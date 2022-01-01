Go
Toast

Cherry Public House

Open for take-out! You're welcome to call and place an order as well at 231-226-3033.

6026 S. Lake Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheesy Bread$10.00
Bacon & Blue Fig Jam Pizza$17.00
Homemade blue cheese-cream sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, cherry wood smoked bacon, finished with fresh basil and our Cherry fig jam.
The Public House Salad$11.00
A mix of greens, Dried Montmorency Cherries, roasted glazed pecans, feta cheese, purple onions, and sliced roma tomatoes. Served with Cherry Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Allergens: Nuts (Pecans), Dairy (Feta), Onions.
Mediterranean Salad$11.00
Tomatoes, feta, ham, pepperoni, kalamata olives, and shredded carrots on a bed of greens. Served with your choice of dressing.
Burger 101$10.00
6oz Hand-Pressed steak burger served with lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun.
Allergies: Gluten (Bun), Dairy ( Bun)
The House$15.00
Homemade Cherry-roasted alta cucina tomato sauce, thick-sliced pepperoni, provolone and mozzarella cheese. Finished with grated parmesan cheese.
Side Salad$8.00
Mixed greens, grated carrots, sliced roma tomatoes, and english cucumber. Topped with house made cherry bread croutons.
Served with the dressing of your choice.
Allergens: Gluten (croutons)
The Traditional$14.00
Homemoade cherry-roasted alta cucina tomato sauce, provolone and mozzarella cheese. Finished with fresh basil.
Seasoned Fries$2.99
Thick cut fries seasoned with our house-made BBQ spice rub.
The Wrap$10.00
Sun-dried tomato wrap filled with our cherry chicken salad, fresh spring greens and sliced roma tomatoes.
Allergens: Gluten (Wrap), Onion (chicken salad)
See full menu

Location

6026 S. Lake Street

Glen Arbor MI

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Harbor House Trading Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Cove Restaurant

No reviews yet

Fresh Fish x Cold Beer

The Riverside Inn

No reviews yet

The Riverside Inn has been a Leland landmark and beacon of warm hospitality since the beginning of the last century. It's a come as you are kind of place, fondly known as a home away from home to locals and travelers alike, and host to many a spirited gathering. The Riv offers delicious seasonal fare, an eclectic wine list, and excellent service.

Fiddleheads Sandwich Shop

No reviews yet

A Healthy Sandwich Shop. Our natural and fresh ingredients are found locally and regionally throughout Michigan. Our products contain no GMOs, hormones, or antibiotics. Enjoy a ready-made sandwich or order online or in-house from our menu.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston