Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Pizza Via

review star

No reviews yet

914 Il Rt 22

Fox River Grove, IL 60021

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Lrg NY Cheese Pizza
Large Garlic Knots
Lrg Cheese Pizza Detroit Style

Knots

Small Garlic Knots

$4.50

Our "knots" made with pizza dough and tossed with butter and fresh garlic.

Small Cinnamon Sugar Knots

$4.50

Our "knots" made with pizza dough and tossed with butter, cinnamon, and sugar.

Large Garlic Knots

$8.00

Our "knots" made with pizza dough and tossed with butter and fresh garlic.

Large Cinnamon Sugar Knots

$8.00

Our "knots" made with pizza dough and tossed with butter, cinnamon, and sugar.

Salads

Small Arugala Salad

$8.00

Baby Arugula, Sliced Pear, Gorgonzola, Glazed Walnut, Pear Champagne Vinaigrette

Large Arugula Salad

$12.00

Baby Arugula, Sliced Pear, Gorgonzola, Glazed Walnut, Pear Champagne Vinaigrette

Small Buffalo Salad

$8.00

Chopped Romaine, Red Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Grape Tomato, Gorgonzola, Shaved Parmesan, and Grilled Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce with choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing

Large Buffalo Salad

$12.00

Chopped Romaine, Red Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Grape Tomato, Gorgonzola, Shaved Parmesan, and Grilled Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce with choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing

Small Caesar Salad

$7.00

Chopped Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Country Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Large Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chopped Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Country Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Small Caprese Salad

$8.00

Grape Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella Balls, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Balsamic Vinegar

Large Caprese Salad

$12.00

Grape Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella Balls, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Balsamic Vinegar

Small House Chopped Salad

$8.00

Chopped Romaine, Red Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Grape Tomato, Asiago Cheese, Salami, Creamy Sweet Red Wine Vinaigrette

Large House Chopped Salad

$12.00

Chopped Romaine, Red Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Grape Tomato, Asiago Cheese, Salami, Creamy Sweet Red Wine Vinaigrette

Small Spinach Salad

$8.00

Spinach, Red Onion, Mushroom, Bacon, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Dijon Vinaigrette

Large Spinach Salad

$12.00

Spinach, Red Onion, Mushroom, Bacon, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Dijon Vinaigrette

Snacks

Chicken Tenders (4)

$8.50

Potato chip crusted chicken tenders baked in pizza oven. Choice of sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Honey Mustard, Ranch.

Garlic Knot Meatball Sliders

$8.00

House-made meatballs on large garlic knot "rolls", served with melted cheese and our signature marinara sauce.

Meatballs (4)

$7.50

House-made meatballs in our signature marinara sauce

Oven Baked Battered Mozzarella Sticks (10)

$10.00

Basttered Mozzarella sticks baked in pizza oven, served with our signature marinara on the side.

Pinwheels

$8.00

Pizza dough rolled with cheese and choice of sausage, pepperoni, or spinach - brushed with garlic butter, then toasted.

Wings

Sm Bone-in Wings (8)

$10.00

Chicken wings baked in pizza oven and tossed with your choice of sauce

Large Bone-in Wings (16)

$17.00

Chicken wings baked in pizza oven and tossed with your choice of sauce

Sm Boneless Wings (9)

$10.00

Breaded boneless chicken breast bites baked in pizza oven and tossed with your choice of sauce

Large Boneless Wings (18)

$17.00

Breaded boneless chicken breast bites baked in pizza oven and tossed with your choice of sauce

Sandwiches

Fresh Mozzarella/Tomato/Basil Sandwich

$8.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basis, Olive Oil, Balsamic Vinegar

Grilled Chicken Caesar Sandwich

$8.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Creamy Caesar Dressing, Shaved Parmesan

Grilled Chicken/Fresh Mozzarella/Arugula/Tomato Sandwich

$8.00

Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Tomato, Olive Oil, Balsamic Vinegar

Italian Sandwich

$8.00

Salami, Hot Capicola, Fresh Mozzerella, Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Creamy Sweet Red Wine Vinaigrette

Pasta

Penne Aglio

$7.00

Penne tossed with garlic and olive oil

Cavatappi and Cheese

$10.00

Cavatappi tossed with House-made cheese sauce, topped with panko breadcrumb and special cheese blend baked in pizza oven

Cavatappi Mushroom & Sausage Via

$14.00

Cavatappi with mushroom, sausage, garlic, House-made porcini cream sauce, and romano cheese

Penne Chicken Via

$14.00

Penne with roasted red pepper, grilled chicken, garlic, House-made roasted red pepper cream sauce, and romano cheese

Penne Marinara

$7.00

Penne with our Signature Marinara Sauce

Penne Vodka Via

$14.00

Penne with mushroom, green pea, prosciutto, garlic, House- made vodka sauce, and romano cheese

Calzone

Sm BYO Calzone

$8.00

Lg BYO Calzone

$16.00

Small NY Calzone

$9.00

Our NY style dough filled with Mozzarella, Provolone, Garlic, and Ricotta baked in pizza oven and served with our Signature Marinara

Large NY Calzone

$16.00

Our NY style dough filled with Mozzarella, Provolone, Garlic, and Ricotta baked in pizza oven and served with our Signature Marinara

Small Chi Combo Cazone

$9.00

Our NY style dough filled with Mozzarella, Provolone, Garlic, Sausage, Green Pepper, and Red Onion baked in pizza oven and served with our Signature Marinara

Large Chi Combo Calzone

$16.00

Our NY style dough filled with Mozzarella, Provolone, Garlic, Sausage, Green Pepper, and Red Onion baked in pizza oven and served with our Signature Marinara

Stuffed Breads

Small BYO Stuffed Bread

$9.00

Our NY style dough stuffed with Mozzarella, Provolone, and your choice of two fillings baked and served with our Signature Marinara

Small Bacon Cheeseburger Stuffed Bread

$10.00

Our NY style dough stuffed with Mozzarella, Provolone, Hamburger, Bacon, and House-made cheese sauce; served with Thousand Island on the side.

Small BBQ Chicken Stuffed Bread

$10.00

Our NY style dough stuffed with Mozzarella, Provolone, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Onion, BBQ Sauce

Small Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Bread

$10.00

Our NY style dough stuffed with Mozzarella, Provolone, Grilled Chicken, Bruschetta Tomato Mix, House-made Buffalo Cream Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, and Gorgonzola baked and served with Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing

Small Cheese Steak Stuffed Bread

$10.00

Our NY style dough stuffed with Mozzarella, Provolone, Philly Steak baked and served with our Signature Marinara. Try it "bomb" style with grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms at no additional cost.

Small Chicken Parm Stuffed Bread

$10.00

ur NY style dough stuffed with Mozzarella, Provolone, Breaded Chicken, and Marinara baked and served with our Signature Marinara

Small Meatball Parm Stuffed Bread

$10.00

Our NY style dough stuffed with Mozzarella, Provolone, House-made Meatballs, and Marinara baked and served with our Signature Marinara

Small Mushroom and Spinach Stuffed Bread

$10.00

Our NY style dough stuffed with Mozzarella, Provolone, Mushroom, Spinach, and Garlic baked and served with our Signature Marinara

Small Sausage and Spinach Stuffed Bread

$10.00

Our NY style dough stuffed with Mozzarella, Provolone, Spinach, Garlic, and Sausage baked in pizza oven; served with our Signature Marinara

Small Stromboli

$10.00

Our NY style dough stuffed with Mozzarella, Provolone, Salami, Hot Capicola, and Pepperoni baked and served with our Signature Marinara

Large Bacon Cheeseburger Stuffed Bread

$19.00

Our NY style dough stuffed with Mozzarella, Provolone, Hamburger, Bacon, and House-made cheese sauce; served with Thousand Island on the side.

Large BBQ Chicken Stuffed Bread

$19.00

Our NY style dough stuffed with Mozzarella, Provolone, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Onion, BBQ Sauce

Large Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Bread

$19.00

Our NY style dough stuffed with Mozzarella, Provolone, Grilled Chicken, Bruschetta Tomato Mix, House-made Buffalo Cream Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, and Gorgonzola baked and served with Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing

Large BYO Stuffed Bread

$18.00

Our NY style dough stuffed with Mozzarella, Provolone, and your choice of two fillings baked and served with our Signature Marinara

Large Cheese Steak Stuffed Bread

$19.00

Our NY style dough stuffed with Mozzarella, Provolone, Philly Steak baked and served with our Signature Marinara. Try it "bomb" style with grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms at no additional cost.

Large Chicken Parm Stuffed Bread

$19.00

ur NY style dough stuffed with Mozzarella, Provolone, Breaded Chicken, and Marinara baked and served with our Signature Marinara

Large Meatball Parm Stuffed Bread

$19.00

Our NY style dough stuffed with Mozzarella, Provolone, House-made Meatballs, and Marinara baked and served with our Signature Marinara

Large Mushroom and Spinach Stuffed Bread

$19.00

Our NY style dough stuffed with Mozzarella, Provolone, Mushroom, Spinach, and Garlic baked and served with our Signature Marinara

Large Sausage and Spinach Stuffed Bread

$19.00

Our NY style dough stuffed with Mozzarella, Provolone, Spinach, Garlic, and Sausage baked in pizza oven; served with our Signature Marinara

Large Stromboli

$19.00

Our NY style dough stuffed with Mozzarella, Provolone, Salami, Hot Capicola, and Pepperoni baked and served with our Signature Marinara

Desserts

Triple Chocolate Chip Brownie

$3.00

Nutella Stuffed Bread

$10.00

Sweet Street Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.50

Sweet Street Salted Caramel Cookie

$2.50

(1) Cannoli

$2.50

(2) Cannoli

$4.50

Eli's Cheesecake Slice

$3.00

Dressing and Sauces

Sm Ranch

$0.75

Lg Ranch

$1.50

Sm Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Lg Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.50

Sm Blue Cheese

$0.75

Lg Blue Cheese

$1.50

Sm Buffalo

$0.75

Lg Buffalo

$1.50

Sm Caesar

$0.75

Lg Caesar

$1.50

Sm Honey Mustard

$0.75

Lg Honey Mustard

$1.50

Sm Pear Champagne Vinaigrette

$0.75

Lg Pear Champagne Vinaigrette

$1.50

Sm Red Wine Vinaigrette

$0.75

Lg Red Wine Vinaigrette

$1.50

Sm Bbq

$0.75

Lg Bbq

$1.50

Sm Garlic Parm

$0.75

Lg Garlic Parm

$1.50

Sm Mango Habanero

$0.75

Lg Mango Habanero

$1.50

Sm Teriyaki

$0.75

Lg Teriyaki

$1.50

Sm Buffalo Cream Sauce

$1.00

Lg Buffalo Cream Sauce

$1.75

Sm Roasted Red Pepper Sauce

$1.00

Lg Roasted Red Pepper Sauce

$1.75

Sm Porcini Cream Sauce

$1.00

Lg Porcini Cream Sauce

$1.75

Sm Vodka Cream Sauce

$1.00

Lg Vodka Cream Sauce

$1.75

Sm Marinara

$0.75

Lg Marinara

$1.50

Sm NY Pizza

12' NY Classic hand-tossed thin crrust pizza made with toppings on top of the cheese and served pie cut

Sm NY Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Fresh House-made Tomato Sauce, topped with our East Coast Mozzarella Cheese Blend

Lrg NY Pizza

16" NY Classic hand-tossed thin crrust pizza made with toppings on top of the cheese and served pie cut

Lrg NY Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Fresh House-made Tomato Sauce, topped with our East Coast Mozzarella Cheese Blend

XL NY Pizza

20" NY Classic hand-tossed thin crrust pizza made with toppings on top of the cheese and served pie cut

XL NY Cheese

$27.00

Sm NY Specialty

Sm NY Angry Calabrese

$15.00

Sm NY Arugala Bianca Via

$15.00

Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese, Garlic, Asiago Cheese, Romano Cheese, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Finished with Arugula/Truffle Oil/Prosciutto

Small NY BBQ Chicken

$15.00

BBQ Sauce, White Cheddar, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Pineapple, Chicago Mozzarella cheese blend

Small NY BCB

$15.00

Housemade cheese sauce, Ground Beef, Bacon, White Cheddar, Chicago Mozzarella cheese blend, Thousand island and/or Siracha drizzle. Add onion and/or hot cherry peppers at no additional cost.

