of custard on a waffle cone
Water Bottle
Mistakes
Water Cup
Plain Baby Cone
Plain Cake Cone
Plain Waffle Cone
Sundae
Create Your Own Sundae
Choose your flavors and toppings.
Banana Split Sundae
A sliced banana topped with three scoops of custard, pineapple, strawberries, and chocolate syrup.
Brownie Fudge Sundae
A homemade brownie and hot fudge.
Campfire S'mores Sundae
Homemade graham cracker crumble, vanilla or chocolate custard, hardening chocolate, marshmallow fluff, and a toasted marshmallow!
Caramel Cashew Sundae
Caramel and cashews
Chocolate Covered Strawberry Sundae
Strawberries and hardening chocolate
Dusty Road Sundae
Hardening chocolate and malt powder.
Julie Joy Sundae
coconut, chocolate variegate, and almonds.
Key Lime Pie Sundae
We start with our homemade graham cracker crumble on the bottom, followed by vanilla custard, homemade key lime pie sauce, fresh whipped cream, and a sliced lime!
Monster Sundae
Vanilla custard with sprinkles, oreo's, and gummy worms!
Peanut Butter Puppy Chow Sundae
Our puppy chow (rice chex, chocolate, and powdered sugar) with peanut butter sauce.
Raspberry Hot Fudge Sundae
Raspberries and hot fudge
Strawbana Sundae
sliced bananas and strawberries.
Turtle Sundae
Hot fudge, caramel & pecans.
Worms & Dirt Sundae
Concretes
Create Your Own Concrete
Choose your size, flavor, and toppings!
Attack of the Blob! Concrete
Pearl's original peanut butter blob recipe (peanut butter, Rice Krispies, and chocolate chips) with peanut butter sauce.
Capn' Crunch Caramel Conrete
Capn' crunch cereal and a warm caramel ribbon
Devil's Dough Concrete
Homemade double chocolate cookie dough with warm fudge
Double Dribble Concrete
Vanilla and chocolate custard with caramel and chococolate ganache
Drew's Malted Concrete
Vanilla and chocolate custard, extra malt powder, peanut butter, and Oreo's.
Elvis Concrete
Peanut butter, chocolate syrup, and bananas.
Mama Ganache Concrete
Chocolate custard mixed with marshmallow fluff & chocolate ganache.
Mint Oreo Concrete
From-scratch mint syrup blended with Oreo's and vanilla custard.
Nutella Cookie Dough Concrete
Chunks of cookie dough and nutella
Nutty Elephant Concrete
Peanut butter cups, peanut butter, whole peanuts, and chocolate ganache
Peanut Butter Puppy Chow Concrete
Our puppy chow (rice chex, chocolate, and powdered sugar) with peanut butter sauce.
Raspberry Cheesecake Concrete
Chunks of cheesecake with raspberries
Salted Caramel Oreo Concrete
Custard mixed with sea salted caramel and oreos
Strawbana Conrete
Freshly sliced bananas with strawberries.
Strawberry Cheesecake Concrete
Vanilla custard mixed with strawberries and cheesecake bites.
Shakes
Create Your Own Shake
Choose your size, flavor, and toppings!
Boston Shake
One topping shake with one topping sundae on top
Caramel Pretzel Shake
Vanilla custard blended with caramel and crushed pretzels
Classic Chocolate Shake
Vanilla custard blended with milk and chocolate syrup
Drew's Malted Shake
Vanilla and chocolate custard, extra malt powder, peanut butter, and Oreo's.
Elvis Shake
Vanilla custard blended with peanut butter, chocolate syrup, and bananas.
Mint Chip Shake
Vanilla custard blended with made from-scratch mint syrup blended with chocolate chips
Oreo Fudge Shake
Vanilla custard blended with Oreo cookies and fudge
Salted Nutella Crunch Shake
Vanilla custard blended with sea salt, Nestle Crunch, and Nutella
Stawbana Shake
Vanilla custard blended with Strawberries and bananas.
Strawberry Shake
Vanilla custard blended with milk and strawberry syrup
Vanilla Shake
Vanilla custard blended with milk
Specials
Apple Cider
Pumpkin Shake
We blend pumpkin purée, pumpkin spice mix, and a touch of milk with vanilla custard. Then, we top it off with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon!
Key Lime Pie Sundae
We start with our homemade graham cracker crumble on the bottom, followed by vanilla custard, homemade key lime pie sauce, fresh whipped cream, and a sliced lime!
Cider Donut Sandwich
This weekend only! Featuring Country Donuts, we sandwich a scoop of vanilla custard between a sliced apple cider donut.
