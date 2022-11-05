Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean

Vine & Plate Wine Bar + Provisions

review star

No reviews yet

414 W. Virginia Street

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Monte Cristo Sliders
Charcuterie Board
Baked Goat Cheese

Specials

White Bean Turkey Chili

$8.00

Shared Plates

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$23.00+

3 meats, 3 cheeses, Marcona Almonds & walnut mix, fig jam, marinated olives, crackers, fresh fruit.

Sirloin Bavette Steak 8 oz.

Sirloin Bavette Steak 8 oz.

$22.00

Chimichurri sauce, garlic crostini.

Free Range Australian Lamb Lollipops with Parsnip Puree

Free Range Australian Lamb Lollipops with Parsnip Puree

$28.00

Two Free range Australian Lamb Lollipops with Asian Glaze and Parsnip Puree

Cacio E Pepe Gnocchi

Cacio E Pepe Gnocchi

$16.00

Gnocchi, smoked pecorino, parmesan, fresh cracked pepper.

Salmon Quinoa Bowl

$23.00

Tomato, red onion, cucumber, feta cheese, salmon fillet with Mediterranean spices, arugula, and a balsamic vinaigrette drizzle.

Patatas Bravas

Patatas Bravas

$11.00

Roasted potatoes, garlic aioli-spicy bravas sauce.

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$12.00

House made chickpea hummus topped with feta served with cucumbers, carrots, celery, and toasted pita bread.

Baked Brie with Toasted Almonds and Honey

Baked Brie with Toasted Almonds and Honey

$16.00

Served with sliced apple and garlic crostini.

Baked Goat Cheese

Baked Goat Cheese

$15.00

Tomato thyme marinara, toasted ciabatta.

Crispy Organic Chicken Wings

Crispy Organic Chicken Wings

$14.00+

$2 off every Tuesday! Type in promo Code wingtuesday. Whole wings, choice of garlic-pecorino-Romano, spicy Korean, or honey bbq sauce, carrots, celery Regular-Four whole wings Large-Six whole wings.

Vegan Scallops

Vegan Scallops

$12.00

Trumpet mushrooms with sauteed spinach over quinoa. Vegan

Shrimp Avocado Bake on Rice

Shrimp Avocado Bake on Rice

$16.00

Lightly spiced shrimp, chihuahua cheese, cilantro, crispy tortilla strips, avocado, on Mexican rice.

Flatbreads

Honey BBQ Flatbread Pizza

Honey BBQ Flatbread Pizza

$14.00

Honey BBQ sauce, chicken breast, fontina cheese, caramelized red onion, cilantro on Naan bread

Spinach Flatbread Pizza

Spinach Flatbread Pizza

$15.00

Personal size. Pear, red onion, spinach, gorgonzola, honey.

Steak and Chimichurri Flat Bread

Steak and Chimichurri Flat Bread

$16.00

Chimichurri sauce, mushroom, red onion, steak, fontina cheese, cilantro.

GF Arugula Goat Cheese Flatbread

$14.00

Herbed goat cheese, grape tomato, red onion, arugula, white balsamic vinaigrette.

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Med Flatbread

$14.00

Sandwiches

Grass Fed Ribeye Steak, Lemon Pepper Mayo, Goat Cheese, Tomato, Arugula
The Little Burger

The Little Burger

$15.00

Chili fig jam and brie on a mini brioche bun. 3 count.

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Grass Fed Sirloin Steak, Lemon Pepper Mayo, Goat Cheese, Arugula, Tomato, Mushroom, on Sourdough baguette.

Caprese Panini

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato, lemon pepper mayo, balsamic fig drizzle on country sourdough

Monte Cristo Sliders

Monte Cristo Sliders

$10.00+

Oven-roasted turkey breast, Black Forest Ham, Swiss cheese, mayo, Dijon mustard, apple on Hawaiian buns. 5 ct.

Cuban Sliders

$10.00+

Cuban Sliders with ham, pork carnitas, Swiss cheese, Mayo, Dijon mustard, and pickle. 5 ct.

Tacos

Grass Fed Sirloin Steak Street Tacos

$16.00

White onion, salsa verde, queso fresco, cilantro 3 ct.

Veggie Tacos

Veggie Tacos

$12.00

Roasted Broccoli Tacos with fresh avocado and mango salsa. Comes with 3 tacos.

Heritage Pork Carnitas Tacos

$15.00

Pulled pork, white onion, salsa verde, cilantro, on a corn tortilla, 3ct.

Salads

Citrus Avocado Chicken Salad

Citrus Avocado Chicken Salad

$17.00

Spring mix, nectarines, orange, avocado, goat cheese, tomato, red onion, cucumber, sunflower seeds, shredded chicken breast

Steak Salad

$18.00

Mixed greens, fresh pear, red onion, tomato, cucumber, pecans, rib eye steak

Salmon Salad

$20.00

Salmon, mixed greens, red onion, pickled beets, strawberries, goat cheese, avocado.

Soups & Sides

Soup Of The Day

$6.00Out of stock
Creamy Asparagus Soup

Creamy Asparagus Soup

$6.00

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Sautéed red onions, balsamic fig glaze.

Garden Salad

$4.00

Spring greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion. Choice of balsamic vinaigrette or ranch.

Garlic Crostini

$3.00

$ Add Chicken

$4.00

$ Add Steak

$8.00

Dessert

Cinnamon Apple Puff Pastry

Cinnamon Apple Puff Pastry

$7.00
Flourless Chocolate Cake

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Gluten free flourless chocolate cake with fresh Chantilly creme and raspberry coulis.

Red Wine (Must Be 21 To Order)

Stoller Pinot Noir

Stoller Pinot Noir

$24.00

Willamette Valley, Oregon, Bottle. Complex, cherries, sweet raspberry, elegant finish.

Valravn Zinfandel

Valravn Zinfandel

$22.00

Sonoma County, California. Rich with flavors of raspberry, blackberry compote, & hints of licorice-laced black pepper

Shotfire Shiraz

Shotfire Shiraz

$25.00

Barossa, Australia. Rich, layered, mocha/chocolate overtones to the black berry fruits.

Sidekick Cabernet

Sidekick Cabernet

$20.00

Rich and bold with touches of cedar, ripe plum, and dark berries.

Turnbull Cabernet Sauvignon

Turnbull Cabernet Sauvignon

$70.00

Napa Valley, California. Dusted blackberries, plums, and dark fruit tones coalesce into a wide expanse of engaging freshness and vibrancy.

Barnard Griffin Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00

Columbia Valley, Washington. Alluring dark berry & cherry flavors are nicely highlighted by toasty oak, vanilla & orange zest notes, rich & concentrated.

Terredora di Paolo Aglianico Campania

$22.00

Italy. Notes of black cherry, wild blackberry, and plum fruit with a spicy toasted overtone.

Golden Pinot Noir

$16.00

La Madrid Cabernet Franc Reserva

$22.00

Region | Argentina. Aromas of spicy, leather and offer flavors of dark cherry, black plum, and chocolate.

Leone de Castris

$20.00

Medaglione' Primitivo Salento. Region | Puglia, Italy. Deep red wine with an intense nose of blackberry and plum, the mouth is warm, velvety & balanced.

Sierra Cantabria Seleccion 2018

$19.00

Rioja, Spain. Aroma of red fruits (strawberry) in good intensity in conjunction with spice, vanilla, and oak notes, the palate it is fresh, soft, balanced & light toast.

Roccaperciata Nero D’avola 2019

$23.00

Region | Italy. Fragrant with plum, blackberries, black cherries, and dark chocolate. It has an assertive character on the palate

White Wine (Must Be 21 To Order)

Elena Walch Pinot Grigio

$21.00

Region | Alto Adige, Italy. Well structured with mild acidity with scents of apples and pears.

Presqu’ile Chardonnay

Presqu’ile Chardonnay

$25.00

Santa Maria Valley, California. Fresh melon, peach and honeysuckle on the fragrant nose, picks up smoke and spice nuances.

McNab Chardonnay

McNab Chardonnay

$22.00

California. Hint of toasty oak, aromas of candied apple & lemon zest, pears poached with baking spices.

Three Brooms Sauvignon Blanc

Three Brooms Sauvignon Blanc

$21.00

Marlborough, New Zealand, Bottle. Ripe passion fruit, gooseberry, white grapefruit, zest of sweet limes, grass and sweet herbs. This is great example of New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc that’s beautifully balanced and bright.

Fess Parker Riesling

Fess Parker Riesling

$20.00

Santa Barbara, California a refreshing, off-dry wine with prominent peach, apricot and melon aromas and flavor.

Big Salt White Blend

Big Salt White Blend

$23.00

Oregon. Fresh, dry, breezy, floral orange aromas lead into a saline wine with a mix of cucumber, apple and green melon flavors.

Pitars Sauvignon 2019

$20.00

Region | Friuli, Italy. Intense aroma of tomato leaves, sage, melon, tropical fruits, aromatic and long on the palate, good acidity, slightly dry.

Sparkling & Rose Wine (Must Be 21 To Order)

Le Grand Courtage Blanc de Blanc Brut

$11.00+

A delicate balance of dryness and acidity lingers with flavors of Meyer lemon, honeydew & soft floral notes. Crisp, light, refreshing with baby bubbles. Great length.

Marenco Strev Moscato d’Asti

$19.00

Italy. Intense aromas of citrus, apricot, fig and orange blossom, taste is pleasantly sweet and aromatic.

Living Coral Sparkling Rose

Living Coral Sparkling Rose

$19.00

Pleasantly fruity bouquet, the wine overflows with luscious sweetness and concentrated fruit flavors of nectarines and peaches balanced by a vibrant acidity.

Le Pianure Prosecco Split

$8.00

Prosecco Extra-Dry Millesimato DOC – 2019 from Italy. Rich bouquet is redolent of floral essences and emphatic impressions of apple and peach, with a subtle touch of citrus

Bitch Bubbly Split

$8.00

Australia. Cherry, watermelon and creme brulee on the nose, slightly tart notes of raspberry, black cherry & grapefruit.

You Are Beautiful Sparkling Brut Rosé

$22.00

Super dry with refreshing acidity and juicy berry notes.

Portal da Calcada Rose

Portal da Calcada Rose

$16.00

Region | Portugal. Subtle fruity notes and red berry aroma. It has a vivid minerality that results in very fresh, attractive wine.

Valforte Rose

$19.00

Region | Italy. Tones of strawberry and cherry. Fresh on the palate, with slightly acidic aftertaste and notes of fresh red berries.

Cocktails & Beer To-Go (Must Be 21 To Order)

Strawberry Basil Margarita

$12.00

Tequila, fresh strawberries & basil.

Old Fashioned

$10.00

French 75

$12.00

Tanqueray Gin, Lemon juice, champagne.

White Cosmo Martini

$10.00

Citrus Vodka, White Cranberry Juice, Cointreau, Lemon.

New York Sour Port Cocktail

$12.00

Bourbon, lemon juice, simple syrup, tawny port float.

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

The Vine Margarita

$12.00

Mozart Chocolate Martini

$14.00
Modelo Especial

Modelo Especial

$3.00
Blue Moon

Blue Moon

$3.00

Can, Belgian White, AVB 5.4%

Summer Shandy

$4.00
Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$3.00

AVB 4.2%

PBR

$2.50

Tallboy can, Pabst Blue Ribbon, AVB 4.74%

Vine Club Membership

Vine Club Membership - 1 Bottle a Month

Vine Club Membership - 1 Bottle a Month

$59.99+

Vine Club is our monthly wine subscription. Get wines from around the world while supporting a small local business. Your choice of 1 or 2 bottles a month, all curated by us. For a full description of what your membership will include or to subscribe on a month-to-month basis head to thevineandplate.com/vine-club. If this subscription is a gift, please include the gift recipient’s first and last name, as well as their email and phone number, in the special instructions box. This is so we can contact them each month when their wine is ready to be picked up. Also please specify what month you would like the subscription to begin. If you have any questions or to subscribe over the phone give us a call at 815.893.0325

Vine Club Membership - 2 Bottles a Month

Vine Club Membership - 2 Bottles a Month

$119.99+

Vine Club is our monthly wine subscription. Get wines from around the world while supporting a small local business. Your choice of 1 or 2 bottles a month, all curated by us. For a full description of what your membership will include or to subscribe on a month-to-month basis head to thevineandplate.com/vine-club. If this subscription is a gift, please include the gift recipient’s first and last name, as well as their email and phone number, in the special instructions box. This is so we can contact them each month when their wine is ready to be picked up. Also please specify what month you would like the subscription to begin. If you have any questions or to subscribe over the phone give us a call at 815.893.0325

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving globally inspired cuisine and wines from around the world

Website

Location

414 W. Virginia Street, Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Directions

Gallery
Vine & Plate image
Vine & Plate image
Vine & Plate image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Cottage Pub
orange star4.4 • 1,566
6 E Crystal Lake Ave Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Cafe Olympic
orange star4.7 • 889
90 N Williams St Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Cantina 52
orange starNo Reviews
52 Brink Street Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Bullseye Pub & Eatery - Algonquin
orange star4.2 • 270
119 S Main St. Algonquin, IL 60102
View restaurantnext
Niko's Red Mill Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1
1040 Lake Avenue Woodstock, IL 60098
View restaurantnext
Sofie's Whiskey and Wine - Woodstock, IL
orange starNo Reviews
150 S Eastwood Dr. Woodstock, IL 60098
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Crystal Lake

The Cottage Pub
orange star4.4 • 1,566
6 E Crystal Lake Ave Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Georgio's Pizza - Crystal Lake
orange star4.5 • 1,166
75 E Woodstock St Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 1,149
110 N Main St. Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Cafe Olympic
orange star4.7 • 889
90 N Williams St Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Tony's Cafe- Crystal Lake, Il.
orange star4.5 • 779
1030 McHenry Ave crystal lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Taste of Benedict's
orange star4.5 • 6
35 N Williams St Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Crystal Lake
Algonquin
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Huntley
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Mchenry
review star
Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)
Carpentersville
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Dundee
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Wauconda
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Barrington
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Lake Zurich
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston