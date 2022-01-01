Cherry Public House
Open for take-out! You're welcome to call and place an order as well at 231-226-3033.
6026 S. Lake Street
Popular Items
Location
6026 S. Lake Street
Glen Arbor MI
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Harbor House Trading Company
Come in and enjoy!
The Cove Restaurant
Fresh Fish x Cold Beer
The Riverside Inn
The Riverside Inn has been a Leland landmark and beacon of warm hospitality since the beginning of the last century. It's a come as you are kind of place, fondly known as a home away from home to locals and travelers alike, and host to many a spirited gathering. The Riv offers delicious seasonal fare, an eclectic wine list, and excellent service.
Fiddleheads Sandwich Shop
A Healthy Sandwich Shop. Our natural and fresh ingredients are found locally and regionally throughout Michigan. Our products contain no GMOs, hormones, or antibiotics. Enjoy a ready-made sandwich or order online or in-house from our menu.