Julie Bars, Sandwiches and Bananas
Single Julie Bar
A scoop of custard on a stick and hand-dipped in dark chocolate. Choose your flavor!
6-Pack Julie Bars
A scoop of custard on a stick and hand-dipped in dark chocolate. Choose your flavors!
4-Pack Specialty Sandwich
Four specialty sandwiches
Single Mint Chip Specialty Sandwich
A large scoop of mint custard sandwiched between two locally baked (Uprising Bakery) dark chocolate cookies with a layer of fudge.
Single Raspberry Fudge Specialty Sandwich
A large scoop of black raspberry custard sandwiched between two locally baked (Uprising Bakery) dark chocolate cookies with a layer of fudge.
Single Cookie Dough Specialty Sandwich
A large scoop of vanilla and chocolate blended custard sandwiched between two locally made (Uprising Bakery) cookie dough cookies.
Single Salted Caramel Oreo Specialty Sandwich
A large scoop of salted caramel and Oreo custard sandwiched between two locally baked (Uprising Bakery) dark chocolate cookies, half-dipped in hardening chocolate.
4-Pack Vanilla Sandwiches
4 of our vanilla custard sandwiches
Single Vanilla Sandwich
Scoop of vanilla custard between two homemade chocolate devil's dough cookies.
Dark Chocolate Banana
Frozen banana on a stick and dipped in dark chocolate
6-pack Frozen Banana
6 Chocolate Bananas
Bananarama
Freshly Packed Pints and Quarts
Vanilla Pint
16 oz packed vanilla or chocolate custard
Vanilla Quart
32 oz packed vanilla or chocolate custard
Chocolate Pint
Chocolate Quart
Flavor of the Day Pint
16 oz specialty custard
Flavor of the Day Quart
32 oz specialty custard
Dairy-Free Flavor of the Day Pint
16 oz of our coconut-based "custard"
Dairy-Free Flavor of the Day Quart
32 oz of our coconut-based "custard"
Specialty Pints (by flavor)
Attack Of The Blob Pint
We have been given the recipes to the blobs! If you went to school in Crystal Lake, then you have had a peanut butter & Rice Krispie "balls". Patty gave us the goods, but the original recipe goes to Pearl. We layer this "dough" into vanilla custard. It is crispy, crunchy, gooey, and delicious!
Banana Cream Pie Pint
We puree ripe bananas into our vanilla custard and layer in pie crust pieces, which results in a flavor that tastes just like the real thing.
Birthday Cake Pint
This fun flavor is for kids of all ages. We start by mixing in vanilla cake batter with our vanilla custard and layer in heaps of rainbow sprinkles. We use a special natural coloring made from turmeric to give the yellow color from Green Mountain Flavor Company.
Black Licorice Pint
Black Raspberry Pint
Fresh, black raspberry puree is mixed into our vanilla base for a smooth, creamy refreshing flavor.
Blueberry Lavender Pint
Brownie Batter Cookie Dough Pint
Burgundy Cherry Pint
Butter Pecan Pint
We don’t mess around with this classic; we use the best butter pecan syrup to create that unmistakable custard flavor and layer in roasted, salted pecan pieces for the ultimate sweet and salty combination.
Butterscotch Pint
Campfire S'mores Pint
Chocolate custard layered with homemade graham cracker crumble, mini marshmallows, and a fudge swirl!
Caramel Chai Pint
Cardamom Coffee Pint
Cardamom and freshly pulled espresso provide a complex aroma with a piney and fruity flavor.
Cherry Amaretto Pint
Cherry Pie Pint
Vanilla custard layered with our homemade graham cracker crumble and cherry pie topping
Chocolate Decadence Pint
Chocolate Oreo Pint
Chocolate custard layered with Oreo's
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Pint
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel Pint
Cinnamon Pretzel Crunch Pint
A lightly spiced cinnamon custard (similar to our churro base) and layered with a cinnamon pretzel crumble.
Coconut Pint
Dark Side Pint
Dark chocolate custard layered with chocolate flakes and a fudge swirl.
Death By Chocolate Pint
Dark chocolate custard layered with chocolate flakes and pieces of house made flourless chocolate cake
Don't Sleep Pint
An extra strong espresso custard made with Dead Sled Coffee's Never Sleep Again blend and layered with espresso flakes and espresso infused caramel... this will wake the dead!
Double Espresso Chip Pint
Frankenmint's Revenge Pint
We stitch chocolate ganache and chocolate cookie crumble into mint custard, which makes this flavor come ALIIIIIIIIIIVE!
Fudgy Flipside Pint
Chocolate custard, chocolate flakes and a caramel swirl.
