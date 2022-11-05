Vine & Plate Wine Bar + Provisions

Vine Club Membership - 2 Bottles a Month

$119.99 +

Vine Club is our monthly wine subscription. Get wines from around the world while supporting a small local business. Your choice of 1 or 2 bottles a month, all curated by us. For a full description of what your membership will include or to subscribe on a month-to-month basis head to thevineandplate.com/vine-club. If this subscription is a gift, please include the gift recipient’s first and last name, as well as their email and phone number, in the special instructions box. This is so we can contact them each month when their wine is ready to be picked up. Also please specify what month you would like the subscription to begin. If you have any questions or to subscribe over the phone give us a call at 815.893.0325