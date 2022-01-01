Restaurant header imageView gallery

Julie Ann's Frozen Custard

review star

No reviews yet

6500 Northwest Highway, Unit A

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Create Your Own Concrete
Create Your Own Sundae
Peanut Butter Puppy Chow Concrete

Cups and Cones

Baby Scoop

$1.00

Very small scoop of custard in a cup or baby cone

Single Scoop

$3.50

Plain scoop of custard on a cup or a cake cone

Double Scoop

$4.75

Two scoops of custard in a cup or a cake cone

Triple Scoop

$5.25

Three scoops of custard in a cup or a cake cone

Single Scoop Waffle Cone

Single Scoop Waffle Cone

$4.25

Large scoop of custard in a waffle cone

Dog Dish

$1.25

Baby scoop of vanilla custard with two dog treats.

Double Scoop Waffle Cone

$5.50

Two large scoops of custard on a waffle cone

Water Bottle

$1.00

Mistakes

$1.99

Water Cup

Plain Baby Cone

$0.25

Plain Cake Cone

$0.50

Plain Waffle Cone

$0.75

Sundae

Create Your Own Sundae

Create Your Own Sundae

$6.50

Choose your flavors and toppings.

Banana Split Sundae

$7.25

A sliced banana topped with three scoops of custard, pineapple, strawberries, and chocolate syrup.

Brownie Fudge Sundae

Brownie Fudge Sundae

$6.75

A homemade brownie and hot fudge.

Campfire S'mores Sundae

Campfire S'mores Sundae

$6.75

Homemade graham cracker crumble, vanilla or chocolate custard, hardening chocolate, marshmallow fluff, and a toasted marshmallow!

Caramel Cashew Sundae

Caramel Cashew Sundae

$6.75

Caramel and cashews

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Sundae

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Sundae

$6.75

Strawberries and hardening chocolate

Dusty Road Sundae

Dusty Road Sundae

$6.75

Hardening chocolate and malt powder.

Julie Joy Sundae

Julie Joy Sundae

$6.75

coconut, chocolate variegate, and almonds.

Key Lime Pie Sundae

Key Lime Pie Sundae

$6.75

We start with our homemade graham cracker crumble on the bottom, followed by vanilla custard, homemade key lime pie sauce, fresh whipped cream, and a sliced lime!

Monster Sundae

Monster Sundae

$5.50

Vanilla custard with sprinkles, oreo's, and gummy worms!

Peanut Butter Puppy Chow Sundae

Peanut Butter Puppy Chow Sundae

$6.75

Our puppy chow (rice chex, chocolate, and powdered sugar) with peanut butter sauce.

Raspberry Hot Fudge Sundae

Raspberry Hot Fudge Sundae

$6.75Out of stock

Raspberries and hot fudge

Strawbana Sundae

Strawbana Sundae

$6.75

sliced bananas and strawberries.

Turtle Sundae

Turtle Sundae

$6.75

Hot fudge, caramel & pecans.

Worms & Dirt Sundae

$5.50

Concretes

Create Your Own Concrete

$6.75

Choose your size, flavor, and toppings!

Attack of the Blob! Concrete

Attack of the Blob! Concrete

$6.75

Pearl's original peanut butter blob recipe (peanut butter, Rice Krispies, and chocolate chips) with peanut butter sauce.

Capn' Crunch Caramel Conrete

Capn' Crunch Caramel Conrete

$6.75

Capn' crunch cereal and a warm caramel ribbon

Devil's Dough Concrete

Devil's Dough Concrete

$6.75

Homemade double chocolate cookie dough with warm fudge

Double Dribble Concrete

Double Dribble Concrete

$6.75

Vanilla and chocolate custard with caramel and chococolate ganache

Drew's Malted Concrete

$6.75

Vanilla and chocolate custard, extra malt powder, peanut butter, and Oreo's.

Elvis Concrete

$6.75

Peanut butter, chocolate syrup, and bananas.

Mama Ganache Concrete

Mama Ganache Concrete

$6.75

Chocolate custard mixed with marshmallow fluff & chocolate ganache.

Mint Oreo Concrete

$6.75

From-scratch mint syrup blended with Oreo's and vanilla custard.

Nutella Cookie Dough Concrete

Nutella Cookie Dough Concrete

$6.75

Chunks of cookie dough and nutella

Nutty Elephant Concrete

Nutty Elephant Concrete

$6.75

Peanut butter cups, peanut butter, whole peanuts, and chocolate ganache

Peanut Butter Puppy Chow Concrete

Peanut Butter Puppy Chow Concrete

$6.75

Our puppy chow (rice chex, chocolate, and powdered sugar) with peanut butter sauce.

Raspberry Cheesecake Concrete

Raspberry Cheesecake Concrete

$6.75Out of stock

Chunks of cheesecake with raspberries

Salted Caramel Oreo Concrete

Salted Caramel Oreo Concrete

$6.75

Custard mixed with sea salted caramel and oreos

Strawbana Conrete

$6.75

Freshly sliced bananas with strawberries.

Strawberry Cheesecake Concrete

$6.75

Vanilla custard mixed with strawberries and cheesecake bites.

Shakes

Create Your Own Shake

$6.75

Choose your size, flavor, and toppings!

Boston Shake

$7.00

One topping shake with one topping sundae on top

Caramel Pretzel Shake

Caramel Pretzel Shake

$6.75

Vanilla custard blended with caramel and crushed pretzels

Classic Chocolate Shake

$6.25

Vanilla custard blended with milk and chocolate syrup

Drew's Malted Shake

$6.75

Vanilla and chocolate custard, extra malt powder, peanut butter, and Oreo's.

Elvis Shake

Elvis Shake

$6.75

Vanilla custard blended with peanut butter, chocolate syrup, and bananas.

Mint Chip Shake

Mint Chip Shake

$6.75

Vanilla custard blended with made from-scratch mint syrup blended with chocolate chips

Oreo Fudge Shake

Oreo Fudge Shake

$6.75

Vanilla custard blended with Oreo cookies and fudge

Salted Nutella Crunch Shake

Salted Nutella Crunch Shake

$6.75

Vanilla custard blended with sea salt, Nestle Crunch, and Nutella

Stawbana Shake

Stawbana Shake

$6.75

Vanilla custard blended with Strawberries and bananas.

Strawberry Shake

$6.25

Vanilla custard blended with milk and strawberry syrup

Vanilla Shake

$6.25

Vanilla custard blended with milk

Specials

Apple Cider

$1.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Shake

$6.50

We blend pumpkin purée, pumpkin spice mix, and a touch of milk with vanilla custard. Then, we top it off with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon!

Key Lime Pie Sundae

Key Lime Pie Sundae

$6.75

We start with our homemade graham cracker crumble on the bottom, followed by vanilla custard, homemade key lime pie sauce, fresh whipped cream, and a sliced lime!

Cider Donut Sandwich

$5.00Out of stock

This weekend only! Featuring Country Donuts, we sandwich a scoop of vanilla custard between a sliced apple cider donut.

Julie Bars, Sandwiches and Bananas

Single Julie Bar

Single Julie Bar

$3.00

A scoop of custard on a stick and hand-dipped in dark chocolate. Choose your flavor!

6-Pack Julie Bars

$15.00

A scoop of custard on a stick and hand-dipped in dark chocolate. Choose your flavors!

4-Pack Specialty Sandwich

4-Pack Specialty Sandwich

$13.50

Four specialty sandwiches

Single Mint Chip Specialty Sandwich

$3.50

A large scoop of mint custard sandwiched between two locally baked (Uprising Bakery) dark chocolate cookies with a layer of fudge.

Single Raspberry Fudge Specialty Sandwich

$3.50

A large scoop of black raspberry custard sandwiched between two locally baked (Uprising Bakery) dark chocolate cookies with a layer of fudge.

Single Cookie Dough Specialty Sandwich

$3.50

A large scoop of vanilla and chocolate blended custard sandwiched between two locally made (Uprising Bakery) cookie dough cookies.

Single Salted Caramel Oreo Specialty Sandwich

Single Salted Caramel Oreo Specialty Sandwich

$3.75

A large scoop of salted caramel and Oreo custard sandwiched between two locally baked (Uprising Bakery) dark chocolate cookies, half-dipped in hardening chocolate.

4-Pack Vanilla Sandwiches

$10.00

4 of our vanilla custard sandwiches

Single Vanilla Sandwich

$3.00

Scoop of vanilla custard between two homemade chocolate devil's dough cookies.