Fudgy Way Pint
We make a light chocolate and malt base and layer in our amazing caramel and crisp chocolate flakes.
Malted Milkball Pint
You'll be taken back to the good ole days with this chocolate malt flavored custard layered with crushed Whoppers.
Mint Chip Pint
Mint Oreo Pint
Monster Mash Pint
Chocolate and peanut butter swirl custard, layered with M&M oatmeal cookie dough and a peanut butter drizzle.
Mud Pie in the Sky Pint
Nutty Elephant Pint
For this peanut butter lover’s flavor, we start with a vanilla base to which we add peanuts, Reese’s peanut butter cups, a peanut butter swirl, and a swirl of rich chocolate variegate.
Orange Creamsicle Pint
Oreo's in the Dark Pint
We blend jet black cocoa powder into our chocolate custard to make a semi-sweet dark chocolate custard and layer in crushed oreos.
Peanut Butter Chocolate Pint
Chocolate custard layered with peanut butter
Peppermint Candy Pint
This seasonal favorite has crushed candy cane chunks layered into peppermint custard for a peppermint double punch.
Pint of Dragula
A dark chocolate mocha custard made with Dead Sled Coffee's Hellbilly Brew and layered with a homemade chocolate cookie crumble, chocolate flakes, and chocolate ganache
Pint of Pumpkin Cheesecake
Pint of Rocky Road
Chocolate custard, layered with mini marshmallows, and almonds
Pumpkin Mayhem Pint
Pumpkin custard with pecans and salted caramel.
Pumpkin Spice Pint
Purple People Eater Pint
A purple vanilla custard layered with festive oreos and a white chocolate swirl.
Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake Pint
Black raspberry cheesecake custard layered with white chocolate chips, raspberry preserves, and our homemade graham cracker crumble!
S'mores Slasher Pint
Chocolate custard with cherry topping, graham, chocolate flakes, mini marshmallows.
Salted Karma & Cookies Pint
We layer salted caramel and Oreo's into vanilla custard!
Strawberry Pint
Specialty Quarts (by flavor)
Abracadoughbra Quart
Vanilla custard layered with a magical medley of different housemade cookie doughs!
Atomic Frozen Lazer Quart
Attack Of The Blob Quart
We have been given the recipes to the blobs! If you went to school in Crystal Lake, then you have had a peanut butter & Rice Krispie "balls". Patty gave us the goods, but the original recipe goes to Pearl. We layer this "dough" into vanilla custard. It is crispy, crunchy, gooey, and delicious!
Banana Cream Pie Quart
We puree ripe bananas into our vanilla custard and layer in pie crust pieces, which results in a flavor that tastes just like the real thing.
Birthday Cake Quart
This fun flavor is for kids of all ages. We start by mixing in vanilla cake batter with our vanilla custard and layer in heaps of rainbow sprinkles. We use a special natural coloring made from turmeric to give the yellow color from Green Mountain Flavor Company.
Black Raspberry Quart
Blueberry Cheesecake Quart
Blueberry Lavender Quart
Brownie Batter Cookie Dough Quart
Burgundy Cherry Quart
Burnt Caramel Coffee Cocoa Nib Quart
A burnt caramel espresso based custard with candied cocoa nibs layered throughout
Butter Pecan Quart
Butterscotch Quart
Campfire S'mores Quart
Chocolate custard layered with homemade graham cracker crumble, mini marshmallows, and a fudge swirl!
Caramel Chai Quart
Cardamom Coffee Quart
Cardamom and freshly pulled espresso provide a complex aroma with a piney and fruity flavor.
Cherry Amaretto Quart
Chocolate Decadence Quart
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Quart
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel Quart
Churro Quart
Cinnamon Pretzel Crunch Quart
A lightly spiced cinnamon custard (similar to our churro base) and layered with a cinnamon pretzel crumble.
Dark Side Quart
Death By Chocolate Quart
Dark chocolate custard layered with chocolate flakes and pieces of house made flourless chocolate cake
Don't Sleep Quart
An extra strong espresso custard made with Dead Sled Coffee's Never Sleep Again blend and layered with espresso flakes and espresso infused caramel... this will wake the dead!
Double Dribble Quart
Chocolate ganache and caramel are both drizzled between layers of chocolate and vanilla custard, for a swirl flavor that goes well with just about everything.
Elvis Wants S'more Quart
Extra Dark Chocolate Mocha Quart
Our dark chocolate custard (made with Blommer's chocolate) is blended with made with Colectivo Coffee fresh from Milwaukee, WI.
Frankenmint's Revenge Quart
We stitch chocolate ganache and chocolate cookie crumble into mint custard, which makes this flavor come ALIIIIIIIIIIVE!
Fudgy Flipside Quart
Chocolate custard, chocolate flakes and a caramel swirl.
Fudgy Way Quart
We make a light chocolate and malt base and layer in our amazing caramel and crisp chocolate flakes.
German Flourless Chocolate Cake Quart
Our take on German Chocolate cake starts with a chocolate base and is layered with our homemade flourless chocolate cake, pecans, coconut, and a caramel swirl.
Gf Espresso Caramel Brownie
Hi-Five Quart
Key Lime Cheesecake Quart
Malted Milkball Quart
You'll be taken back to the good ole days with this chocolate malt flavored custard layered with crushed Whoppers.
Malted Vanilla Cherry Chip Quart
A malted vanilla custard with cherry pie topping and dark chocolate flakes
Mint Chip Quart
Monster Mash Quart
Chocolate and peanut butter swirl custard, layered with M&M oatmeal cookie dough and a peanut butter drizzle.
Mud Pie In The Sky Quart
Nutty Elephant Quart
For this peanut butter lover’s flavor, we start with a vanilla base to which we add peanuts, Reese’s peanut butter cups, a peanut butter swirl, and a swirl of rich chocolate variegate.
Orange Creamsicle Quart
Oreo's in the Dark Quart
We blend jet black cocoa powder into our chocolate custard to make a semi-sweet dark chocolate custard and layer in crushed oreos.
Peanut Butter & Chocolate Quart
Peppermint Candy Quart
This seasonal favorite has crushed candy cane chunks layered into peppermint custard for a peppermint double punch.
Pie Fight Quart
Pumpkin Spice Quart
Purple People Eater Quart
A purple vanilla custard layered with festive oreos and a white chocolate swirl.
Quart of Dragula
A dark chocolate mocha custard made with Dead Sled Coffee's Hellbilly Brew and layered with a homemade chocolate cookie crumble, chocolate flakes, and chocolate ganache
Quart of Pumpkin Cheesecake
Quart of Rocky Road
Chocolate custard, layered with mini marshmallows, and almonds.
Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake Pint
Black raspberry cheesecake custard layered with white chocolate chips, raspberry preserves, and our homemade graham cracker crumble!
Root Beer Quart
S'mores Slasher Quart
Chocolate custard with cherry topping, graham, chocolate flakes, mini marshmallows.
Salted Karma & Cookies Quart
We layer salted caramel and Oreos into vanilla custard.
Spiced Caramel Donut Quart
Turtle Quart
Side of Toppings
Specialty Dairy Free Pints by Flavor
Dairy-Free Vanilla Pint
Our dairy-free "vanilla custard" is made with a coconut cream base!
Dairy-Free Single Origin Chocolate Pint
We use single origin chocolate from one of our favorite local chocolate makers.
Dairy-Free Blueberry Lavender Pint
Dairy-Free Cinnamon Pretzel Crunch Pint
A lightly spiced cinnamon coconut cream "custard" (similar to our churro base) and layered with a cinnamon pretzel crumble.
Dairy-Free Key Lime Pie Pint
Key lime infused coconut cream “custard” layered with a dairy free and gluten free graham cracker crumble
Dairy-Free Mint Chip Pint
Dairy-Free Orange Creamsicle Pint
This flavor tastes just like the classic childhood frozen treat. It is a perfect flavor to remind us of summer... and it's dairy free!
Dairy-Free Peanut Butter Pretzel Pint
Our newest made-in-house pretzel topping layered into vanilla coconut cream "custard", along with a peanut butter swirl.
Dairy-Free Peppermint Candy Pint
Smashed Peppermint Candy pieces layered in Peppermint Dairy Free (coconut cream base).
Dairy Free Cookies And Cream Pint
Dairy Free Strawberry Pint
Dairy- Free Strawberry Brownie Pint
Dairy-Free Banana Cream Pie Pint
Dairy-Free Chocolate Covered Strawberry Pint
Strawberry dairy free with layers of Askinosie dark chocolate broken bars layered in.
Dairy-Free Churro Pint
Dairy-Free Don't Sleep Pint
A strong dairy free coffee base made with Dead Sled Coffee's Never Sleep Again blend and layered with vegan/gluten free brownie bites and a vegan chocolate shell.
Dairy-Free Lemon Blueberry Pie Pint
We are taking fresh from the farm Michigan Blueberries (thanks Madoli Farms in Crystal Lake) and blending them with lemon extract into our dairy free vanilla and layer in homemade gluten-free dairy-free graham cracker crumble.
Dairy-free Lemon Blueberry Pie Pint
Dairy-Free Midnight Mint Oreo Pint
Dairy-Free Peach Cobbler Pint
Cinnamon and nutmeg dairy free custard, graham crumble and peaches.
Dairy-Free Toasted Coconut Pint
Pint of Dairy-Free Dragula
A dark chocolate mocha "custard" made with Rob Zombie's Hellbilly Brew Coffee, layered with Askinosie Chocolate bits, and DF/GF cocoa cookie crumble.
Pint of Dairy-Free Espresso Brownie Love
Pint of Dairy-Free GF German Chocolate Cake
Our dairy free single origin chocolate base layered with pecan pieces, coconut flakes, and dairy free/gluten free brownie pieces from Holcomb Hollow bakery.
Pint of Dairy-Free Hi Five
Dairy-Free peanut butter custard with Dairy-Free Pretzel crumble, peanuts, and chocolate pieces
Pint of Dairy-Free Honey Lavender
Pint of Dairy-Free Oreo's in the Dark
Pint of Dairy-Free Peanut Butter Chocolate
Pint of Dairy-Free Pumpkin
Pint of Dairy-Free Pumpkin Cheesecake
A dairy free/vegan pumpkin base layered with pieces of gluten free and dairy free cheesecake pieces from Stewarts' Cheesecakes.
Pint of Dairy-Free Strawberry
Specialty Dairy Free Quarts by Flavor
Dairy-Free Vanilla Quart
Our dairy-free "vanilla custard" is made with a coconut cream base!
DF Single Origin Chocolate Quart
We use single origin chocolate from one of our favorite local chocolate makers.
Dairy-Free Peppermint Candy Quart
Smashed Peppermint Candy pieces layered in Peppermint Dairy Free (coconut cream base).
Dairy-Free Blueberry Lavender Quart
Dairy-Free Peanut Butter Pretzel Quart
Our newest made-in-house pretzel topping layered into vanilla coconut cream "custard", along with a peanut butter swirl.
Chocolate Covered Strawberry Dairy Free Quart
Strawberry dairy free with layers of Askinosie dark chocolate broken bars layered in.
Cookies & Cream Dairy-Free Quart
Dairy Free Lemon Blueberry Pie Quart
Dairy Free Peach Cobbler Quart
Cinnamon and nutmeg dairy free custard, graham crumble and peaches.
Dairy-Free Churro Quart
Dairy-Free Mint Chip Quart
Dairy-Free Cinnamon Pretzel Crunch Quart
A lightly spiced cinnamon coconut cream "custard" (similar to our churro base) and layered with a cinnamon pretzel crumble.
Dairy-Free Don't Sleep Quart
A strong dairy free coffee base made with Dead Sled Coffee's Never Sleep Again blend and layered with vegan/gluten free brownie bites and a vegan chocolate shell.
Dairy-Free Key Lime Pie Quart
Key lime infused coconut cream “custard” layered with a dairy free and gluten free graham cracker crumble
Dairy-Free Midnight Mint Oreo Quart
Espresso Brownie Love Dairy-Free Quart
Quart of Dairy-Free Banana Cream Pie
Dairy-Free banana custard with dairy free gluten free graham cracker crumble
Quart of Dairy-Free Dragula
A dark chocolate mocha "custard" made with Rob Zombie's Hellbilly Brew Coffee, layered with Askinosie Chocolate bits, and DF/GF cocoa cookie crumble.
Quart of Dairy-Free GF German Chocolate Cake
Our dairy free single origin chocolate base layered with pecan pieces, coconut flakes, and dairy free/gluten free brownie pieces from Holcomb Hollow bakery.
Quart of Dairy-Free Hi Five
Dairy-Free peanut butter custard with homemade dairy-free pretzel crumble, peanuts and chocolate pieces
Quart of Dairy-Free Lemon Blueberry Pie
We are taking fresh from the farm Michigan Blueberries (thanks Madoli Farms in Crystal Lake) and blending them with lemon extract into our dairy free vanilla and layer in homemade gluten-free dairy-free graham cracker crumble.
Quart of Dairy-Free Orange Creamsicle
This flavor tastes just like the classic childhood frozen treat. It is a perfect flavor to remind us of summer... and it's dairy free!
Quart of Dairy-Free Oreos in the Dark
Quart of Dairy-Free Peanut Butter Chocolate
Quart of Dairy-Free Pumpkin Cheesecake
A dairy free/vegan pumpkin base layered with pieces of gluten free and dairy free cheesecake pieces from Stewarts' Cheesecakes.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Fresh frozen custard and dairy-free since 1985!
6500 Northwest Highway, Unit A, Crystal Lake, IL 60014