Sm NY Buffalo Via

$15.00

Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, House-made Buffalo cream sauce, Provolone Cheese, Romano Cheese, Breaded Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Finished with Bruschetta Tomato Mix

Small NY Chicago Combo

$14.00

House-made Tomato Sauce, Garlic Seasoning, Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, and Chicago Mozzarella cheese blend

Small NY Chicken Alfredo

$16.00

Our Chicken Alfredo is topped with Alfredo Sauce, Bacon , EC Mozz Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, Mushroom.

Sm NY East Coast Combo

$15.00

NY Cheese or Margherita topped with Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Onion, Sliced Olive

Sm NY Italian Pork

$15.00

Sm NY Margherita

$12.00

Sm NY Mushroom Via

$15.00

Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Porcini Mushroom Cream Sauce, Romano Cheese, Asiago Cheese, Mushrooms

Sm NY New Yorker

$15.00

Sm NY Smoking Via

$15.00

Smoked Fresh Mozzarella, House-made Roasted Red Pepper Cream Sauce, Asiago Cheese, Romano Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions, Sausage, Finished with Shaved Parmesan Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, House-made Buffalo cream sauce, Provolone Cheese, Romano Cheese, Breaded Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Finished with Bruschetta Tomato Mix

Small NY Spicy Meatball

$15.00

White Cheddar, Wisconsin Brick Cheese, House-made Meatball, Chopped Hot Cheery Pepper, Ricotta, Garlic, Topped with Tomato Sauce and Romano Cheese

Small NY Spinach Goat

$14.00

White Cheddar, Wisconsin Brick Cheese, House-made Meatball, Chopped Hot Cheery Pepper, Ricotta, Garlic, Topped with Tomato Sauce and Romano Cheese

Sm NY Vegetable

$14.00

Sm NY Vodka Via

$15.00

Sliced Fresh Mozzarella House-made Vodka Cream Sauce, Romano Cheese, Mushrooms, Sweet Green Peas, Finished with Prosciutto

Small NY White Clam Via

$15.00

Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Chopped Clams, Bacon, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Romano Cheese, Asiago Cheese

Sm NY White Med Via

$15.00

Sm NY Half Specialty

$16.00

Lrg NY Specialty Pizza

Lrg NY Angry Calabrese

$23.00

Lrg NY Arugala Bianca Via

$25.00

Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese, Garlic, Asiago Cheese, Romano Cheese, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Finished with Arugula/Truffle Oil/Prosciutto

Lrg NY BBQ Chicken

$25.00

BBQ Sauce, White Cheddar, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Pineapple, Chicago Mozzarella cheese blend

Lrg NY BCB

$25.00

Housemade cheese sauce, Ground Beef, Bacon, White Cheddar, Chicago Mozzarella cheese blend, Thousand island and/or Siracha drizzle. Add onion and/or hot cherry peppers at no additional cost.

Lrg NY Buffalo Via

$24.00

Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, House-made Buffalo cream sauce, Provolone Cheese, Romano Cheese, Breaded Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Finished with Bruschetta Tomato Mix

Lrg NY Chicago Combo

$23.00

House-made Tomato Sauce, Garlic Seasoning, Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, and Chicago Mozzarella cheese blend

Lrg NY Chicken Alfredo

$25.00

Our Chicken Alfredo is topped with Alfredo Sauce, Bacon , EC Mozz Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, Mushroom.

Lrg NY East Coast Combo

$25.00

Lrg NY Italian Pork

$29.00

Lrg NY Margherita

$20.00

Lrg NY Mushroom Via

$24.00

Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Porcini Mushroom Cream Sauce, Romano Cheese, Asiago Cheese, Mushrooms

Lrg NY New Yorker

$23.00

Lrg NY Smoking Via

$24.00

Smoked Fresh Mozzarella, House-made Roasted Red Pepper Cream Sauce, Asiago Cheese, Romano Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions, Sausage, Finished with Shaved Parmesan Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, House-made Buffalo cream sauce, Provolone Cheese, Romano Cheese, Breaded Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Finished with Bruschetta Tomato Mix

Lrg NY Spicy Meatball

$25.00

White Cheddar, Wisconsin Brick Cheese, House-made Meatball, Chopped Hot Cheery Pepper, Ricotta, Garlic, Topped with Tomato Sauce and Romano Cheese

Lrg NY Spinach Goat

$24.00

White Cheddar, Wisconsin Brick Cheese, House-made Meatball, Chopped Hot Cheery Pepper, Ricotta, Garlic, Topped with Tomato Sauce and Romano Cheese

Lrg NY Vegetable

$24.00

Lrg NY Vodka Via

$24.00

Sliced Fresh Mozzarella House-made Vodka Cream Sauce, Romano Cheese, Mushrooms, Sweet Green Peas, Finished with Prosciutto

Lrg NY White Clam Via

$24.00

Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Chopped Clams, Bacon, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Romano Cheese, Asiago Cheese

Lrg NY White Med Via

$24.00

Lrg NY Half Specialty

$30.00

XL NY Specialty Pizza

XL Angry Calabrese

$33.50

XL Arugala Bianca Via

$36.00

Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese, Garlic, Asiago Cheese, Romano Cheese, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Finished with Arugula/Truffle Oil/Prosciutto

XL BBQ Chicken

$36.50

BBQ Sauce, White Cheddar, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Pineapple, Chicago Mozzarella cheese blend

XL BCB

$36.50

Housemade cheese sauce, Ground Beef, Bacon, White Cheddar, Chicago Mozzarella cheese blend, Thousand island and/or Siracha drizzle. Add onion and/or hot cherry peppers at no additional cost.

XL Buffalo Via

$35.00

Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, House-made Buffalo cream sauce, Provolone Cheese, Romano Cheese, Breaded Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Finished with Bruschetta Tomato Mix

XL Chicago Combo

$33.50

House-made Tomato Sauce, Garlic Seasoning, Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, and Chicago Mozzarella cheese blend

XL Chicken Alfredo

$35.00

Our Chicken Alfredo is topped with Alfredo Sauce, Bacon , EC Mozz Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, Mushroom.

XL East Coast Combo

$36.50

XL Italian Pork

$40.00

XL Margherita

$29.00

XL Mushroom Via

$35.00

Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Porcini Mushroom Cream Sauce, Romano Cheese, Asiago Cheese, Mushrooms

XL New Yorker

$33.50

XL Smoking Via

$35.00

Smoked Fresh Mozzarella, House-made Roasted Red Pepper Cream Sauce, Asiago Cheese, Romano Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions, Sausage, Finished with Shaved Parmesan Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, House-made Buffalo cream sauce, Provolone Cheese, Romano Cheese, Breaded Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Finished with Bruschetta Tomato Mix

XL Spicy Meatball

$36.50

White Cheddar, Wisconsin Brick Cheese, House-made Meatball, Chopped Hot Cheery Pepper, Ricotta, Garlic, Topped with Tomato Sauce and Romano Cheese

XL Spinach Goat

$34.50

White Cheddar, Wisconsin Brick Cheese, House-made Meatball, Chopped Hot Cheery Pepper, Ricotta, Garlic, Topped with Tomato Sauce and Romano Cheese

XL Vegetable

$35.00

XL Vodka Via

$35.00

XL White Clam Via

$35.00

Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Chopped Clams, Bacon, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Romano Cheese, Asiago Cheese

XL White Med Via

$35.00

XL NY Half Specialty

$36.50

Sm Chicago Cracker Thin Crust

Sm Cheese Cracker Thin Crust

$12.00

Fresh House-made Tomato Sauce, topped with our East Coast Mozzarella Cheese Blend

Lrg Chicago Cracker Thin Crust

Lrg Cracker Cheese Pizza Crust

$17.00

Fresh House-made Tomato Sauce, topped with our East Coast Mozzarella Cheese Blend

Sm Cracker Crust Specialty

Sm Cracker Angry Calabrese

$15.00

Sm Cracker Arugula Bianca

$15.00

Sm Cracker BBQ Chicken

$15.00

Sm Cracker BCB

$15.00

Sm Cracker Buffalo Via

$15.00

Sm Cracker Chicago Combo

$14.00

Sm Cracker Chicken Alfredo

$16.00

Sm Cracker East Coast Combo

$15.00

Sm Cracker Italian Pork

$15.00

Sm Cracker Margherita

$12.00

Sm Cracker Mushroom Via

$15.00

Sm Cracker New Yorker

$15.00

Sm Cracker Smoking Via

$15.00

Sm Cracker Spicy Meatball

$15.00

Sm Cracker Spinach Goat

$14.00

Sm Cracker Vegetable

$14.00

Sm Cracker Vodka Via

$15.00

Sm Cracker White Clam Via

$15.00

Sm Cracker White Med Via

$15.00

Sm Cracker Half Specialty

$16.00

Lg Cracker Crust Specialty

Lrg Cracker Angry Calabrese

$22.00

Lgr Cracker Arugula Bianca

$24.00

Lrg Cracker BBQ Chicken

$25.00

Lrg Cracker Bacon Cheese Burger

$24.00

Lrg Cracker Buffalo Via

$23.00

Lrg Cracker Chicago Combo

$22.00

Lrg Cracker Chicken Alfredo

$24.00

Lrg Cracker East Coast Combo

$24.00

Lrg Cracker Italian Pork

$28.00

Lrg Carcker Margherita

$19.00

Lrg Cracker Mushroom Via

$23.00

Lrg Cracker New Yorker

$22.00

Lrg Cracker Smoking Via

$23.00

Lrg Cracker Spicy Meatball

$24.00

Lrg Cracker Spinach Goat

$23.00

Lrg Cracker Vegetable

$23.00

Lrg Cracker Vodka Via

$23.00

Lrg Cracker White Clam

$23.00

Lrg Cracker White Med

$23.00

Lrg Cracker Half Specialty

$29.00

Sm Detroit Style

Soft and airy crust with a crunchy exterior and caramelized white cheddar cheese edging- all slices are corners so you don't have to fight over a corner piece!

Sm Cheese Pizza Detroit Style

$12.00

Fresh House-made Tomato Sauce, topped with our East Coast Mozzarella Cheese Blend

Lrg Detroit Style

Soft and airy crust with a crunchy exterior and caramelized white cheddar cheese edging- all slices are corners so you don't have to fight over a corner piece!

Lrg Cheese Pizza Detroit Style

$18.00

Fresh House-made Tomato Sauce, topped with our East Coast Mozzarella Cheese Blend

Sm Specialty Detroit Style

Sm Angry Calabrese Detroit Style

$15.00

Sm Arugula Bianca Detroit Style

$15.00

Sm BBQ Chicken Detroit Style

$15.00

BBQ Sauce, White Cheddar, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Pineapple, Chicago Mozzarella cheese blend

Sm BCB Detroit Style

$15.00

Housemade cheese sauce, Ground Beef, Bacon, White Cheddar, Chicago Mozzarella cheese blend, Thousand island and/or Siracha drizzle. Add onion and/or hot cherry peppers at no additional cost.

Sm Buffalo Via Detroit Style

$15.00

Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, House-made Buffalo cream sauce, Provolone Cheese, Romano Cheese, Breaded Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Finished with Bruschetta Tomato Mix

Sm Chicago Combo Detroit Style

$14.00

House-made Tomato Sauce, Garlic Seasoning, Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, and Chicago Mozzarella cheese blend

Sm Chicken Alfredo Detroit Style

$16.00

Our Chicken Alfredo is topped with Alfredo Sauce, Bacon , EC Mozz Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, Mushroom.

Sm East Coast Combo Detroit Style

$15.00

Sm Italian Pork Detroit Style

$16.00

Sm Margherita Detroit Style

$12.00

Sm Mushroom Via Detroit Style

$15.00

Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Porcini Mushroom Cream Sauce, Romano Cheese, Asiago Cheese, Mushrooms

Sm New Yorker Detroit Style

$15.00

Sm Smoking Via Detroit Style

$15.00

Smoked Fresh Mozzarella, House-made Roasted Red Pepper Cream Sauce, Asiago Cheese, Romano Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions, Sausage, Finished with Shaved Parmesan Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, House-made Buffalo cream sauce, Provolone Cheese, Romano Cheese, Breaded Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Finished with Bruschetta Tomato Mix

Sm Spicy Meatball Detroit Style

$15.00

White Cheddar, Wisconsin Brick Cheese, House-made Meatball, Chopped Hot Cheery Pepper, Ricotta, Garlic, Topped with Tomato Sauce and Romano Cheese

Sm Spinach Goat Detroit Style

$14.00

White Cheddar, Wisconsin Brick Cheese, House-made Meatball, Chopped Hot Cheery Pepper, Ricotta, Garlic, Topped with Tomato Sauce and Romano Cheese

Sm Vegetable Detroit Style

$14.00

Sm Vodka Via Detroit Style

$15.00

Sliced Fresh Mozzarella House-made Vodka Cream Sauce, Romano Cheese, Mushrooms, Sweet Green Peas, Finished with Prosciutto

Sm White Clam Via Detroit Style

$15.00

Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Chopped Clams, Bacon, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Romano Cheese, Asiago Cheese

Sm White Med Via Detroit Style

$15.00

Sm Half Specialty Detroit Style

$17.00

Lrg Specialty Detroit Style

Lrg Angry Calabrese Detroit Style

$23.00

Lrg Arugala Bianca Via Detroit Style

$25.00

Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese, Garlic, Asiago Cheese, Romano Cheese, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Finished with Arugula/Truffle Oil/Prosciutto

Lrg BBQ Chicken Detroit Style

$25.00

BBQ Sauce, White Cheddar, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Pineapple, Chicago Mozzarella cheese blend

Lrg BCB Detroit Style

$25.00

Housemade cheese sauce, Ground Beef, Bacon, White Cheddar, Chicago Mozzarella cheese blend, Thousand island and/or Siracha drizzle. Add onion and/or hot cherry peppers at no additional cost.

Lrg Buffalo Via Detroit Style

$24.00

Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, House-made Buffalo cream sauce, Provolone Cheese, Romano Cheese, Breaded Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Finished with Bruschetta Tomato Mix

Lrg Chicago Combo Detroit Style

$23.00

House-made Tomato Sauce, Garlic Seasoning, Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, and Chicago Mozzarella cheese blend

Lrg Chicken Alfredo Detroit Style

$25.00

Our Chicken Alfredo is topped with Alfredo Sauce, Bacon , EC Mozz Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, Mushroom.

Lrg Detroit East Coast Combo

$25.00

Lrg Italian Pork Detroit Style

$29.00

Lrg Margherita Detroit Style

$20.00

Lrg Mushroom Via Detroit Style

$24.00

Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Porcini Mushroom Cream Sauce, Romano Cheese, Asiago Cheese, Mushrooms

Lg New Yorker Detroit Style

$23.00

Lrg Smoking Via Detroit Style

$24.00

Smoked Fresh Mozzarella, House-made Roasted Red Pepper Cream Sauce, Asiago Cheese, Romano Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions, Sausage, Finished with Shaved Parmesan Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, House-made Buffalo cream sauce, Provolone Cheese, Romano Cheese, Breaded Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Finished with Bruschetta Tomato Mix

Lrg Spicy Meatball Detroit Style

$25.00

White Cheddar, Wisconsin Brick Cheese, House-made Meatball, Chopped Hot Cheery Pepper, Ricotta, Garlic, Topped with Tomato Sauce and Romano Cheese

Lrg Spinach Goat Detroit Style

$24.00

White Cheddar, Wisconsin Brick Cheese, House-made Meatball, Chopped Hot Cheery Pepper, Ricotta, Garlic, Topped with Tomato Sauce and Romano Cheese

Lrg Vegetable Detroit Style

$24.00

Lrg Vodka Via Detroit Style

$24.00

Sliced Fresh Mozzarella House-made Vodka Cream Sauce, Romano Cheese, Mushrooms, Sweet Green Peas, Finished with Prosciutto

Lrg White Clam Via Detroit Style

$24.00

Sliced Fresh Mozzarella,