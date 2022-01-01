Crystal Lake bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Crystal Lake
More about Jude's Cocktail & Nosh
Jude's Cocktail & Nosh
19 Williams St, Crystal Lake
|Popular items
|Ramen
|$7.00
|Falafel
|$9.00
|Avocado Caprese Salad
|$8.00
More about The Cottage Pub
PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
The Cottage Pub
6 E Crystal Lake Ave, Crystal Lake
|Popular items
|Cheese Balls
|$9.99
|The Original
|$9.99
|Large Cheese Pizza
|$14.99
More about Vine & Plate
Vine & Plate
414 W. Virginia Street, Crystal Lake
|Popular items
|Butternut Squash Stuffed Ravioli in Vodka Sauce
|$16.00
With house-made vodka sauce, side garden salad, and garlic crostini.
|Cacio E Pepe Gnocchi
|$15.00
Gnocchi, smoked pecorino, parmesan, fresh cracked pepper.
|Steak Sandwich
|$18.00
Grass Fed Sirloin Steak, Lemon Pepper Mayo, Goat Cheese, Arugula, Tomato, Mushroom, on Sourdough baguette.
More about Cafe Olympic
Cafe Olympic
90 N Williams St, Crystal Lake
|Popular items
|The Signature Smash Burger
|$12.00
two patties loaded with housemade pickles, shredduce, american cheese, grilled onions, and our not-fancy sauce on a fresh brioche bun
|Cinnamon Roll
|$6.00
Choose from O.G. or Caramel Apple!
(Limit 4 per order. Please call to schedule a pick up time if you would like to preorder a larger quantity.)
|Perfect Pancakes
|$7.00
better than mama used to make