Dark Chocolate Banana

$2.75

Frozen banana on a stick and dipped in dark chocolate

6-pack Frozen Banana

$15.00Out of stock

6 Chocolate Bananas

Bananarama

$3.00

Freshly Packed Pints and Quarts

Vanilla Pint

$5.00

16 oz packed vanilla or chocolate custard

Vanilla Quart

$7.50

32 oz packed vanilla or chocolate custard

Chocolate Pint

$5.00

Chocolate Quart

$7.50

Flavor of the Day Pint

$6.25

16 oz specialty custard

Flavor of the Day Quart

$9.75

32 oz specialty custard

Dairy-Free Flavor of the Day Pint

$6.75

16 oz of our coconut-based "custard"

Dairy-Free Flavor of the Day Quart

$10.25

32 oz of our coconut-based "custard"

Specialty Pints (by flavor)

Attack Of The Blob Pint

$6.25

We have been given the recipes to the blobs! If you went to school in Crystal Lake, then you have had a peanut butter & Rice Krispie "balls". Patty gave us the goods, but the original recipe goes to Pearl. We layer this "dough" into vanilla custard. It is crispy, crunchy, gooey, and delicious!

Banana Cream Pie Pint

$6.25

We puree ripe bananas into our vanilla custard and layer in pie crust pieces, which results in a flavor that tastes just like the real thing.

Birthday Cake Pint

$6.25

This fun flavor is for kids of all ages. We start by mixing in vanilla cake batter with our vanilla custard and layer in heaps of rainbow sprinkles. We use a special natural coloring made from turmeric to give the yellow color from Green Mountain Flavor Company.

Black Licorice Pint

$6.25

Black Raspberry Pint

$6.25

Fresh, black raspberry puree is mixed into our vanilla base for a smooth, creamy refreshing flavor.

Blueberry Lavender Pint

$6.25

Brownie Batter Cookie Dough Pint

$6.25Out of stock

Burgundy Cherry Pint

$6.25

Butter Pecan Pint

$6.25

We don’t mess around with this classic; we use the best butter pecan syrup to create that unmistakable custard flavor and layer in roasted, salted pecan pieces for the ultimate sweet and salty combination.

Butterscotch Pint

$6.25Out of stock

Campfire S'mores Pint

$6.25

Chocolate custard layered with homemade graham cracker crumble, mini marshmallows, and a fudge swirl!

Caramel Chai Pint

$6.25

Cardamom Coffee Pint

$6.25

Cardamom and freshly pulled espresso provide a complex aroma with a piney and fruity flavor.

Cherry Amaretto Pint

$6.25Out of stock

Cherry Pie Pint

$6.25

Vanilla custard layered with our homemade graham cracker crumble and cherry pie topping

Chocolate Decadence Pint

$6.25

Chocolate Oreo Pint

$6.25

Chocolate custard layered with Oreo's

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Pint

$6.25

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel Pint

$6.25

Cinnamon Pretzel Crunch Pint

$6.25

A lightly spiced cinnamon custard (similar to our churro base) and layered with a cinnamon pretzel crumble.

Coconut Pint

$6.25

Dark Side Pint

$6.25Out of stock

Dark chocolate custard layered with chocolate flakes and a fudge swirl.

Death By Chocolate Pint

$6.25

Dark chocolate custard layered with chocolate flakes and pieces of house made flourless chocolate cake

Don't Sleep Pint

$6.25Out of stock

An extra strong espresso custard made with Dead Sled Coffee's Never Sleep Again blend and layered with espresso flakes and espresso infused caramel... this will wake the dead!

Double Espresso Chip Pint

$6.25

Frankenmint's Revenge Pint

$6.25Out of stock

We stitch chocolate ganache and chocolate cookie crumble into mint custard, which makes this flavor come ALIIIIIIIIIIVE!

Fudgy Flipside Pint

$6.25

Chocolate custard, chocolate flakes and a caramel swirl.

Fudgy Way Pint

$6.25

We make a light chocolate and malt base and layer in our amazing caramel and crisp chocolate flakes.

Malted Milkball Pint

$6.25

You'll be taken back to the good ole days with this chocolate malt flavored custard layered with crushed Whoppers.

Mint Chip Pint

$6.25Out of stock

Mint Oreo Pint

$6.25Out of stock

Monster Mash Pint

$6.25Out of stock

Chocolate and peanut butter swirl custard, layered with M&M oatmeal cookie dough and a peanut butter drizzle.

