- La Pizza Via
La Pizza Via
No reviews yet
914 Il Rt 22
Fox River Grove, IL 60021
Knots
Small Garlic Knots
Our "knots" made with pizza dough and tossed with butter and fresh garlic.
Small Cinnamon Sugar Knots
Our "knots" made with pizza dough and tossed with butter, cinnamon, and sugar.
Large Garlic Knots
Our "knots" made with pizza dough and tossed with butter and fresh garlic.
Large Cinnamon Sugar Knots
Our "knots" made with pizza dough and tossed with butter, cinnamon, and sugar.
Salads
Small Arugala Salad
Baby Arugula, Sliced Pear, Gorgonzola, Glazed Walnut, Pear Champagne Vinaigrette
Large Arugula Salad
Baby Arugula, Sliced Pear, Gorgonzola, Glazed Walnut, Pear Champagne Vinaigrette
Small Buffalo Salad
Chopped Romaine, Red Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Grape Tomato, Gorgonzola, Shaved Parmesan, and Grilled Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce with choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing
Large Buffalo Salad
Chopped Romaine, Red Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Grape Tomato, Gorgonzola, Shaved Parmesan, and Grilled Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce with choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing
Small Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Country Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Large Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Country Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Small Caprese Salad
Grape Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella Balls, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Balsamic Vinegar
Large Caprese Salad
Grape Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella Balls, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Balsamic Vinegar
Small House Chopped Salad
Chopped Romaine, Red Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Grape Tomato, Asiago Cheese, Salami, Creamy Sweet Red Wine Vinaigrette
Large House Chopped Salad
Chopped Romaine, Red Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Grape Tomato, Asiago Cheese, Salami, Creamy Sweet Red Wine Vinaigrette
Small Spinach Salad
Spinach, Red Onion, Mushroom, Bacon, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Dijon Vinaigrette
Large Spinach Salad
Spinach, Red Onion, Mushroom, Bacon, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Dijon Vinaigrette
Snacks
Chicken Tenders (4)
Potato chip crusted chicken tenders baked in pizza oven. Choice of sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Honey Mustard, Ranch.
Garlic Knot Meatball Sliders
House-made meatballs on large garlic knot "rolls", served with melted cheese and our signature marinara sauce.
Meatballs (4)
House-made meatballs in our signature marinara sauce
Oven Baked Battered Mozzarella Sticks (10)
Basttered Mozzarella sticks baked in pizza oven, served with our signature marinara on the side.
Pinwheels
Pizza dough rolled with cheese and choice of sausage, pepperoni, or spinach - brushed with garlic butter, then toasted.
Wings
Sm Bone-in Wings (8)
Chicken wings baked in pizza oven and tossed with your choice of sauce
Large Bone-in Wings (16)
Chicken wings baked in pizza oven and tossed with your choice of sauce
Sm Boneless Wings (9)
Breaded boneless chicken breast bites baked in pizza oven and tossed with your choice of sauce
Large Boneless Wings (18)
Breaded boneless chicken breast bites baked in pizza oven and tossed with your choice of sauce
Sandwiches
Fresh Mozzarella/Tomato/Basil Sandwich
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basis, Olive Oil, Balsamic Vinegar
Grilled Chicken Caesar Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Creamy Caesar Dressing, Shaved Parmesan
Grilled Chicken/Fresh Mozzarella/Arugula/Tomato Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Tomato, Olive Oil, Balsamic Vinegar
Italian Sandwich
Salami, Hot Capicola, Fresh Mozzerella, Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Creamy Sweet Red Wine Vinaigrette
Pasta
Penne Aglio
Penne tossed with garlic and olive oil
Cavatappi and Cheese
Cavatappi tossed with House-made cheese sauce, topped with panko breadcrumb and special cheese blend baked in pizza oven
Cavatappi Mushroom & Sausage Via
Cavatappi with mushroom, sausage, garlic, House-made porcini cream sauce, and romano cheese
Penne Chicken Via
Penne with roasted red pepper, grilled chicken, garlic, House-made roasted red pepper cream sauce, and romano cheese
Penne Marinara
Penne with our Signature Marinara Sauce
Penne Vodka Via
Penne with mushroom, green pea, prosciutto, garlic, House- made vodka sauce, and romano cheese
Calzone
Sm BYO Calzone
Lg BYO Calzone
Small NY Calzone
Our NY style dough filled with Mozzarella, Provolone, Garlic, and Ricotta baked in pizza oven and served with our Signature Marinara
Large NY Calzone
Our NY style dough filled with Mozzarella, Provolone, Garlic, and Ricotta baked in pizza oven and served with our Signature Marinara
Small Chi Combo Cazone
Our NY style dough filled with Mozzarella, Provolone, Garlic, Sausage, Green Pepper, and Red Onion baked in pizza oven and served with our Signature Marinara
Large Chi Combo Calzone
Our NY style dough filled with Mozzarella, Provolone, Garlic, Sausage, Green Pepper, and Red Onion baked in pizza oven and served with our Signature Marinara
Stuffed Breads
Small BYO Stuffed Bread
Our NY style dough stuffed with Mozzarella, Provolone, and your choice of two fillings baked and served with our Signature Marinara
Small Bacon Cheeseburger Stuffed Bread
Our NY style dough stuffed with Mozzarella, Provolone, Hamburger, Bacon, and House-made cheese sauce; served with Thousand Island on the side.
Small BBQ Chicken Stuffed Bread
Our NY style dough stuffed with Mozzarella, Provolone, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Onion, BBQ Sauce
Small Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Bread
Our NY style dough stuffed with Mozzarella, Provolone, Grilled Chicken, Bruschetta Tomato Mix, House-made Buffalo Cream Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, and Gorgonzola baked and served with Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing
Small Cheese Steak Stuffed Bread
Our NY style dough stuffed with Mozzarella, Provolone, Philly Steak baked and served with our Signature Marinara. Try it "bomb" style with grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms at no additional cost.
Small Chicken Parm Stuffed Bread
ur NY style dough stuffed with Mozzarella, Provolone, Breaded Chicken, and Marinara baked and served with our Signature Marinara
Small Meatball Parm Stuffed Bread
Our NY style dough stuffed with Mozzarella, Provolone, House-made Meatballs, and Marinara baked and served with our Signature Marinara
Small Mushroom and Spinach Stuffed Bread
Our NY style dough stuffed with Mozzarella, Provolone, Mushroom, Spinach, and Garlic baked and served with our Signature Marinara
Small Sausage and Spinach Stuffed Bread
Our NY style dough stuffed with Mozzarella, Provolone, Spinach, Garlic, and Sausage baked in pizza oven; served with our Signature Marinara
Small Stromboli
Our NY style dough stuffed with Mozzarella, Provolone, Salami, Hot Capicola, and Pepperoni baked and served with our Signature Marinara
Large Bacon Cheeseburger Stuffed Bread
Our NY style dough stuffed with Mozzarella, Provolone, Hamburger, Bacon, and House-made cheese sauce; served with Thousand Island on the side.
Large BBQ Chicken Stuffed Bread
Our NY style dough stuffed with Mozzarella, Provolone, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Onion, BBQ Sauce
Large Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Bread
Our NY style dough stuffed with Mozzarella, Provolone, Grilled Chicken, Bruschetta Tomato Mix, House-made Buffalo Cream Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, and Gorgonzola baked and served with Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing
Large BYO Stuffed Bread
Our NY style dough stuffed with Mozzarella, Provolone, and your choice of two fillings baked and served with our Signature Marinara
Large Cheese Steak Stuffed Bread
Our NY style dough stuffed with Mozzarella, Provolone, Philly Steak baked and served with our Signature Marinara. Try it "bomb" style with grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms at no additional cost.
Large Chicken Parm Stuffed Bread
ur NY style dough stuffed with Mozzarella, Provolone, Breaded Chicken, and Marinara baked and served with our Signature Marinara
Large Meatball Parm Stuffed Bread
Our NY style dough stuffed with Mozzarella, Provolone, House-made Meatballs, and Marinara baked and served with our Signature Marinara
Large Mushroom and Spinach Stuffed Bread
Our NY style dough stuffed with Mozzarella, Provolone, Mushroom, Spinach, and Garlic baked and served with our Signature Marinara
Large Sausage and Spinach Stuffed Bread
Our NY style dough stuffed with Mozzarella, Provolone, Spinach, Garlic, and Sausage baked in pizza oven; served with our Signature Marinara
Large Stromboli
Our NY style dough stuffed with Mozzarella, Provolone, Salami, Hot Capicola, and Pepperoni baked and served with our Signature Marinara
Desserts
Dressing and Sauces
Sm Ranch
Lg Ranch
Sm Balsamic Vinaigrette
Lg Balsamic Vinaigrette
Sm Blue Cheese
Lg Blue Cheese
Sm Buffalo
Lg Buffalo
Sm Caesar
Lg Caesar
Sm Honey Mustard
Lg Honey Mustard
Sm Pear Champagne Vinaigrette
Lg Pear Champagne Vinaigrette
Sm Red Wine Vinaigrette
Lg Red Wine Vinaigrette
Sm Bbq
Lg Bbq
Sm Garlic Parm
Lg Garlic Parm
Sm Mango Habanero
Lg Mango Habanero
Sm Teriyaki
Lg Teriyaki
Sm Buffalo Cream Sauce
Lg Buffalo Cream Sauce
Sm Roasted Red Pepper Sauce
Lg Roasted Red Pepper Sauce
Sm Porcini Cream Sauce
Lg Porcini Cream Sauce
Sm Vodka Cream Sauce
Lg Vodka Cream Sauce
Sm Marinara
Lg Marinara
Sm NY Pizza
Lrg NY Pizza
XL NY Pizza
Sm NY Specialty
Sm NY Angry Calabrese
Sm NY Arugala Bianca Via
Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese, Garlic, Asiago Cheese, Romano Cheese, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Finished with Arugula/Truffle Oil/Prosciutto
Small NY BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, White Cheddar, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Pineapple, Chicago Mozzarella cheese blend
Small NY BCB
Housemade cheese sauce, Ground Beef, Bacon, White Cheddar, Chicago Mozzarella cheese blend, Thousand island and/or Siracha drizzle. Add onion and/or hot cherry peppers at no additional cost.
Sm NY Buffalo Via
Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, House-made Buffalo cream sauce, Provolone Cheese, Romano Cheese, Breaded Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Finished with Bruschetta Tomato Mix
Small NY Chicago Combo
House-made Tomato Sauce, Garlic Seasoning, Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, and Chicago Mozzarella cheese blend
Small NY Chicken Alfredo
Our Chicken Alfredo is topped with Alfredo Sauce, Bacon , EC Mozz Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, Mushroom.
Sm NY East Coast Combo
NY Cheese or Margherita topped with Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Onion, Sliced Olive
Sm NY Italian Pork
Sm NY Margherita
Sm NY Mushroom Via
Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Porcini Mushroom Cream Sauce, Romano Cheese, Asiago Cheese, Mushrooms
Sm NY New Yorker
Sm NY Smoking Via
Smoked Fresh Mozzarella, House-made Roasted Red Pepper Cream Sauce, Asiago Cheese, Romano Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions, Sausage, Finished with Shaved Parmesan Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, House-made Buffalo cream sauce, Provolone Cheese, Romano Cheese, Breaded Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Finished with Bruschetta Tomato Mix
Small NY Spicy Meatball
White Cheddar, Wisconsin Brick Cheese, House-made Meatball, Chopped Hot Cheery Pepper, Ricotta, Garlic, Topped with Tomato Sauce and Romano Cheese
Small NY Spinach Goat
White Cheddar, Wisconsin Brick Cheese, House-made Meatball, Chopped Hot Cheery Pepper, Ricotta, Garlic, Topped with Tomato Sauce and Romano Cheese
Sm NY Vegetable
Sm NY Vodka Via
Sliced Fresh Mozzarella House-made Vodka Cream Sauce, Romano Cheese, Mushrooms, Sweet Green Peas, Finished with Prosciutto
Small NY White Clam Via
Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Chopped Clams, Bacon, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Romano Cheese, Asiago Cheese
Sm NY White Med Via
Sm NY Half Specialty
Lrg NY Specialty Pizza
Lrg NY Angry Calabrese
Lrg NY Arugala Bianca Via
Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese, Garlic, Asiago Cheese, Romano Cheese, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Finished with Arugula/Truffle Oil/Prosciutto
Lrg NY BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, White Cheddar, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Pineapple, Chicago Mozzarella cheese blend
Lrg NY BCB
Housemade cheese sauce, Ground Beef, Bacon, White Cheddar, Chicago Mozzarella cheese blend, Thousand island and/or Siracha drizzle. Add onion and/or hot cherry peppers at no additional cost.
Lrg NY Buffalo Via
Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, House-made Buffalo cream sauce, Provolone Cheese, Romano Cheese, Breaded Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Finished with Bruschetta Tomato Mix
Lrg NY Chicago Combo
House-made Tomato Sauce, Garlic Seasoning, Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, and Chicago Mozzarella cheese blend
Lrg NY Chicken Alfredo
Our Chicken Alfredo is topped with Alfredo Sauce, Bacon , EC Mozz Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, Mushroom.
Lrg NY East Coast Combo
Lrg NY Italian Pork
Lrg NY Margherita
Lrg NY Mushroom Via
Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Porcini Mushroom Cream Sauce, Romano Cheese, Asiago Cheese, Mushrooms
Lrg NY New Yorker
Lrg NY Smoking Via
Smoked Fresh Mozzarella, House-made Roasted Red Pepper Cream Sauce, Asiago Cheese, Romano Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions, Sausage, Finished with Shaved Parmesan Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, House-made Buffalo cream sauce, Provolone Cheese, Romano Cheese, Breaded Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Finished with Bruschetta Tomato Mix
Lrg NY Spicy Meatball
White Cheddar, Wisconsin Brick Cheese, House-made Meatball, Chopped Hot Cheery Pepper, Ricotta, Garlic, Topped with Tomato Sauce and Romano Cheese
Lrg NY Spinach Goat
White Cheddar, Wisconsin Brick Cheese, House-made Meatball, Chopped Hot Cheery Pepper, Ricotta, Garlic, Topped with Tomato Sauce and Romano Cheese
Lrg NY Vegetable
Lrg NY Vodka Via
Sliced Fresh Mozzarella House-made Vodka Cream Sauce, Romano Cheese, Mushrooms, Sweet Green Peas, Finished with Prosciutto
Lrg NY White Clam Via
Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Chopped Clams, Bacon, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Romano Cheese, Asiago Cheese
Lrg NY White Med Via
Lrg NY Half Specialty
XL NY Specialty Pizza
XL Angry Calabrese
XL Arugala Bianca Via
Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese, Garlic, Asiago Cheese, Romano Cheese, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Finished with Arugula/Truffle Oil/Prosciutto
XL BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, White Cheddar, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Pineapple, Chicago Mozzarella cheese blend
XL BCB
Housemade cheese sauce, Ground Beef, Bacon, White Cheddar, Chicago Mozzarella cheese blend, Thousand island and/or Siracha drizzle. Add onion and/or hot cherry peppers at no additional cost.
XL Buffalo Via
Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, House-made Buffalo cream sauce, Provolone Cheese, Romano Cheese, Breaded Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Finished with Bruschetta Tomato Mix
XL Chicago Combo
House-made Tomato Sauce, Garlic Seasoning, Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, and Chicago Mozzarella cheese blend
XL Chicken Alfredo
Our Chicken Alfredo is topped with Alfredo Sauce, Bacon , EC Mozz Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, Mushroom.
XL East Coast Combo
XL Italian Pork
XL Margherita
XL Mushroom Via
Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Porcini Mushroom Cream Sauce, Romano Cheese, Asiago Cheese, Mushrooms
XL New Yorker
XL Smoking Via
Smoked Fresh Mozzarella, House-made Roasted Red Pepper Cream Sauce, Asiago Cheese, Romano Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions, Sausage, Finished with Shaved Parmesan Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, House-made Buffalo cream sauce, Provolone Cheese, Romano Cheese, Breaded Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Finished with Bruschetta Tomato Mix
XL Spicy Meatball
White Cheddar, Wisconsin Brick Cheese, House-made Meatball, Chopped Hot Cheery Pepper, Ricotta, Garlic, Topped with Tomato Sauce and Romano Cheese
XL Spinach Goat
White Cheddar, Wisconsin Brick Cheese, House-made Meatball, Chopped Hot Cheery Pepper, Ricotta, Garlic, Topped with Tomato Sauce and Romano Cheese
XL Vegetable
XL Vodka Via
XL White Clam Via
Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Chopped Clams, Bacon, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Romano Cheese, Asiago Cheese
XL White Med Via
XL NY Half Specialty
Sm Chicago Cracker Thin Crust
Lrg Chicago Cracker Thin Crust
Sm Cracker Crust Specialty
Sm Cracker Angry Calabrese
Sm Cracker Arugula Bianca
Sm Cracker BBQ Chicken
Sm Cracker BCB
Sm Cracker Buffalo Via
Sm Cracker Chicago Combo
Sm Cracker Chicken Alfredo
Sm Cracker East Coast Combo
Sm Cracker Italian Pork
Sm Cracker Margherita
Sm Cracker Mushroom Via
Sm Cracker New Yorker
Sm Cracker Smoking Via
Sm Cracker Spicy Meatball
Sm Cracker Spinach Goat
Sm Cracker Vegetable
Sm Cracker Vodka Via
Sm Cracker White Clam Via
Sm Cracker White Med Via
Sm Cracker Half Specialty
Lg Cracker Crust Specialty
Lrg Cracker Angry Calabrese
Lgr Cracker Arugula Bianca
Lrg Cracker BBQ Chicken
Lrg Cracker Bacon Cheese Burger
Lrg Cracker Buffalo Via
Lrg Cracker Chicago Combo
Lrg Cracker Chicken Alfredo
Lrg Cracker East Coast Combo
Lrg Cracker Italian Pork
Lrg Carcker Margherita
Lrg Cracker Mushroom Via
Lrg Cracker New Yorker
Lrg Cracker Smoking Via
Lrg Cracker Spicy Meatball
Lrg Cracker Spinach Goat
Lrg Cracker Vegetable
Lrg Cracker Vodka Via
Lrg Cracker White Clam
Lrg Cracker White Med
Lrg Cracker Half Specialty
Sm Detroit Style
Lrg Detroit Style
Sm Specialty Detroit Style
Sm Angry Calabrese Detroit Style
Sm Arugula Bianca Detroit Style
Sm BBQ Chicken Detroit Style
BBQ Sauce, White Cheddar, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Pineapple, Chicago Mozzarella cheese blend
Sm BCB Detroit Style
Housemade cheese sauce, Ground Beef, Bacon, White Cheddar, Chicago Mozzarella cheese blend, Thousand island and/or Siracha drizzle. Add onion and/or hot cherry peppers at no additional cost.
Sm Buffalo Via Detroit Style
Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, House-made Buffalo cream sauce, Provolone Cheese, Romano Cheese, Breaded Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Finished with Bruschetta Tomato Mix
Sm Chicago Combo Detroit Style
House-made Tomato Sauce, Garlic Seasoning, Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, and Chicago Mozzarella cheese blend
Sm Chicken Alfredo Detroit Style
Our Chicken Alfredo is topped with Alfredo Sauce, Bacon , EC Mozz Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, Mushroom.
Sm East Coast Combo Detroit Style
Sm Italian Pork Detroit Style
Sm Margherita Detroit Style
Sm Mushroom Via Detroit Style
Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Porcini Mushroom Cream Sauce, Romano Cheese, Asiago Cheese, Mushrooms
Sm New Yorker Detroit Style
Sm Smoking Via Detroit Style
Smoked Fresh Mozzarella, House-made Roasted Red Pepper Cream Sauce, Asiago Cheese, Romano Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions, Sausage, Finished with Shaved Parmesan Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, House-made Buffalo cream sauce, Provolone Cheese, Romano Cheese, Breaded Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Finished with Bruschetta Tomato Mix
Sm Spicy Meatball Detroit Style
White Cheddar, Wisconsin Brick Cheese, House-made Meatball, Chopped Hot Cheery Pepper, Ricotta, Garlic, Topped with Tomato Sauce and Romano Cheese
Sm Spinach Goat Detroit Style
White Cheddar, Wisconsin Brick Cheese, House-made Meatball, Chopped Hot Cheery Pepper, Ricotta, Garlic, Topped with Tomato Sauce and Romano Cheese
Sm Vegetable Detroit Style
Sm Vodka Via Detroit Style
Sliced Fresh Mozzarella House-made Vodka Cream Sauce, Romano Cheese, Mushrooms, Sweet Green Peas, Finished with Prosciutto
Sm White Clam Via Detroit Style
Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Chopped Clams, Bacon, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Romano Cheese, Asiago Cheese
Sm White Med Via Detroit Style
Sm Half Specialty Detroit Style
Lrg Specialty Detroit Style
Lrg Angry Calabrese Detroit Style
Lrg Arugala Bianca Via Detroit Style
Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese, Garlic, Asiago Cheese, Romano Cheese, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Finished with Arugula/Truffle Oil/Prosciutto
Lrg BBQ Chicken Detroit Style
BBQ Sauce, White Cheddar, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Pineapple, Chicago Mozzarella cheese blend
Lrg BCB Detroit Style
Housemade cheese sauce, Ground Beef, Bacon, White Cheddar, Chicago Mozzarella cheese blend, Thousand island and/or Siracha drizzle. Add onion and/or hot cherry peppers at no additional cost.
Lrg Buffalo Via Detroit Style
Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, House-made Buffalo cream sauce, Provolone Cheese, Romano Cheese, Breaded Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Finished with Bruschetta Tomato Mix
Lrg Chicago Combo Detroit Style
House-made Tomato Sauce, Garlic Seasoning, Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, and Chicago Mozzarella cheese blend
Lrg Chicken Alfredo Detroit Style
Our Chicken Alfredo is topped with Alfredo Sauce, Bacon , EC Mozz Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, Mushroom.
Lrg Detroit East Coast Combo
Lrg Italian Pork Detroit Style
Lrg Margherita Detroit Style
Lrg Mushroom Via Detroit Style
Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Porcini Mushroom Cream Sauce, Romano Cheese, Asiago Cheese, Mushrooms
Lg New Yorker Detroit Style
Lrg Smoking Via Detroit Style
Smoked Fresh Mozzarella, House-made Roasted Red Pepper Cream Sauce, Asiago Cheese, Romano Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions, Sausage, Finished with Shaved Parmesan Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, House-made Buffalo cream sauce, Provolone Cheese, Romano Cheese, Breaded Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Finished with Bruschetta Tomato Mix
Lrg Spicy Meatball Detroit Style
White Cheddar, Wisconsin Brick Cheese, House-made Meatball, Chopped Hot Cheery Pepper, Ricotta, Garlic, Topped with Tomato Sauce and Romano Cheese
Lrg Spinach Goat Detroit Style
White Cheddar, Wisconsin Brick Cheese, House-made Meatball, Chopped Hot Cheery Pepper, Ricotta, Garlic, Topped with Tomato Sauce and Romano Cheese
Lrg Vegetable Detroit Style
Lrg Vodka Via Detroit Style
Sliced Fresh Mozzarella House-made Vodka Cream Sauce, Romano Cheese, Mushrooms, Sweet Green Peas, Finished with Prosciutto
Lrg White Clam Via Detroit Style
Sliced Fresh Mozzarella,