Mud Pie in the Sky Pint

$6.25

Nutty Elephant Pint

$6.25

For this peanut butter lover’s flavor, we start with a vanilla base to which we add peanuts, Reese’s peanut butter cups, a peanut butter swirl, and a swirl of rich chocolate variegate.

Orange Creamsicle Pint

$6.25Out of stock

Oreo's in the Dark Pint

$6.25

We blend jet black cocoa powder into our chocolate custard to make a semi-sweet dark chocolate custard and layer in crushed oreos.

Peanut Butter Chocolate Pint

$6.25

Chocolate custard layered with peanut butter

Peppermint Candy Pint

$6.25

This seasonal favorite has crushed candy cane chunks layered into peppermint custard for a peppermint double punch.

Pint of Dragula

$6.25

A dark chocolate mocha custard made with Dead Sled Coffee's Hellbilly Brew and layered with a homemade chocolate cookie crumble, chocolate flakes, and chocolate ganache

Pint of Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.25Out of stock

Pint of Rocky Road

$6.25Out of stock

Chocolate custard, layered with mini marshmallows, and almonds

Pumpkin Mayhem Pint

$6.25

Pumpkin custard with pecans and salted caramel.

Pumpkin Spice Pint

$6.25

Purple People Eater Pint

$6.25Out of stock

A purple vanilla custard layered with festive oreos and a white chocolate swirl.

Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake Pint

$6.25

Black raspberry cheesecake custard layered with white chocolate chips, raspberry preserves, and our homemade graham cracker crumble!

S'mores Slasher Pint

$6.25Out of stock

Chocolate custard with cherry topping, graham, chocolate flakes, mini marshmallows.

Salted Karma & Cookies Pint

$6.25

We layer salted caramel and Oreo's into vanilla custard!

Strawberry Pint

$6.25Out of stock

Specialty Quarts (by flavor)

Abracadoughbra Quart

$9.75Out of stock

Vanilla custard layered with a magical medley of different housemade cookie doughs!

Atomic Frozen Lazer Quart

$9.75Out of stock

Attack Of The Blob Quart

$9.75Out of stock

We have been given the recipes to the blobs! If you went to school in Crystal Lake, then you have had a peanut butter & Rice Krispie "balls". Patty gave us the goods, but the original recipe goes to Pearl. We layer this "dough" into vanilla custard. It is crispy, crunchy, gooey, and delicious!

Banana Cream Pie Quart

$9.75Out of stock

We puree ripe bananas into our vanilla custard and layer in pie crust pieces, which results in a flavor that tastes just like the real thing.

Birthday Cake Quart

$9.75

This fun flavor is for kids of all ages. We start by mixing in vanilla cake batter with our vanilla custard and layer in heaps of rainbow sprinkles. We use a special natural coloring made from turmeric to give the yellow color from Green Mountain Flavor Company.

Black Raspberry Quart

$9.75Out of stock

Blueberry Cheesecake Quart

$9.75Out of stock

Blueberry Lavender Quart

$9.75Out of stock

Brownie Batter Cookie Dough Quart

$9.75Out of stock

Burgundy Cherry Quart

$9.75

Burnt Caramel Coffee Cocoa Nib Quart

$9.75Out of stock

A burnt caramel espresso based custard with candied cocoa nibs layered throughout

Butter Pecan Quart

$9.75Out of stock

Butterscotch Quart

$9.75Out of stock

Campfire S'mores Quart

$9.75

Chocolate custard layered with homemade graham cracker crumble, mini marshmallows, and a fudge swirl!

Caramel Chai Quart

Cardamom Coffee Quart

$9.75Out of stock

Cardamom and freshly pulled espresso provide a complex aroma with a piney and fruity flavor.

Cherry Amaretto Quart

$9.75Out of stock

Chocolate Decadence Quart

$9.75Out of stock

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Quart

$9.75Out of stock

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel Quart

$9.75Out of stock

Churro Quart

$9.75Out of stock

Cinnamon Pretzel Crunch Quart

$9.75

A lightly spiced cinnamon custard (similar to our churro base) and layered with a cinnamon pretzel crumble.

Dark Side Quart

$9.75Out of stock

Death By Chocolate Quart

$9.75Out of stock

Dark chocolate custard layered with chocolate flakes and pieces of house made flourless chocolate cake

Don't Sleep Quart

$9.75Out of stock

An extra strong espresso custard made with Dead Sled Coffee's Never Sleep Again blend and layered with espresso flakes and espresso infused caramel... this will wake the dead!

Double Dribble Quart

$9.75Out of stock

Chocolate ganache and caramel are both drizzled between layers of chocolate and vanilla custard, for a swirl flavor that goes well with just about everything.

Elvis Wants S'more Quart

$9.75Out of stock

Extra Dark Chocolate Mocha Quart

$9.75Out of stock

Our dark chocolate custard (made with Blommer's chocolate) is blended with made with Colectivo Coffee fresh from Milwaukee, WI.

Frankenmint's Revenge Quart

$9.75Out of stock

We stitch chocolate ganache and chocolate cookie crumble into mint custard, which makes this flavor come ALIIIIIIIIIIVE!

Fudgy Flipside Quart

$9.75Out of stock

Chocolate custard, chocolate flakes and a caramel swirl.

Fudgy Way Quart

$9.75Out of stock

We make a light chocolate and malt base and layer in our amazing caramel and crisp chocolate flakes.

German Flourless Chocolate Cake Quart

$9.75Out of stock

Our take on German Chocolate cake starts with a chocolate base and is layered with our homemade flourless chocolate cake, pecans, coconut, and a caramel swirl.

Gf Espresso Caramel Brownie

$9.75Out of stock

Hi-Five Quart

$9.75Out of stock

Key Lime Cheesecake Quart

$9.75Out of stock

Malted Milkball Quart

$9.75Out of stock

You'll be taken back to the good ole days with this chocolate malt flavored custard layered with crushed Whoppers.

Malted Vanilla Cherry Chip Quart

$9.75Out of stock

A malted vanilla custard with cherry pie topping and dark chocolate flakes

Mint Chip Quart

$9.75Out of stock

Monster Mash Quart

$9.75Out of stock

Chocolate and peanut butter swirl custard, layered with M&M oatmeal cookie dough and a peanut butter drizzle.

Mud Pie In The Sky Quart

$9.75

Nutty Elephant Quart

$9.75

For this peanut butter lover’s flavor, we start with a vanilla base to which we add peanuts, Reese’s peanut butter cups, a peanut butter swirl, and a swirl of rich chocolate variegate.

Orange Creamsicle Quart

$9.75Out of stock

Oreo's in the Dark Quart

$9.75Out of stock

We blend jet black cocoa powder into our chocolate custard to make a semi-sweet dark chocolate custard and layer in crushed oreos.

Peanut Butter & Chocolate Quart

$9.75Out of stock

Peppermint Candy Quart

$9.75

This seasonal favorite has crushed candy cane chunks layered into peppermint custard for a peppermint double punch.

Pie Fight Quart

$9.75Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice Quart

$9.75

Purple People Eater Quart

$9.75Out of stock

A purple vanilla custard layered with festive oreos and a white chocolate swirl.

Quart of Dragula

$9.75Out of stock

A dark chocolate mocha custard made with Dead Sled Coffee's Hellbilly Brew and layered with a homemade chocolate cookie crumble, chocolate flakes, and chocolate ganache

Quart of Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.75Out of stock

Quart of Rocky Road

$9.75Out of stock

Chocolate custard, layered with mini marshmallows, and almonds.

Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake Pint

$9.75

Black raspberry cheesecake custard layered with white chocolate chips, raspberry preserves, and our homemade graham cracker crumble!

Root Beer Quart

$9.75Out of stock

S'mores Slasher Quart

$9.75Out of stock

Chocolate custard with cherry topping, graham, chocolate flakes, mini marshmallows.

Salted Karma & Cookies Quart

$9.75Out of stock

We layer salted caramel and Oreos into vanilla custard.

Spiced Caramel Donut Quart

$9.75Out of stock

Turtle Quart

$9.75Out of stock

Side of Toppings

Small Portion

$0.50

Specialty Dairy Free Pints by Flavor

Dairy-Free Vanilla Pint

$6.75

Our dairy-free "vanilla custard" is made with a coconut cream base!

Dairy-Free Single Origin Chocolate Pint

$6.75

We use single origin chocolate from one of our favorite local chocolate makers.

Dairy-Free Blueberry Lavender Pint

$6.75

Dairy-Free Cinnamon Pretzel Crunch Pint

$6.75

A lightly spiced cinnamon coconut cream "custard" (similar to our churro base) and layered with a cinnamon pretzel crumble.

Dairy-Free Key Lime Pie Pint

$6.75

Key lime infused coconut cream “custard” layered with a dairy free and gluten free graham cracker crumble

Dairy-Free Mint Chip Pint

$6.75

Dairy-Free Orange Creamsicle Pint

$6.75

This flavor tastes just like the classic childhood frozen treat. It is a perfect flavor to remind us of summer... and it's dairy free!

Dairy-Free Peanut Butter Pretzel Pint

$6.75

Our newest made-in-house pretzel topping layered into vanilla coconut cream "custard", along with a peanut butter swirl.

Dairy-Free Peppermint Candy Pint

$6.75

Smashed Peppermint Candy pieces layered in Peppermint Dairy Free (coconut cream base).

Dairy Free Cookies And Cream Pint

$6.75Out of stock

Dairy Free Strawberry Pint

$6.75Out of stock

Dairy- Free Strawberry Brownie Pint

$6.75Out of stock

Dairy-Free Banana Cream Pie Pint

$6.75Out of stock

Dairy-Free Chocolate Covered Strawberry Pint

$6.75Out of stock

Strawberry dairy free with layers of Askinosie dark chocolate broken bars layered in.

Dairy-Free Churro Pint

$6.75Out of stock

Dairy-Free Don't Sleep Pint

$6.75Out of stock

A strong dairy free coffee base made with Dead Sled Coffee's Never Sleep Again blend and layered with vegan/gluten free brownie bites and a vegan chocolate shell.

Dairy-Free Lemon Blueberry Pie Pint

$6.75Out of stock

We are taking fresh from the farm Michigan Blueberries (thanks Madoli Farms in Crystal Lake) and blending them with lemon extract into our dairy free vanilla and layer in homemade gluten-free dairy-free graham cracker crumble.

Dairy-free Lemon Blueberry Pie Pint

$6.75Out of stock

Dairy-Free Midnight Mint Oreo Pint

$6.75Out of stock

Dairy-Free Peach Cobbler Pint

$6.75Out of stock

Cinnamon and nutmeg dairy free custard, graham crumble and peaches.

Dairy-Free Toasted Coconut Pint

$6.75Out of stock

Pint of Dairy-Free Dragula

$6.75Out of stock

A dark chocolate mocha "custard" made with Rob Zombie's Hellbilly Brew Coffee, layered with Askinosie Chocolate bits, and DF/GF cocoa cookie crumble.

Pint of Dairy-Free Espresso Brownie Love

$6.75Out of stock

Pint of Dairy-Free GF German Chocolate Cake

$6.75Out of stock

Our dairy free single origin chocolate base layered with pecan pieces, coconut flakes, and dairy free/gluten free brownie pieces from Holcomb Hollow bakery.

Pint of Dairy-Free Hi Five

$6.75Out of stock

Dairy-Free peanut butter custard with Dairy-Free Pretzel crumble, peanuts, and chocolate pieces

Pint of Dairy-Free Honey Lavender

$6.75Out of stock

Pint of Dairy-Free Oreo's in the Dark

$6.75Out of stock

Pint of Dairy-Free Peanut Butter Chocolate

$6.75Out of stock

Pint of Dairy-Free Pumpkin

$6.75Out of stock

Pint of Dairy-Free Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.75Out of stock

A dairy free/vegan pumpkin base layered with pieces of gluten free and dairy free cheesecake pieces from Stewarts' Cheesecakes.

Pint of Dairy-Free Strawberry

$6.75Out of stock

Specialty Dairy Free Quarts by Flavor

Dairy-Free Vanilla Quart

$10.25

Our dairy-free "vanilla custard" is made with a coconut cream base!

DF Single Origin Chocolate Quart

$10.25Out of stock

We use single origin chocolate from one of our favorite local chocolate makers.

Dairy-Free Peppermint Candy Quart

$10.25

Smashed Peppermint Candy pieces layered in Peppermint Dairy Free (coconut cream base).

Dairy-Free Blueberry Lavender Quart

$10.25

Dairy-Free Peanut Butter Pretzel Quart

$10.25

Our newest made-in-house pretzel topping layered into vanilla coconut cream "custard", along with a peanut butter swirl.

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Dairy Free Quart

$10.25Out of stock

Strawberry dairy free with layers of Askinosie dark chocolate broken bars layered in.

Cookies & Cream Dairy-Free Quart

$10.25Out of stock

Dairy Free Lemon Blueberry Pie Quart

$10.25Out of stock

Dairy Free Peach Cobbler Quart

$10.25Out of stock

Cinnamon and nutmeg dairy free custard, graham crumble and peaches.

Dairy-Free Churro Quart

$10.25Out of stock

Dairy-Free Mint Chip Quart

$10.25

Dairy-Free Cinnamon Pretzel Crunch Quart

$10.25Out of stock

A lightly spiced cinnamon coconut cream "custard" (similar to our churro base) and layered with a cinnamon pretzel crumble.

Dairy-Free Don't Sleep Quart

$10.25Out of stock

A strong dairy free coffee base made with Dead Sled Coffee's Never Sleep Again blend and layered with vegan/gluten free brownie bites and a vegan chocolate shell.

Dairy-Free Key Lime Pie Quart

$10.25Out of stock

Key lime infused coconut cream “custard” layered with a dairy free and gluten free graham cracker crumble

Dairy-Free Midnight Mint Oreo Quart

$10.25Out of stock

Espresso Brownie Love Dairy-Free Quart

$10.25Out of stock

Quart of Dairy-Free Banana Cream Pie

$10.25Out of stock

Dairy-Free banana custard with dairy free gluten free graham cracker crumble

Quart of Dairy-Free Dragula

$10.25Out of stock

A dark chocolate mocha "custard" made with Rob Zombie's Hellbilly Brew Coffee, layered with Askinosie Chocolate bits, and DF/GF cocoa cookie crumble.

Quart of Dairy-Free GF German Chocolate Cake

$10.25Out of stock

Our dairy free single origin chocolate base layered with pecan pieces, coconut flakes, and dairy free/gluten free brownie pieces from Holcomb Hollow bakery.

Quart of Dairy-Free Hi Five

$10.25Out of stock

Dairy-Free peanut butter custard with homemade dairy-free pretzel crumble, peanuts and chocolate pieces

Quart of Dairy-Free Lemon Blueberry Pie

$10.25Out of stock

We are taking fresh from the farm Michigan Blueberries (thanks Madoli Farms in Crystal Lake) and blending them with lemon extract into our dairy free vanilla and layer in homemade gluten-free dairy-free graham cracker crumble.

Quart of Dairy-Free Orange Creamsicle

$10.25Out of stock

This flavor tastes just like the classic childhood frozen treat. It is a perfect flavor to remind us of summer... and it's dairy free!

Quart of Dairy-Free Oreos in the Dark

$10.25Out of stock

Quart of Dairy-Free Peanut Butter Chocolate

$10.25Out of stock

Quart of Dairy-Free Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.25Out of stock

A dairy free/vegan pumpkin base layered with pieces of gluten free and dairy free cheesecake pieces from Stewarts' Cheesecakes.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh frozen custard and dairy-free since 1985!

Website

Location

6500 Northwest Highway, Unit A, Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Jude's Cocktail & Nosh
orange starNo Reviews
19 Williams St Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Benedicts La Strata
orange starNo Reviews
40 N Williams Street, Unit F Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 1,149
110 N Main St. Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
The Cottage Pub
orange star4.4 • 1,566
6 E Crystal Lake Ave Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Cafe Olympic
orange star4.7 • 889
90 N Williams St Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Benedict's La Strata
orange starNo Reviews
40 N. Williams Street Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Crystal Lake

The Cottage Pub
orange star4.4 • 1,566
6 E Crystal Lake Ave Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Georgio's Pizza - Crystal Lake
orange star4.5 • 1,166
75 E Woodstock St Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 1,149
110 N Main St. Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Cafe Olympic
orange star4.7 • 889
90 N Williams St Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Tony's Cafe- Crystal Lake, Il.
orange star4.5 • 779
1030 McHenry Ave crystal lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Taste of Benedict's
orange star4.5 • 6
35 N Williams St Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Crystal Lake
Algonquin
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Huntley
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Mchenry
review star
Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)
Carpentersville
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Dundee
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Wauconda
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Barrington
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Lake Zurich
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston